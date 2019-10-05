Six-man football wasn’t born in Texas, but it got here as fast it could. And it’s in Texas where that organized version of a schoolyard game has quietly flourished for more than 80 years.
Invented in 1934 by a Nebraska high school football coach, the modified configuration of the 11-man game was an oasis for rural boys who wanted to participate but were in towns and schools lacking the bodies to field a full team. It took just four years to migrate to Texas where it caught on fast and tiny schools in Central Texas got in on the act.
Nearby rural community schools such as Seaton, Oenaville, San Gabriel, Sharp and Ad Hall were among the charter members of this grand experiment in 1938. Others such as Sharp, Flat, Pearl and Turnersville also soon took up the game.
From a sports mindset, few things illustrate community and school population fluctuations from the mid-20th century until now than places that once fielded six-man teams but — like the aforementioned schools — no longer exist. Or, in the cases of Copperas Cove, Hutto and Jarrell, schools that once were six-man staples now Class 6A, 5A and 3A schools, respectively. Pflugerville was a six-man powerhouse in the 1950s and now has four 5A or larger high schools.
The six-man game has been threatened either by population growth or decline or by the mass consolidation of rural schools into close-by larger ones, which occurred primarily from the 1940s through the 60s. Eight-man football was instituted in the 1960s and 70s but didn’t siphon off many six-man teams before fading away, though there are murmurs about bringing it back into the Texas fold. Interestingly, on a national scale, 8-man is the dominant form of the sub-11-man game. It was dropped in Texas after the 1976 season and would likely prove to be too problematic in the UIL’s alignment structure, to work it back in.
The Class A, or six-man division, includes schools with enrollments with less than 105 high school students with a second division for schools with less than 55. Some schools, like Bartlett, qualify to play six-man, but opt to remain in 11-man.
“Six-man is so beloved here in Texas that the impact on schools playing six-man would have to be very minimal,” said Leman Saunders, a writer and six-man football aficionado. “The eight-man game is more like the 11-man game, which is probably why eight-man won out over six-man in other states. But six-man at one time was the fastest growing sport in America.”
All the while, six-man football is still standing. Some 136 UIL schools play six-man football with almost that many private and homeschools doing so as well. Locally, Holy Trinity Catholic has its own field. Central Texas Christian School got its start in six-man before bumping up to 11-man.
Few have been at it longer and successively as Milam County staple Buckholts. This season is the 69th consecutive for the Badgers and their faithful, who haven’t missed fielding a team since 1951. According to data provided by Saunders, only five active six-man teams — Jonesboro (71), Sidney (71), Paint Rock (71), Gustine (70) and Mullin (70) — have longer consectutive seasons-played streaks. It’s the 71st season of football overall for the Badgers, which ties them for fourth with Jonesboro, Paint Rock and Sidney behind Blackwell (75), Oglesby (74) and Paint Creek (74), which discontinued football two years ago. Of those, Buckholts is easily the easternmost town geographically for a game seemingly meant for West Texas outposts.
Tucked between two football-loving towns Cameron and Rogers on Texas Highway 36, Buckholts dipped its toes into football in 1940 when the Badgers matched up against Seaton on Nov. 1. Buckholts won going away, 52-13. The following November they played once more, this time against Thornton from Limestone County and triumphed 25-6. Those are the only two known games for which records have survived.
As was common during the World War II era, rural schools discontinued certain sporting activities. Buckholts was no different except a decade went by before the Badgers resurrected their football program, only this time for good.
Buckholts has eschewed any thoughts of closing up shop and moving in with Cameron or Rogers. Like most programs, the Badgers have sported teams ranging from poor to exceptional, most notably the 1964-65 squads that went unbeaten under Jim Hauk, who was the long-time school superintendent. The UIL didn’t allow for the advancement of six-man teams to play beyond a regional playoff then or the Badgers might well have a pair of state championships to boast. Buckholts’ field is appropriately named for Hauk.
The Badgers’ game Friday at Prairie Lea has a strong historical component. While Buckholts has been one of the most steadfast purveyors of six-man football, the Texas seeds were first planted in Prairie Lea, which sits on Texas Highway 80 in Caldwell County between Luling and Lockhart. In the spring of 1938, UIL officials were studying the possibility of adding this new concoction of an already wildly popular game.
An exhibition was set up between Prairie Lea and Martindale, another rural Caldwell County school no longer in existence. UIL officials liked what they saw and six-man football was sanctioned shortly afterward for the fall of 1938 with an estimated 55 schools participating and more than doubling that number the following year. By 1960, Prairie Lea had dropped football only to bring it back in 2002. Buckholts and Prairie Lea have scheduled each other most years since then.
“(At) one time it was a real conversation if six-man would die out in Texas,” Saunders said, “but we have experienced a real boom in six-man.”
As long as there are rural Texas schools with enough of a student body and an appetite for the game, six-man football will have a home in its adopted state.