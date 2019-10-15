BELTON — When the Copperas Cove Lady Dawgs entered Tiger Gym to face the Belton Lady Tigers on Tuesday night, a lot was riding on the outcome for two teams with just two losses in District 12-6A volleyball play.
So when Cove prevailed 20-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-22, its celebration was very joyful but very short, if only because it took everything the Lady Dawgs (29-11, 11-2) had to pull off the win that all but secured their playoff spot and put them just a match behind Hewitt Midway for the district lead.
“I’m pooped,” Copperas Cove coach Cari Lowrey said. “Friday was big. We beat Midway on Friday and to come and beat Belton tonight is big. We knew Belton was good and scrappy. We are just growing. We are not as good as we can be yet.”
The outcome put the Lady Tigers (17-21, 9-3) 1½ matches behind Cove and in need of some help to move up in the district standings.
“We put ourselves in a situation where we do have to wait for the cards to fall, and that’s not always ideal,” Belton coach Krystal Brodbeck said. “But we are by far not out of it. Since we weren’t able to pull this out tonight, we are just going to go on a match-to-match basis.”
It was by no means easy for Cove. All four sets were tightly contested with strong defensive play on both sides, several long rallies and powerful hits all night long.
The first set was a back-and-forth affair tied at 12-all until Belton created some breathing room by going on a 10-1 run.
The Lady Dawgs never trailed in the second set but didn’t have a clear advantage until they went on a 5-1 run to go up 17-11. The surge was started by two kills by Leah Powell, who finished the match with 13 kills and a block.
The Lady Tigers came out strong in the third set, building a 6-2 advantage behind two aces by Abby Karcher, who also had 15 kills, two blocks and three aces. They increased the lead to 10-4 on kills by Emily Holder, who finished with 16.
The Lady Dawgs slowly crept back into the set thanks to solid defense and five Belton errors during an 8-0 Cove run that gave the Lady Dawgs a lead they did not relinquish.
Belton also led the final set early, jumping ahead 10-5, before Cove surged again.
“I think in a high-intensity match, it’s point-for-point and it does come down to conditioning,” Brodbeck said. “There is a mindset involved that is very important in pushing through to the final play, and Cove was ready to do that and our girls were not.”
The Lady Tigers travel to face Killeen on Friday.