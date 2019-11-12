BRYAN — With the stakes raised Tuesday night, something had to budge between the flocks of Lady Eagles from Rogers and Lexington, the District 19-3A volleyball foes playing for the third time this season.
After splitting their regular-season encounters, a hard-fought, thrilling rubber match bounced Lexington’s way after it was tied 1-all, and Rogers’ deepest playoff run since 2014 ended with a 25-11, 20-25, 25-17, 25-18 defeat in a Class 3A Region III quarterfinal at Viking Gym.
The victory boosted Lexington (32-13), which has Rogers to thank for its lone district loss, to its first regional tournament since 2007. Rogers (27-16), after clearing the second-round hurdle following four consecutive area-round exits, fell two set wins shy of its first fourth-round appearance since 2010.
“I told the girls in the locker room, ‘I’m so proud of you guys,’” Rogers coach Stacy Andel said. “Our goal is always to get to the regional tournament and go from there. But they took a big step getting to Round 3 and that’s something to keep on building on.”
Shelby Ray was Lexington’s go-to option on the attack and finished with 26 kills. Macy Sweat added 12 kills and Riley Stamport had nine. Kadence Looper delivered 44 assists.
Sabrina Tuerck led Rogers with 11 kills. Hailee Talafuse landed seven and Jacelyn Chervenka posted six.
“We beat them the first time at our place 3-0. We went to theirs — 0-3. It was mental, you know. We walk in thinking maybe this might be easier than it is, and we learned something from it,” Lexington coach Kevin Patschke said. “The fight (tonight), we didn’t show that the last time. Out here, we just kept fighting all the way to the end.”
Lexington cruised through the opening set and led the second 7-6 before Rogers constructed a much-needed 8-0 run that included kills from Chervenka, Talafuse and Tuerck and resulted in a 14-7 advantage. Rogers didn’t trail again in the set and evened the match.
Lexington led wire to wire in Game 3. Game 4, however, was tied 6-all and Rogers was within two points at 16-14 before Lexington secured nine of the next 13 to close it out.