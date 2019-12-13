BOYS
THORNDALE TOURNAMENT
Cameron Yoe 60, Snook 28
Yoe 10 16 14 20 — 60
Snook 11 6 9 2 — 28
Yoe — Melton 20, Booze 10, K.Young 8, Stewart 6, Spikes 5, Sanchez 3, Bynaum 2, TK Young 2, Hollomon 2, Haynes 2.
NORMANGEE TOURNAMENT
Rosebud-Lott 40, Normangee 39
Rosebud-Lott 9 13 9 9 — 40
Normangee 3 14 13 9 — 39
Rosebud-Lott (9-5) — Reyna 19, Adamez 10, S.Buhl 8, Truesdale 3.
New Waverly 56,
Rosebud-Lott 45
Rosebud-Lott 10 10 13 12 — 45
New Waverly 19 20 16 1 — 56
Rosebud-Lott (9-6) — Adamez 16, Reyna 14, S.Buhl 7, Z.Buhl 5, Truesdale 3.
New Waverly — Amore 18, Chamberlain 18, Dell 6, McBride 5, Krienke 4, Etwin 3, Merchant 2.
FLORENCE TOURNAMENT
Thrall 48, Holland 34
Thrall 12 11 13 12 — 48
Holland 4 10 13 7 — 34
Thrall — Williams 9, Allen 8, Vizena 8, Ochoa 7, Crabb 6, Poling 4, Graham 3, Grisham 2.
Holland (3-6) — Frei 12, Pursche 7, Tomasek 6, Burton 5, Evans 3, Brown 1.
GIRLS
DISTRICT 12-6A
Temple 51, Killeen Shoemaker 45
Shoemaker 9 9 17 10 — 45
Temple 14 16 11 10 — 51
Shoemaker (7-10, 1-1) — Reese 13, Coakley 7, N. Smith 7, Parker 6, Ruiz 5, T. Smith 4, Giltug 3.
Temple (11-5, 1-1) — Burleson 22, T. Johnson 7, Thomas 6, Colbert 5, Hall 4, H. Johnson 4, Noble 2, Mayfield 1.
Harker Heights 48, Belton 13
Harker Heights 2 22 10 14 — 48
Belton 3 2 3 5 — 13
Harker Heights (17-2, 3-0) — Ce.Bobbitt 13, Brooks 11, Lovell 7, Cy.Bobbitt 6, Morgan 4, P.Roberts 3, E.Roberts 2, Ambrose 2.
Belton (4-10, 0-3) — Maddux 6, Wade 3, Modeste 2, Beamsderfer 2.
FAIRFIELD TOURNAMENT
Gatesville 58, Big Sandy
Gatesville 10 12 14 22 — 58
Big Sandy 11 6 7 7 — 31
Gatesville — Washington 13, Jones 10, Nolte 9, Ward 7, Warren 5, L.Smalley 5, Jaynes 4, Chacon 3, Coward 2.
Gatesville 39, Centerville 36
Gatesville 9 6 16 8 — 39
Centerville 13 4 12 7 — 36
Gatesville — Washington 11, Nolte 9, L.Smalley 6, Jaynes 5, Chacon 4, Jones 2, Warren 2.
NON-DISTRICT
Whitney 53, Troy 49
Whitney 10 10 12 21 — 53
Troy 15 13 11 10 — 49
Whitney — Seeley 13, Rodriguez 11, Martinez 9, Waddell 5, S.Panuco 4, Thiele 3, Robertson 2, R.Panuco 2.
Troy — Mosley 20, Sebek 11, Saxon 9, Deleon 4, Berg 2, Guardiola 2, Pierce 2.
JV — Whitney 22, Troy 18
Academy 48,
Austin St. Michael’s 23
Academy 10 9 18 11 — 48
St. Michael’s 0 5 8 10 — 23
Academy (6-8) — Erwin 14, Turner 9, Fastzkie 7, Bolin 6, Fossett 5, Schreier 3, Moreno 2, White 2.
St. Michael’s — Watkins 6, Wilson 6, Schaeffer 4, Morton 3, Peters 2, Lindsay 2.