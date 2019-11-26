The Temple Tem-Cats hoped to go into the Thanksgiving break on a high note. But after taking a three-point lead into halftime against Bryan Rudder on Tuesday afternoon, the Tem-Cats struggled in the third quarter and fell to the Lady Rangers 65-60 in the teams’ final game before the holiday.
“That was the decision-maker of the game,” Temple coach RaShonta LeBlanc said of the third quarter in which Temple saw its 32-29 lead turn into a 51-44 deficit. “We came out slow. We didn’t a have a good two or three minutes in the game.”
It was a span of 2:38 in the third that proved costly for the Tem-Cats (7-3). The Lady Rangers (5-1) put together a 9-2 run in that stretch, turning their 36-31 deficit with 6:24 to play in the quarter into a 42-38 lead with 3:47 to left.
The charge was led by post Deandra Young — who went to the free throw line three times and scored six points during the run — and Keaundra Kelly, who had five points that included a 3-pointer from the left wing to break a 38-all tie and put the Lady Rangers ahead for good.
“When someone hits a 3, it pretty much fires you up, and you play that much better on defense,” Rudder coach John Shelton said. “We were finally able to hit a few. When we did, that gave us a chance to penetrate because Temple had to run out on us and we could go by them.”
Turnovers also proved costly for Temple, which turned over the ball seven times in the third and 24 times overall.
“That’s something I hope we clean up,” LeBlanc said. “In game mode, it’s just them panicking. Turnovers are a part of the game, but having that many is going to hurt us. That’s something we are working on in practice.”
Many of the turnovers were caused by Rudder’s full-court, man-to-man press that it ran most of the game, forcing Temple into bad passes and several traveling calls.
“That’s what we do,” Shelton said. “We are not very good when we have to set up and run sets. We are pretty good at pressing, and we have a deep bench so we can do it.”
Temple was led by Nyteria Colbert’s 17 points. Taliyah Johnson added 11, and Haleigh Johnson had 10. Rudder’s Bryanna Turner had a team-high 17 points.
Despite the loss, LeBlanc was encouraged by the fight her team showed. After trailing 59-48 with 5 minutes to go in the game, the Tem-Cats fought back late.
“We are playing without two girls right now,” she said. “(Wilashia) Burleson didn’t play and she’s probably my leading scorer. So you battle back like that without her, that was a good test for these girls.
“They battled back and you can’t ask for anything more. That’s the type of game we are going to play in district, and it’s a great one to play leading into our first district opponent.”
Temple begins its District 12-6A schedule Tuesday at home against Harker Heights.
“That’s what all this is leading up to,” LeBlanc said. “It’s not going to be an easy task. We just have to continue to build. The girls battled today and I’m excited about that. Last year, the girls would just kind of give up, so we are seeing a different mentality.”