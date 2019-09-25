With a 3-1 overall record and a 2-0 mark in District 12-6A, the Temple Wildcats have gotten their season off to a positive start. But as his team takes its designated open date in the schedule with its Oct. 4 battle at rival Belton looming, fourth-year head coach Scott Stewart is making sure it’s not an off week.
He’s seen far too many things that need to be corrected for the Wildcats to be anything close to idle.
“I’ve always used the philosophy of getting back to focusing on fundamentals (during the open week). You know what we’re going to do this week? We’re going to block and tackle, then we’re going to tackle and block, then we’re going to block and tackle,” Stewart said, adding that “it’s as good a time as any” for Temple’s open date. “Because that’s all this game is. We’re making this way more complicated than it ever should be. We’re getting back to the most basic fundamentals known to man.”
Stewart’s desire for Temple to shore up the basic things stems from what transpired during the Wildcats’ 38-28 comeback win over Killeen Shoemaker last Friday at Wildcat Stadium, where they allowed 271 yards rushing against the talented, up-and-coming Grey Wolves.
Temple trailed 14-10 at halftime and 21-10 early in the third quarter, and the Wildcats were on the brink of possibly falling behind 28-17 late in the third before sophomore linebacker/end Eric Shorter tackled Devin Brown for a 2-yard loss on fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line.
After that clutch stand created a gigantic change of momentum, Temple produced three consecutive fourth-quarter touchdown runs by sophomore Samari Howard — capping the Wildcats’ spurt of four straight TDs overall — to regain the lead and then pull away from Shoemaker (1-2, 0-1), which faded late as several players went down with cramps.
The Wildcats lived to tell about it and secured a 2-0 district start for the sixth year in a row, but their overall performance left Stewart determined to have them work hard this week on improving all aspects of their performance, without having to prepare for a specific opponent.
“From my perspective, I’m going to focus more on tackling, but we’re still going to focus on blocking. We played hard the other night on offense and I was real pleased with our stats, but we’ve still got a lot of work to do on pad level and execution of technique, combination blocks and working up to the second level,” said Stewart, whose squad rushed for 287 yards and passed for 123 against Shoemaker.
The Grey Wolves produced 16 rushing plays of 7 yards or longer, including nine runs of 12-plus yards and three of at least 24 yards. Stewart said 53 percent of Shoemaker’s yards were gained after contact. Although the Wolves have several skilled players in their backfield, Stewart believes that less-than-ideal tackling was the chief culprit for a still-developing Temple defense that returned only one starter from last season’s 8-3 playoff team.
“Our execution grade for tackling was 42 percent, so there’s no explanation needed (for emphasizing tackling this week). Nobody was consistent,” said Stewart, whose Wildcats limited Harker Heights to three points a week earlier in a 34-point win. “I can’t show them (Shoemaker’s) kind of speed, but I can expect kids to try to execute technique that we work on. So that’s what we’re focusing on. The word of the week is consistency. We’ve got kids who play hard. There’s no disappointment as far as effort.”
During the open week Stewart and his defensive staff are considering moving some players around and giving a few other players an opportunity to become contributors. However, they’re also turning the focus toward themselves to repair any defensive deficiencies.
“It doesn’t just fall on the kids. An indication of how good you are as a coach is the product you put on the field, whether it’s good or bad,” Stewart said. “To me, cowards blame kids, so I’m taking 100 percent responsibility for our lack of execution in the tackling department.”
Senior QB Willis shines with legs, arm in first turnover-free start
Senior quarterback Vance Willis was a catalyst as Temple rallied to beat Shoemaker. The first-year starter rushed 25 times for a career-high 179 yards and passed for 123 yards, including a critical 42-yard touchdown to junior AJ McDuffy early in the third quarter after the Grey Wolves had grabbed a 21-10 lead.
Shoemaker’s defense predictably paid extra attention to Quentin Johnston, the Wildcats’ Texas-committed senior receiver who caught five TD passes from Willis in the season’s first three games. The Grey Wolves limited Johnston to three catches for 30 yards and kept him out of the end zone, but Willis completed a combined seven passes for 93 yards to McDuffy, Montavian Carlysle, Luke Allen and KD Freeman.
Willis was especially effective as a hard-charging runner, ripping off seven carries of 8 yards or longer to help wear down the heart of Shoemaker’s defense. His big night complemented that of Howard, who rushed 20 times for 104 yards, including touchdowns of 15, 10, 3 and 5 yards as senior starter Anthony Jackson sat out because of a shoulder injury suffered at Harker Heights.
After throwing a combined six interceptions in Temple’s first two games and losing a fumble through the end zone against Heights, Willis produced his first turnover-free start against Shoemaker.
“I’ve been real proud of Vance Willis, the way he’s progressed. He’s slowly becoming a good quarterback,” Stewart said. “He’s learning to stay within the game and not try to win it on every single throw. Our coaches did a great job (vs. Shoemaker) of taking what was given. They kind of put an umbrella (coverage) on us, which lightens the box and we can get in our heavy sets and run the ball.”