BELTON — Keith Gipson was Mary Hardin-Baylor’s biggest offensive weapon Saturday, and the fact that he’s a cornerback provides a hint as to what kind of afternoon it was for the Crusaders’ offense.
UMHB amassed only 236 yards and 11 first downs but got two touchdowns from Gipson and capitalized on enough Redlands mistakes to grind out a 43-14 victory in an NCAA Division III first-round playoff game at Crusader Stadium.
That the top-ranked Crusaders (11-0) stayed on track in their quest for a second straight national championship was a testament to Gipson and his defensive mates, who limited the No. 22-ranked Bulldogs (9-2) to 250 yards — 165 of which came on two drives.
“I really felt confident in the game plan that the coaches had for us,” said Gipson, a senior out of Killeen Ellison. “We love to make plays on defense and put our offense in the best position. We really take pride in that.”
The effort of the defense and special teams helped propel UMHB into the second round for the 16th consecutive year. Up next is a meeting with Huntingdon (8-3) at Crusader Stadium next Saturday, when the offense hopes to find its groove.
“It’s frustrating,” UMHB junior center Steven Sellers said. “We really want to be explosive, and we’re right there. We’re close. We keep on having breakdowns in some aspects on some plays. Once we clean some stuff up, we’ll be good.”
Gipson’s performance could certainly be described as good, and it came at the most opportune time.
About 2 minutes after Redlands opened the second half by driving 90 yards in 12 plays for Eric Kump’s 1-yard keeper that got the Bulldogs within 21-7, UMHB recorded a safety when Redlands snapped the ball over the punter’s head and out of the end zone — one of several special teams miscues — and Gipson followed that up by returning the ensuing free kick 64 yards for a touchdown that quelled the Bulldogs.
“I felt like the line was doing a great job, the running backs were running hard, and the coaches did a great job calling plays,” Kump said of the third-quarter scoring drive. “Hat’s off to Mary Hardin-Baylor, though, they bounced back.”
After two Anthony Avila field goals widened the gap, Gipson provided the final dagger when he picked off his second pass of the day and returned it 26 yards for UMHB’s final touchdown with 5:59 remaining.
“Defensively, we did pretty well. They were just able to capitalize on our errors, so hat’s off to them,” said Redlands linebacker Matthew Betancourt, who made a team-high 10 tackles.
The Bulldogs’ defense had the Crusaders flummoxed most of the day. The three TDs produced by the UMHB offense — Jase Hammack passes of 2 yards to Jonel Reed, 13 to Gary Ruckman, and 32 to Jaylan Jenkins — were all products of good field position in the first 18 minutes. Two of the scoring drives covered 44 yards, and the other only 20.
“It seemed like they really stacked the box and we couldn’t run it, but we kept trying,” said Crusaders coach Pete Fredenburg, whose team rushed for only 65 yards on 35 carries. “We should have thrown it a little more and evened it out. We prepared well. We just didn’t execute like we wanted to.
“We are extremely happy to win the ballgame, but we were pretty sloppy and we’ll have to learn a lot from his. They gave us multiple looks with their defense, and our offense struggled some. There’s some things we did on defense that we need to do better, too.”
Kump, who entered late in the first half after starter Nathan Martinez injured a foot, was 9-of-19 passing for 175 yards — including a 62-yard TD throw to Kai Kang with 4:47 left — but was intercepted twice, and the Bulldogs lost two fumbles.
Hammack finished 14-of-25 for 177 yards, but UMHB averaged only 1.9 yards per rushing attempt thanks in part to five sacks by Redlands.
Crusaders senior linebacker Tevin Jones had a game-high 13 tackles, and junior end E’Monte Smith registered two of their five sacks.
After stretching its winning streak to 26 games, UMHB will try to iron out the kinks in its offense as tougher tests loom down the road. The winner of next week’s game earns a quarterfinal date with No. 10 Wisconsin-Whitewater or No. 17 Wartburg.
But first, the Crusaders will have to take care of business against Huntingdon.
“There’s definitely some teams that we have a little history with. At the end of the day, though, we have one goal that we’ve worked super hard for, and that’s to be playing Dec. 20 (in the championship game) and to win that thing,” Sellers said. “So whoever the opponent is, they’re just another (obstacle) in our way of us obtaining our goal.”