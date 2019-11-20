SALADO — Ever since a coach asked Bryce Dobbins in the seventh grade if he could snap the football, the Salado junior hasn’t thought much about juking his way for a big gain, catching a pass with one hand before falling out of bounds or racking up touchdowns.
Leave all that fancy highlight-reel stuff for the players for whom Dobbins blocks. Visions of grandeur don’t weigh down the 6-foot-1, 220-pound center. Talk of pad level, sweeps, traps and the fullback belly is what fuels Dobbins, who essentially flips the switch for the Eagles’ Slot-T offense.
“He takes pride in the position,” Salado coach Alan Haire said. “Nothing happens without the snap. You’ve got to get the snap. It’s the most important play of the game. You’ve got to have a good (center).”
By all accounts, Dobbins has worked his way into that category and he’ll make his 22nd consecutive start at 4:30 p.m. Saturday when the Eagles (8-3) take on Texarkana Pleasant Grove (10-1) in a 4A Division II area-round playoff at The Star in Frisco.
It likely was before the coach’s question a few years ago when Dobbins began to figure he was destined to pave the way rather than be the one to use the clear paths toward the end zone. That particular coach, though, pointed Dobbins in the right direction.
“I wasn’t the most athletic kid in seventh and eighth grade so I was just like, ‘I’ll just stay with the offensive line,’” Dobbins said.
That’s turned out rather well.
His performance for Salado’s freshman team caught the eye of Haire, who approached the then-170-pounder shortly after that season. Haire went right to the point. He told Dobbins that if he put in the effort during the offseason, gained weight and bumped up his physicality another notch, a varsity starting spot would be within reach.
“So, he did that and has started ever since,” Haire said. “The center, really, mentality-wise has to be a thinker. He’s smart, he’s got some length about him and can move. He’s become quite a football player. He’s very good and we’re happy he has another year.”
Dobbins said he trained before and after school to ensure he increased his strength, and he turned to a lunch-and-dinner diet of mostly chicken, rice and cheese to pack on the pounds. By Week 1 of the 2018 season, Dobbins was bigger, stronger and had a grasp on the playbook as the lone underclassman on Salado’s front, surrounded by four seniors.
“I was extremely nervous. I was scared I wasn’t going to perform to the other offensive linemen’s standards and not fulfill my potential,” Dobbins said.
Those initial feelings weren’t hindrances. Instead, that desire to uphold his responsibilities served as his work ethic’s catalyst.
“If I’m not as good as I need to be then we aren’t in a good position,” he said.
Dobbins doesn’t exactly fit the mold of a prototypical offensive lineman. His 220 pounds appear to be evenly distributed, and he has the looks more of a tight end. But for Salado’s line, Dobbins is the perfect fit.
Dobbins and his linemates — Hunter Seymore, Avery Womack, Joe Sampson and Gavyn Keyser — have helped the Eagles average 371.3 yards rushing per game while opening running lanes for 1,000-yard ball carriers Reid Vincent, Hunter Turk and Wrook Brown. Last week, Salado churned out 535 yards on the ground in its bi-district win over Rusk.
“You have to be fast. That’s probably the main thing. You can’t be slow,” Dobbins said. “If you’re not fast, you’re not going to make your block.”
Buoyed by a stout defensive line, Pleasant Grove, the 4A-II state runner-up last year, yields an average of 17 points per outing this season and enters the second round with a five-game winning streak. Dobbins said he’s looking forward to taking on the task in a unique venue.
“I can’t wait to play. It’s exciting. It’s going to be a difficult challenge but I think we have a good chance,” Dobbins said. “We’re almost like one big family. We all work together and we all trust each other with what we’re going to do, so we have one big bond. It should be a fun experience.”