BELTON — A lot of focus is placed on Troy junior running back Zach Hrbacek, and rightfully so. As a sophomore, he ran for 1,872 yards and 25 touchdowns to earn the District 10-3A-I offensive MVP award.
He picked up right where he left off Friday night at UMHB’s Crusader Stadium, rushing for 213 yards and scoring three times.
But there’s another Trojan who provided just as big of plays for the Trojans in their season opener — plays that preserved Troy’s 28-14 win over Salado.
With the Trojans leading 21-14 with 5:06 left in the game, Sam Jones made two defensive plays in the final minutes that secured Troy’s 1-0 start to the year. He made a shoestring tackle on Salado’s Reid Vincent, who had nothing but open field in front of him after breaking multiple tackles, and stripped the ball from Salado’s Wrook Brown at the Troy 5-yard line. And just for good measure, Jones grabbed the ball and returned it 95 yards for a touchdown that pushed Troy ahead by multiple scores with 47 seconds remaining.
“It’s a huge boost,” Jones said. “That last drive, our whole defense was just thinking, ‘We want this thing. Don’t give up another yard.’”
Salado began its would-be-game-tying drive at its 3 and reached the Trojans 13 with under a minute to play. Brown took the handoff and broke left where he met Jones, who stopped Browns’ forward progress and ripped away the football before taking off down the sideline for the touchdown.
“That’s a poor break. That’s called ball security,” Salado head coach Alan Haire said. “None of us were perfect. We’ve all got to grow from it, and those types of games will make you better down the stretch.”
Salado was up 14-13 going into the fourth quarter after taking its only lead of the game on a 9-yard touchdown run by Hunter Turk with 8 minutes left in the third. The Trojans lost the ball on their first possession of the final frame when Lucas Morvant picked off Ben Presley’s pass, but their defense stepped up by recovering a fumble at their 25.
On the next play, Hrbacek recorded his second 75-yard rushing touchdown of the game to move Troy out front 21-14 with 9:39 to go. His first 75-yard score came on his first handoff of the season, giving the Trojans a quick lead on the first play from scrimmage.
“When you feed him, he finds a way to make a play,” Troy head coach Ronnie Porter said of Hrbacek. “We started to rely on him down the stretch and he made big plays.”
After falling behind early, the Eagles responded with an 11-play drive before turning it over on downs, failing to convert a fourth-and-3 that gave the ball back to the Trojans.
Troy went back to work on its next drive, going 73 yards in more than 7 minutes to score on a 27-yard pass from Presley to Hrbacek, who was uncovered in the secondary for a walk-in touchdown and a 13-0 Troy lead.
The teams exchanged punts before Salado found life on offense. The Eagles went 64 yards in 10 plays to get on the scoreboard with Brown’s 36-yard sprint into the end zone to pull the Eagles within 13-7 at the 3:47 mark of the second quarter. Salado forced Troy to punt on its following drive, and both teams went into the locker room with Troy out in front.
Brown had 108 yards rushing and a score, Turk added 95 yards and a touchdown, and Vincent chipped in 81 yards on the ground for Salado.
TROY 28, SALADO 14
Salado 0 7 7 0 — 14
Troy 13 0 0 15 — 28
Troy — Zach Hrbacek 75 run (kick failed)
Troy — Hrbacek 27 pass from Ben Presley (Josh McKissick kick)
Sal — Wrook Brown 36 run (Brown kick)
Sal — Hunter Turk 9 run (Brown kick)
Troy — Hrbacek 75 run (Tyler Jarolik pass from Presley)
Troy — Sam Jones 95 fumble return (McKissick kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Sal Home
First downs 16 10
Rushes-yards 56-314 25-207
Passing yards 0 57
Comp.-Att.-Int. 0-1-0 8-9-1
Punts-average 3-29.3 4-43
Fumbles-lost 4-3 0-0
Penalties-yards 8-45 9-55
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Sal: Brown 17-108, Turk 15-95, Reid Vincent 12-81, Chris Bates 6-23, Hutton Haire 6-7; Troy: Hrbacek 18-213, Jones 5-18, Presley 2-(-24).
PASSING — Sal: Haire 0-1-0-0; Troy: Presley 8-9-1-57.
RECEIVING — Troy: Hrbacek 2-32, Beau Workman 2-10, Jones 2-9, Kody Kaminski 1-5, Jarolik 1-0.