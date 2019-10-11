JARRELL — Cameron Yoe’s senior running back tandem of Nico Vargas and James DeBose was on full display Friday night and had the Yoemen back on track in their return to district competition.
Providing the offensive spark on a wet and cold night at Cougar Field, the duo compiled 317 yards rushing and six touchdowns to lead the Yoemen to their first District 10-3A-I victory of the season — a 55-0 win over Jarrell — a week after playing their final non-district game and two weeks after their district-opening loss.
Vargas and DeBose began the night combining for an average of 167.8 yards rushing per game and had totaled 12 touchdowns. They got off to a quick start with 187 yards rushing and four scores in the first half as Yoe led 35-0 at the break and never looked back.
“Opposing defenses can’t focus on just one of those guys because either one of them can hurt you on any given night,” Yoe head coach Tommy Brashear said. “We believe in taking what (opposing defenses) give you. Early on, they were giving us the run, so we did.
“They’re two good weapons, and I’m glad they’re on our team.”
Yoe (5-1, 1-1) found the end zone on its second offensive play of the night, scoring on a 13-yard run by Vargas (140 yards rushing, two touchdowns) for a 7-0 lead. The Yoemen struck even quicker on their next drive as DeBose (240 yards from scrimmage, four touchdowns) took a handoff on the first play and went 49 yards for a 14-0 Yoe advantage with 7:34 left in the opening period.
Thomas Melton made it 21-0 late in the first quarter with a 53-yard catch-and-run of a pass from Braden Brashear, who finished 10-of-16 passing for 203 yards and three touchdowns. DeBose got back to work with a 63-yard touchdown pass from Brashear at the 11:28 mark of the second and added a 41-yard TD sprint for a 35-0 lead with 8:16 left before the break.
“Our offensive line provided a lot of holes for me and Nico tonight,” DeBose said. “When we’re both going like tonight, it helps us overall. It helps the passing game and takes some pressure off the defense.”
Without head coach Amos Davidson — absent because his wife went into labor — and starting quarterback Heron Rodriguez, Jarrell (3-4, 0-3) found little success offensively, especially in the first half as its losing streak extended to three games. The Cougars punted seven times and finished with just 202 yards, including 89 yards and six punts in the first half.
Yoe finished with 334 yards rushing and 203 passing, with 303 of those total yards and 10 first downs before halftime.
With Davidson gone and Rodriguez exiting in the first quarter because of a shoulder injury, the Cougars struggled on both sides of the ball. Derrick Warren led Jarrell with 127 yards rushing, but the Cougars’ passing game couldn’t find its footing as Yoe’s defensive line pressured backup quarterback Aden Edgar all night.
“(Yoe’s) program is phenomenal. They’re good every year,” said Edgar, who completed four of 14 passes for 63 yards and an interception. “When they’re breaking through the line, it makes things tougher because you’re on the move and it’s hard to find a receiver when you’re scrambling around.”
Vargas added a 12-yard TD run on Yoe’s first drive of the second half, and the Yoemen made it 48-0 with Brashear’s 3-yard touchdown toss to Billy Collier in the third. DeBose capped the scoring with a 90-yard sprint to the end zone with 7:28 left in the game.
CAMERON YOE 55, JARRELL 0
Yoe 21 14 13 7 — 55
Jarrell 0 0 0 0 — 0
Yoe — Nico Vargas 13 run (Axel Martinez kick)
Yoe — James DeBose 49 run (Martinez kick)
Yoe — Thomas Melton 53 pass from Braden Brashear (Martinez kick)
Yoe — DeBose 63 pass from Brashear (Martinez kick)
Yoe — DeBose 41 run (Martinez kick)
Yoe — Vargas 12 run (Martinez kick)
Yoe — Billy Collier 3 pass from Brashear (kick failed)
Yoe — DeBose 90 run (Simbad Millan kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Yoe Jar
First downs 20 11
Rushes-yards 26-334 38-136
Passing yards 203 66
Comp.-Att.-Int. 10-16-0 5-18-1
Punts-average 1-42 7-26.7
Fumbles-lost 2-2 5-1
Penalties-yards 5-49 3-15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Yoe: DeBose 5-177, Vargas 15-140, Daman Smith 3-20, Brashear 2-1, Kobe Young 1-(-4); Jarrell: Derrick Warren 24-127, Joseph Crathers 3-15, Heron Rodriguez 4-9, Martin Torres 3-3, Aden Edgar 4-(-18).
PASSING — Yoe: Brashear 10-16-0-203; Jarrell: Edgar 4-14-1-63, Rodriguez 1-4-0-3.
RECEIVING — Yoe: Young 6-93, DeBose 1-63, Melton 1-53, Zakorien Spikes 1-11; Jarrell: Christopher Pursley 1-43, Crathers 2-11, Ian Neitsch 1-6, Torres 1-6.