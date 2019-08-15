BELTON — Football head coach Sam Skidmore’s third season leading the Belton Tigers will be his last on the sideline.
Belton ISD Superintendent Susan Kincannon on Wednesday recommended Skidmore as the district’s next athletic director, a move that will be considered at the school board’s Monday meeting.
“The community can count on Sam to take care of our kids and carry the district’s vision of excellence forward in this new role,” said Kincannon, who earlier this month was named the lone finalist for Waco ISD’s superintendent position. “It has been a pleasure watching him coach and interact with our students for the last several years. His success is directly related to his strong character and integrity as well as the respectful and loving way that he treats each of his players. While he will be missed on the field next season, I know that he will make a huge impact as he provides leadership for the entire athletic department.”
Skidmore, who has a bachelor’s degree from Tarleton State, a master’s from Sam Houston State and started his coaching career at Wills Point in 2008, will take the Tigers through the 2019 season — which begins Aug. 30 at Austin Westlake — and, if approved by the board, also will begin serving as AD.
He will assume full-time AD duties when the football season concludes and lead the search for his replacement and a coach for Lake Belton High School, which is set to open in 2020.
“I love this community,” Skidmore said. “Belton ISD is a great place to raise a family, and it’s a community that truly supports our student-athletes. I’m excited for this new opportunity as athletic director, and I’m looking forward to planning for the continued growth across the board in athletics and taking on new challenges.”
Belton is 13-9 with two playoff appearances with Skidmore in charge. He replaced Bob Shipley following the 2016 season after three years as the team’s offensive coordinator.
“Sam is the perfect leader to help our district move forward during the transition to a second comprehensive high school in fall 2020,” said Assistant Superintendent of Student Services Mike Morgan, who served as Belton ISD’s athletic director since 2017. “He will enact a broader vision for Belton ISD athletics while also keeping his eye on the football team, and I’m confident he’ll extend the program-best playoff streak to six straight years.”