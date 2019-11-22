BELTON — For two programs with winning traditions, it’s no shock that Mary Hardin-Baylor and Redlands are set to meet in the postseason. The only surprise is that their clash comes in the first round of the NCAA Division III playoffs.
Many folks around the country, including the playoff selection committee, believed Redlands deserved a first-round home game. Those at the NCAA — in an effort to save money on flights — saw otherwise and sent the Bulldogs on the road.
“There’s some disappointment in not having a home game. There are no real complaints, though, because we’re glad to be in the tournament and represent the university,” said coach Mike Maynard, now in his 32nd season guiding the Bulldogs.
And so it is that UMHB and Redlands meet for the sixth time — and for their fourth first-round matchup — when the top-ranked Crusaders (10-0) host the No. 22-ranked Bulldogs (9-1) at noon today at Crusaders Stadium.
On the line is UMHB’s 25-game winning streak as it seeks to defend its national championship while reaching the Stagg Bowl for the fourth consecutive season and, more importantly, a second-round date next week with No. 19 Berry or Huntingdon.
The Crusaders are certainly familiar with the Bulldogs, having won the previous five meetings by a combined score of 186-61, and UMHB coach Pete Fredenburg understands the challenge ahead for his team.
“Redlands is extremely well-coached, and they have guys who really play hard,” said Fredenburg, who has guided the Crusaders to the playoffs in 18 of his 22 seasons in charge. “Defensively, they have a lot of moving parts and try to get you into bad plays. Offensively, they’re steady and do the things that they do well.”
Redlands has thrived this season with a defense that allows only 51.5 yards rushing per game, anchored up front by 320-pound nose tackle Solomon Iosefa and linebacker Matthew Betancourt.
“We’ve been able to get some pressure on the passer and stop the run. If you do those things, you’re going to have a good defense,” said Maynard, whose team yields 256 total yards and 12.2 points per game. “We’ve also been fortunate to be ahead in some games, and opponents have had to pass.”
The Bulldogs face a Crusaders offense that averages 422 total yards — 215 rushing — and 52 points an outing. For UMHB to duplicate those numbers today, Fredenburg knows senior quarterback Jase Hammack will have to make the correct adjustments at the line of scrimmage.
“We can’t run uphill,” Fredenburg said. “If the defense is putting six or seven guys in the box, we have to throw it over their heads. Our quarterback has to get us in the right situation.”
On the other side of the ball, the Redlands offense is driven by junior quarterback Nathan Martinez (1,764 yards passing, 20 touchdowns, four interceptions), a balanced receiving corps and the legs of sophomore running back Kai Thompson (538 yards, five TDs).
UMHB counters with a defense that gives up only 217 yards and 7.6 points per game and has forced 31 turnovers. The Bulldogs must take care of the ball today to have a chance.
“I think Mary Hardin-Baylor is really good, as good as they’ve ever been,” Maynard said. “They’re as complete a football team as I’ve ever seen from them. I’ve never seen anything more complete than this group.
“We’ve been able to get the ball turned over and not turn it over ourselves. We need to keep doing those things.”
The Bulldogs’ only loss this season was in the second week of October, a 21-18 defeat at the hands of No. 13 Chapman in a game that decided the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference title.
They’ve won five straight since then by a combined score of 255-49, leaving their only setback in the rearview mirror.
“We were really disappointed (by the loss), but any good football team has resolve and will find a way to get through disappointment,” Maynard said. “Any good team just forgets it and drives on.”
UMHB hasn’t lost since the 2017 national title game, survived its only scare this season and picked up steam down the regular-season stretch.
After it took Anthony Avila’s field goal as time expired to beat Hardin-Simmons on the last weekend of October, the Crusaders closed their American Southwest Conference schedule with three blowouts in which they outscored opponents 200-17.
“You go through a process every year of developing guys who become good teammates. I think we’re at a good place right now,” said Fredenburg, whose program hasn’t given up more than 20 points in any game since the 2017 regular-season finale. “Our offense is doing some good things, and our defense is playing well. We just have to keep moving along.”