LITTLE RIVER–ACADEMY — Peer pressure is almost an exclusively negative term that is rarely used in a positive sense. Most teenagers hear warnings from their parents about the harmful effects peer pressure can have when it comes to decision making.
For Academy football fans, peer pressure might not be such a bad thing. If it wasn’t for the desire to do what his friends were doing, Jaylin McWilliams may have donned a hat and glove rather than a helmet and shoulder pads.
The Bumblebees’ 6-foot-2, 175-pound junior wide receiver, who led the team in receptions (44) and yards receiving (681) last season, almost opted not to step onto the gridiron during middle school. McWilliams never envisioned himself as a football player. In fact, it was baseball that held his heart early in life.
However, like any 12- or 13-year-old boy, McWilliams wanted to be around his friends. So, when his pals decided to try out for the football team in seventh grade, McWilliams followed — albeit hesitantly.
“I played football and baseball when I was younger. But as I got a little older, my mom gave me a choice to choose football or baseball. I chose baseball,” said McWilliams, who still plays basketball. “I didn’t really like the contact of football. I didn’t like getting hit. Seventh grade came, and all my friends went out for football, so I decided to play.
“I’m pretty sure that if they would have played baseball, I’d be playing baseball. But I’m glad I went with football.”
Although McWilliams’ opportunities to step onto a baseball diamond are limited as of late, his days of hauling in long receptions seem far from over. As a sophomore, he had five touchdown catches and gained the reputation of being a deep-ball threat, averaging 15.5 yards per catch.
According to head coach Paul Williams, it’s McWilliams’ size, athleticism and speed that make him a key piece in the Bees’ ever-evolving passing game.
“He’s got great hands and a great understanding of the game,” Williams said. “In this day and age, they all play Madden football and they know the plays and the schemes. He’s the same way. He has a situational awareness to put himself in the right place at the right time.”
Late last season, McWilliams consistently drew double-coverage that had little impact on his production. He continued to out leap defenders, come away with the ball and make everything look easy on his way to earning first-team all-district honors.
One thing that hasn’t come as easily is a responsibility some players might not expect entering their junior seasons. The Bees have just eight seniors, making several juniors — especially those with varsity success as sophomores — candidates for leadership positions. McWilliams is one of them, and his advice has already been sought by younger teammates.
“It’s a little bit different,” he said. “I’m so used to looking up to someone else. Now I’ve got younger guys looking up to me and asking me questions. I feel ready to be in a leadership role, but it’s a new feeling.
“It makes me want to push myself even harder to be better. I want to set the bar high for the rest of my teammates.”
McWilliams has even been arbitrating a position battle between junior quarterbacks Jerry Cephus and Kollin Mraz. While the competition is friendly, it still provides tense moments during practice.
That’s when McWilliams steps in and does what he does best — make everything easier.
“He’s more of a cut-up than you’d anticipate,” Williams said. “He likes to cut up a little bit and make comments on the sideline. He likes to jab Jerry and Kollin a lot and that helps break the ice between those two.”
When not causing laughter, McWilliams is serious when it comes to his ambitions on the field. He wants the Bees to build on last year’s playoff berth and get another chance to experience the exhilarating feeling of competing in the postseason.
It’s a goal he’s had since he followed his friends onto the gridiron.
“When we were in seventh grade, the seniors here went to the third round of the playoffs. Ever since then, we’ve used that as motivation to try to get Academy back there,” McWilliams said.
And on the rare occasion he thinks back to his diamond days, he realizes that baseball was fun but football is on a different level.
“Nothing against baseball, I love it, but football is a man’s sport,” McWilliams said. “You really have to want to play football to stay with it. It’s just a different mindset.”