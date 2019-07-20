Summer once was a time of quiet and even dormancy around high school athletic facilities.
It’s still much quieter than during the school year, but coaching staffs are in and out conducting a variety of camps and overseeing highly advised summer weightlifting workouts. (Back in the day, summer weightlifting workouts in many Texas communities were known as baling hay).
Beside those bits of activity, there is usually the infrastructure upgrades going on, such as painting locker rooms and waxing gym floors. For a few local football programs this year that infrastructure work is more noticeable and will be more spectacular than in most years, be it surface or illumination.
Temple’s Wildcat Stadium is entering its 55th season of service. With a capacity of 11,500, the venerable structure is among the state’s top 50 in size as well as one of the older ones in that list. It also will be one of the brightest this year.
Some $500,000 in funds were used to install LED lights, which will shine a new and brighter light on Temple football this season. The cool factor goes up exponentially as Temple associate athletic director Steve Prentiss has said he can turn the lights on and off from his phone.
While Temple will bask in the glow, Salado and Academy are adding all-weather turf to their fields. Access at both locations has been unavailable during the summer-long transition from natural grass to turf. Since neither has ever enjoyed the luxury of hosting an all-weather surface event, the wait will be worth it not only for convenience but also for cost-effectiveness.
“Being able to practice rain or shine is going to make a huge difference,” Salado head football coach Alan Haire said. “For example, when it is muddy out, we will not have to drive to Jarrell, Killeen, Georgetown, and one week last year one we had to drive to Round Rock Westwood just to get a good workout in. I’m not a big believer that you can get much done in the gym.”
The same goes for Academy where one rainstorm last season made conditions virtually unplayable by modern expectations. Renting other facility space can become expensive and an arduous process to travel and transport equipment, not to mention the disruption of routines.
The Bees were forced to suffer the indignity of playing its senior night game against Rockdale at a neutral site in Taylor because of poor field conditions at John Glover Stadium
“Having it is huge for any Academy ISD organization that needs a flat surface, whether it’s for our track meets or if the band needs it,” said Academy athletic director Jared Hunt, a 2003 Academy graduate. “When we added soccer that added so much wear and tear. It will benefit a lot of little things that people don’t think about. We couldn’t practice agility drills.
“Opponents like Cameron and Rockdale have turf so we were at a competitive disadvantage,” he said. “Now we’re on a level playing field.”
In the same vein, Temple has lost potential revenue from hosting playoff games or from traveling playoff teams seeking a practice facility because the lights wouldn’t duplicate the setting of the upcoming contest.
If school districts are able to afford the upgrades at the start, it will pay for itself in due time.
——
Two of the best to ever don both Temple High and Temple College softball uniforms are now leading their own high school programs.
Jenna Bane, a 2012 Temple grad and stalwart Tem-Cats catcher, has taken over as head coach at Class 4A Caddo Mills.
It’s not Bane’s first head coaching gig. She spent the last two years at Navasota, another 4A program, and lifted the Lady Rattlers from perennial doormat to a playoff berth.
Lexi Smith, the Tem-Cats’ all-time winningest pitcher and strikeout artist who enjoyed an All-American stint at Temple College before posting a 22-3 record in two years at Texas A&M that included a Women’s College World Series appearance, will be the softball coach at Class 3A Jourdanton in South Texas. Smith, a 2014 Temple grad, and Bane were a formidable battery for the Tem-Cats for two highly successful seasons.
——
Last Sunday’s column highlighted current area high school football coaches who returned to their alma maters to become the head coach.
Since that story was filed another coach was added to the list when Gatesville promoted its own Luke Howard to replace Kyle Cooper, who left after 12 years to join Art Briles’ staff in Mount Vernon. Howard was a former quarterback for the Hornets as well as Mary Hardin-Baylor. He was an assistant on the Crusaders’ national title team last season.
Howard’s promotion brings the total of area coaches presiding over their hometown programs to four, joining Haire in Salado, Troy Rogers in Lampasas and Tommy Brashear in Cameron. Without knowing the biographical history of every coach who has passed through the area, that figures to be at or near an all-time.
Gatesville trustees also promoted another homegrown coach, veteran Lady Hornets volleyball coach Rickey Phillips to athletic director. Phillips has built a consistently strong program and the annual Gatesville volleyball tournament in August is arguably the best in Central Texas.
It is uncertain if Phillips is the state’s first or only volleyball coach doubling as athletic director, but it is certain that it wouldn’t take long to call roll.