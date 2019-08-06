There were plenty of diving digs, soaring sets and spikes on both sides of the net Tuesday night, the kind of play Temple and Round Rock McNeil would surely welcome throughout the season.
Some of the service errors, scrambling and untimely miscommunication that popped up now and again in the teams’ season opener — well, there’s time to work out those kinks. And while visiting McNeil notched a 25-20, 22-25, 25-23, 25-19 victory, the squads exited Wildcat Gym with similar perspective in hand after the first regular-season match of 2019.
“We know what we’re going to work on,” second-year Tem-Cats coach JoAnna Vaden said.
And in the same vein, McNeil coach Mary Dejute said: “We know what we need to work on, which is exactly where we need to be at this stage of the season.”
Onward and upward they go.
Jessica Vaden had a match-high 16 kills and Paysee Crow — who played for Academy last season — posted 13 kills for Temple, which produced its share of highlights.
But the key, momentum-shifting points mostly belonged to the Lady Mavericks, who overcame a four-point deficit in the first set with six consecutive points before closing out the game with five in a row. They then tilted the match in their favor for good in Game 3.
Down by as much as seven early in the third, McNeil rattled off a 9-0 run to grab an 18-15 advantage. And when Temple surged to tie it at 20, the Lady Mavericks outraced the Tem-Cats to the finish by recording five of the last eight points in the set.
“To come back and get that one, I was very impressed with some of the senior leadership that took that step up and kind of took control of things. That was nice,” Dejute said. “It was nice to see some of the underclassmen come out and do some things that I didn’t know they would do, so I was very proud of them.”
Temple closed within two points on a pair of occasions in Game 4 after being down by as many as eight. The Tem-Cats, though, couldn’t get themselves all the way out of the jam, and the Lady Mavericks tied a bow on the proceedings.
“The hustle and the spirit, I mean they battled. There was a little spot where we weren’t battling. But I challenged them to get out there and start battling again. Even though we weren’t winning the point, we were trying for it and not just letting it go,” JoAnna Vaden said. “Volleyball is such momentum and it swings so fast. We just have to make it swing in our favor faster.”
Hayli Hesse added seven kills for Temple. Kenna Fort had a team-high 23 assists and Crow had 13 to go with two aces. Khia Kirkwood delivered three blocks and Bella Brea 18 digs.
Ten players had at least one kill for McNeil. Aliyah Levert led that group with six. Erin Flood chipped in five, and Nadia Pouya, Kennedi Bray and Sydney Kyle had four each.
“We had good connections in the beginning. We went down but we were able to dig out of it and get it back together,” said Brea, who’ll join her teammates at the Westwood Showcase in Round Rock starting Thursday. “We’ll mostly start working on serve receive and our blocking.”
Coincidentally, Temple first plays McNeil on Thursday. The Tem-Cats also are slated to face Seguin and Pflugerville Weiss.