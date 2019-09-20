BELTON — Change is nothing new to Drake Johnson. He moved to a different high school prior to his junior year, was assigned a new position for his senior year and switched to another spot on the field upon his arrival at Mary Hardin-Baylor last month.
That he made all of those transitions seamlessly is a testament not only to his athletic ability but also his maturity, work ethic and love for the game of football.
Very little seems to faze the Crusaders’ freshman strong safety.
“I just love the game. I enjoy it even when it’s not going well,” he said. “I love putting in the work and everything about it, the film room, the weight room and everything.”
It’s one thing to enjoy the games, but the enjoyment derived from being on the practice field, in the film room or in the weight room is usually more of an acquired taste that’s developed over the course of time.
The fact that Johnson already has some of the characteristics of an older player is no surprise to Crusaders defensive coordinator Larry Harmon.
“I thought coming in that Drake would be the next guy up (in our secondary),” Harmon said. “He’s a very special athlete and he’s very mature.”
Johnson made an immediate impact in last week’s season-opening win over Albright — intercepting a pair of passes — and looks for more of the same tonight when No. 1 UMHB (1-0) hosts Belhaven (0-2, 0-1 American Southwest Conference) in the Crusaders’ ASC opener.
“As a freshman, I didn’t know what to expect last week. After I got that first hit, I was ready to go. I wanted to take everything they threw my way,” he said. “I guess (Albright) saw I was a freshman and wanted to test me, so I went and got the ball. I’m going to get a lot of chances this year, and I want to put in the work to be ready for them.”
Putting in the work to be ready for whatever comes his way is a formula that has served Johnson well. It’s the reason he could make the move from Pearland to Fort Bend Ridge Point for his junior season so easily. The same goes for his transition from running back to cornerback his senior year, and from cornerback to safety at UMHB.
“It was kind of tough adapting to a new high school, adapting to a new program, finding new friends. Football was a main reason that move was so much easier,” he said. “Moving to cornerback was tougher at the beginning. I didn’t know how to backpedal or any of that. I had to put in that work quickly to get caught up.
“I didn’t even know about the switch to safety until the first day I got here on move-in day, so I had to adjust again. But (the coaches) believed in my athletic ability and helped me put in the time in the film room and understand the position. After the intrasquad scrimmage the week before the opener was when I finally felt comfortable at the position. That’s when I really grasped the different schemes and where I was supposed to be.”
Johnson credits starting free safety Jefferson Fritz with helping him in the film room, and he repeatedly brings up Harmon’s name when talking about what it took to fully understand what the Crusaders want to do defensively.
“It’s a different defensive scheme,” Johnson said. “It’s not tough to learn, though, because Coach Harmon explains it well. He breaks it down where we can understand it. It would probably be tough to learn without him.”
So switching schools, making two position changes and learning schemes all along the way never bothered Johnson.
Is there anything that can catch this guy off guard?
“The fan base surprised me,” he said. “I didn’t realize how much people around here like UMHB until I came out last week and saw that big crowd. It surprised me.”
As his performance showed, though, he still handled it all in stride.