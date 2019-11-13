The Troy Trojans and Holland Hornets are no strangers to the playoffs, nor are their head coaches. Ronnie Porter has led Troy into the postseason four times in his six years at the helm, while Brad Talbert has guided the Hornets beyond the 10-game threshold six times during his eight-year tenure.
This year has been especially memorable for both coaches thanks to strong senior classes, a wealth of experience and high expectations that both teams have met so far.
Troy (9-1) is in the playoffs for the second straight year and looks to add to its already historic season, while Holland (10-0) continues its unblemished redemption campaign after falling in the second round last year.
Let the race to Arlington begin.
“We have 21 seniors and they’ve taken it upon themselves to change the culture here in Troy,” said Porter, whose Trojans play Teague (4-6) in a Class 3A Division I bi-district game tonight at Waco ISD Stadium. “They want to make a name for themselves. That’s part of what these guys are adding to the program overall and the desire they have to be a team that is talked about for a long time.”
The Trojans closed their regular season two weeks ago by capturing the program’s first outright district title since 1998, giving them an extra week to prepare for the Lions in a rematch of Troy’s 35-21 bi-district victory last year.
“I think we had the best bye week that we ever had,” Porter said. “We treated it right and focused on getting a little bit better. Plus, getting a little rest is always nice.
“Last year, we jumped on (Teague) pretty quick and we let them chisel back by halftime. That’s one thing I don’t want to have happen this time. I don’t want to get comfortable. We need to keep the throttle going and have a complete, four-quarter game.”
Troy averages 46.2 points and 404.5 yards per game while allowing 25.5 points and 320 yards an outing. Junior running back Zach Hrbacek (1,722 yards rushing, 26 touchdowns) propels the offense, and tight end/linebacker Beau Workman (12 receptions, 238 yards receiving, two touchdowns) and running back/linebacker Sam Jones (605 yards rushing, 271 receiving, 14 total TDs) provide production on both sides of the ball.
Last season’s victory over Teague was Troy’s first playoff win since 2013, and Porter hopes that experience will help fuel a lengthy postseason run.
“Getting into the postseason is addicting,” Porter said. “There’s no secret to it. The teams who are there and make deep runs, they’re perennials. They do it all the time. We won one playoff game last year, so they got that taste of it for the first time in a long time. That’s what’s fueling this team.”
After reaching the regional semifinals two years ago before exiting in the second round last season, Holland — which takes on Junction (4-6) in a 2A Division I bi-district game tonight in Johnson City — believes the time is now for a deep playoff run. The Hornets posted wins over Mart and Crawford during non-district competition and outscored their district opponents 307-60 on the way to the District 13-2A-I title.
Talbert hopes all of that has prepared Holland for the challenges of the playoffs.
“To be in the playoffs, it’s always a great feeling. We feel lucky to be in this position and we love this time of year,” Talbert said. “Compared to previous years, I think the expectations have been higher. We’ve got a good senior class and we’ve been building to this year. Coming off last year, that left a bad taste in our mouth that still, if I remind the guys about that, they hate it.”
The Hornets rolled to a 63-12 win over Junction in last year’s bi-district tilt and took a 10-1 record into an area-round game against Wallis Brazos. With eventual state champion Mason waiting in the next round, Holland overlooked Brazos and suffered the consequences.
“Right now, our focus is on Junction, going 1-0 and being the best players and coaches we can be this week,” Talbert said. “I’ve learned my lesson. We’re just worried about one week at a time. You don’t have to kick me twice. There’s no looking ahead this time.”