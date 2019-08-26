BRUCEVILLE-EDDY — Kyle Shoppach had been an assistant coach 16 years, with stops at Mart, McGregor and Robinson along the way.
Through all those seasons, he said he always remembered one night in Bruceville-Eddy.
“I thought we were just going to go over there and whip them,” he recalled. “But at halftime, it’s like 21-6 or something and these Bruceville-Eddy kids are whipping us. I’m like, ‘All right. These boys can play.’
“That game always resonated with me. It told me I always have to be on my game, and it told me Bruceville-Eddy has some grittiness.”
So when the athletic director/head football coach’s job opened earlier this year, Shoppach didn’t hesitate to apply.
“I had always thought they had good kids here. They just need some leadership,” he said. “(Previous coach J.B. Chaney) came in here and crushed it on the football side, and proved they have players. But for whatever reason, people make their choices. He decided to leave, so it opened up a great opportunity for me.”
Shoppach inherits an experienced team that finished in a three-way tie for third in District 8-2A-I and missed the playoffs by virtue of a tiebreaker.
Junior quarterback Trapper Ensor, running back Nathan Quattlebaum and receivers John Lopez and T.J. Jarmon highlight the group of returners.
Shoppach — the passing game coordinator at Robinson last season — plans to use an up-tempo offense triggered by Ensor, who was 62-of-129 passing for 760 yards last year.
“He’s shown me he can handle it,” Shoppach said. “He’s very smart. I told him I was going to coach him hard. For me, it’s just seeing how far I can push him.”
Ensor said not much has changed since Shoppach came aboard, saying the transition “has been fluid and easy. He’s very adaptable.”
Quattlebaum rushed for 1,266 yards last season and, despite more emphasis on the pass, Shoppach said he expects a big year from the running back
“He’s a good running back,” Shoppach said. “He rushed for 1,200 yards last year. There’s no reason why he can’t do that again.”
Shoppach knows the talent he has is capable of winning. He just has to get his players to prove it.
“I think any time there’s change, whether a kid goes to a new school or a new coach comes in, there’s going to be some trepidation,” he said. “Once we got in here and we started showing them, they warmed up to it. And I told them, ‘Guys, I’m just here to drive the ship. You’ve been winning football games since you were 5 years old. It wouldn’t matter if it was me or Vince Lombardi walking in that door, you are all still football players, so play football. When you do that a lot will happen for you.’ Once we got through the newness, they have worked hard.
“Football is such a great sport and it teaches you life lessons. Getting a new coach and adapting is just one of those lessons.”