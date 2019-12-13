BOYS

THORNDALE TOURNAMENT

Cameron Yoe 60, Snook 28

Yoe 10 16 14 20 — 60

Snook 11 6 9 2 — 28

Yoe — Melton 20, Booze 10, K.Young 8, Stewart 6, Spikes 5, Sanchez 3, Bynaum 2, TK Young 2, Hollomon 2, Haynes 2.

NORMANGEE TOURNAMENT

Rosebud-Lott 40, Normangee 39

Rosebud-Lott 9 13 9 9 — 40

Normangee 3 14 13 9 — 39

Rosebud-Lott (9-5) — Reyna 19, Adamez 10, S.Buhl 8, Truesdale 3.

New Waverly 56,

Rosebud-Lott 45

Rosebud-Lott 10 10 13 12 — 45

New Waverly 19 20 16 1 — 56

Rosebud-Lott (9-6) — Adamez 16, Reyna 14, S.Buhl 7, Z.Buhl 5, Truesdale 3.

New Waverly — Amore 18, Chamberlain 18, Dell 6, McBride 5, Krienke 4, Etwin 3, Merchant 2.

FLORENCE TOURNAMENT

Thrall 48, Holland 34

Thrall 12 11 13 12 — 48

Holland 4 10 13 7 — 34

Thrall — Williams 9, Allen 8, Vizena 8, Ochoa 7, Crabb 6, Poling 4, Graham 3, Grisham 2.

Holland (3-6) — Frei 12, Pursche 7, Tomasek 6, Burton 5, Evans 3, Brown 1.

GIRLS

DISTRICT 12-6A

Temple 51, Killeen Shoemaker 45

Shoemaker 9 9 17 10 — 45

Temple 14 16 11 10 — 51

Shoemaker (7-10, 1-1) — Reese 13, Coakley 7, N. Smith 7, Parker 6, Ruiz 5, T. Smith 4, Giltug 3.

Temple (11-5, 1-1) — Burleson 22, T. Johnson 7, Thomas 6, Colbert 5, Hall 4, H. Johnson 4, Noble 2, Mayfield 1.

Harker Heights 48, Belton 13

Harker Heights 2 22 10 14 — 48

Belton 3 2 3 5 — 13

Harker Heights (17-2, 3-0) — Ce.Bobbitt 13, Brooks 11, Lovell 7, Cy.Bobbitt 6, Morgan 4, P.Roberts 3, E.Roberts 2, Ambrose 2.

Belton (4-10, 0-3) — Maddux 6, Wade 3, Modeste 2, Beamsderfer 2.

FAIRFIELD TOURNAMENT

Gatesville 58, Big Sandy

Gatesville 10 12 14 22 — 58

Big Sandy 11 6 7 7 — 31

Gatesville — Washington 13, Jones 10, Nolte 9, Ward 7, Warren 5, L.Smalley 5, Jaynes 4, Chacon 3, Coward 2.

Gatesville 39, Centerville 36

Gatesville 9 6 16 8 — 39

Centerville 13 4 12 7 — 36

Gatesville — Washington 11, Nolte 9, L.Smalley 6, Jaynes 5, Chacon 4, Jones 2, Warren 2.

NON-DISTRICT

Whitney 53, Troy 49

Whitney 10 10 12 21 — 53

Troy 15 13 11 10 — 49

Whitney — Seeley 13, Rodriguez 11, Martinez 9, Waddell 5, S.Panuco 4, Thiele 3, Robertson 2, R.Panuco 2.

Troy — Mosley 20, Sebek 11, Saxon 9, Deleon 4, Berg 2, Guardiola 2, Pierce 2.

JV — Whitney 22, Troy 18

Academy 48,

Austin St. Michael’s 23

Academy 10 9 18 11 — 48

St. Michael’s 0 5 8 10 — 23

Academy (6-8) — Erwin 14, Turner 9, Fastzkie 7, Bolin 6, Fossett 5, Schreier 3, Moreno 2, White 2.

St. Michael’s — Watkins 6, Wilson 6, Schaeffer 4, Morton 3, Peters 2, Lindsay 2.