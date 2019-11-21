BELTON — Jayden Smith doesn’t know why it all happened. Starting with his senior year of high school at Killeen Ellison, though, three of his last four football seasons were all interrupted by different injuries.
What the Mary Hardin-Baylor sophomore strong safety does know is that he never considered quitting.
“I wasn’t going to quit because of injury. I love football,” he said. “I just had to make sure I did what I needed to do to get the coaches’ trust back.”
He certainly seems to have earned his coaches’ confidence and will start Saturday afternoon when the top-ranked Crusaders (10-0) host No. 22 Redlands (9-1) in the first round of the NCAA Division III playoffs.
Smith’s injury travails began at Ellison in the fall of 2016, when he lacerated one of his kidneys during the fourth game of the season.
“It hurt, but I kept playing because I didn’t know it was lacerated,” he recalled. “It hurt to walk after the game and when I went to the restroom, my urine was really dark and it scared me. I went to the hospital, and they told me my kidney was lacerated. I missed some games but came back to play the last few.”
He was injury-free during his first campaign for UMHB in 2017, when he made six tackles while appearing in nine games as a backup.
Emboldened by the experience of his first season, he showed up at fall camp in August 2018 eager to make a bigger impact but never made it to the first game. A torn labrum in his right shoulder cost him the entire season, for which he received a medical redshirt
“At first, they said I could play. But since I was only a sophomore, my mom and the coaches said to let it heal up so I would be ready for this season,” he said. “They did surgery. I was in a sling for six weeks and really didn’t like it. Eating wasn’t too bad because I’m left-handed any way. Cooking was hard, though.”
As difficult as day-to-day chores might have been, the toughest part was sitting out as the Crusaders advanced to their third straight national championship game and defeated Mount Union in the Stagg Bowl.
“It hurt a lot because I wanted to play with that senior class. I had gotten close with a lot of them. Not being able to play was sad,” he said. “I wished I was there at the championship game. I watched it on TV, though. It felt good to see them win it.”
Following the recovery process after surgery, Smith was back on the field in August and penciled in as a starter through fall camp and two scrimmages — during the last of which he broke a bone in his left hand, forcing him out for the first five games of this season.
“I don’t even know how it broke. It just broke somehow,” he said, still in disbelief. “I finished the last series of the last scrimmage and asked the trainers if they could look at it because it didn’t hurt, but it didn’t feel right. They told me it was broken.
“The doctors told me I might be able play after two weeks. Then I went back after two weeks and they told me I had to wait another three weeks. I was finally able to play in the sixth game.”
Smith missed 20 consecutive games but hasn’t looked back since. He has made 11 tackles and intercepted two passes, and now he finally gets a chance to make an impact in the postseason.
It’s an opportunity he doesn’t want to pass up.
The labrum was the most difficult to get over. My shoulder still gets sore sometimes,” he said. “But football means more to me now because I missed so much and I’m finally getting to play again.
“This is when it really gets fun. My freshman year, I barely played in the playoffs. Now I’m starting, and guys are depending me.”