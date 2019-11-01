WACO — Two teams needing a win for very different reasons exited Waco ISD Stadium in very different ways. And, perhaps, not in the manner most figured.
Waco, winless in 17 straight entering Friday night’s District 12-6A clash with Belton, took the lead on the first play of the fourth quarter and held on for a 24-21 victory Friday night that likely dealt the Tigers’ teetering playoff hopes the decisive blow.
“It’s disappointing,” said Belton head coach Sam Skidmore, whose shorthanded team hasn’t been able to shake the injury bug all season and was again without several key contributors on both sides of the ball. “We just have to get back to work and try to finish this out right.”
The Lions (1-8, 1-6) certainly picked the right time — their senior night and home finale — to notch their first district victory since 2017 when they were a Class 5A program.
“We’ve put in a lot of work and to leave our seniors winless, it couldn’t happen,” said Waco linebacker Tyron Minnitt Jr., who had a sack and forced and recovered a fumble. “We came out and fought and we came out on top. I’m happy for my seniors because they aren’t winless anymore.”
Jerome Ratliff caught Nate Reyna’s swing pass and dashed 36 yards for Waco’s go-ahead touchdown and 21-19 lead with 11:50 to go in the fourth. Sammy Bacerra added a 34-yard field goal to pad the advantage to 24-19.
Belton’s offense, which was limited to 122 yards, had the ball with 1:37 remaining after Waco opted to take a safety rather than punt from its 16-yard line.
However, three straight incompletions by quarterback Wriley Madden left the Tigers (3-6, 3-4) facing fourth-and-10 from their 25, where Jamarcus Carprew sacked Madden to seal the victory. Three kneel downs later, the Lions, many of them back-flipping and others crying tears of joy, celebrated their first win since Aug. 31, 2018.
Belton will need to upset district co-leader Hewitt Midway and get plenty of help next week to qualify for the postseason.
“I’ve been on them about exemplifying the five rules of Lion pride, and the last one is finish,” second-year Waco head coach Kwame Cavil said. “Tonight was a night we put it all together. Credit to these guys and the coaches. They have not lost focus and it finally paid off. Hard work pays off. We got the victory.”
Ratliff finished with five receptions for 135 yards and two TDs. Jayden Ridge led Waco with 163 yards on 22 carries.
Madden rushed for a 3-yard TD — set up by Coby Trovinger’s strip-sack and fumble recovery — that gave Belton a 19-14 lead early in the third but finished 4-of-8 passing for 10 yards and lost two fumbles in just his second career start.
The Tigers led for most of the opening first half after benefitting from special teams contributions by a trio of Logans.
Logan Drake blocked Bacerra’s 30-yard field goal try and Jonah Jimenez snagged the ball out of the air and returned it 76 yards for a TD and Belton’s 7-0 lead after Logan Smith’s extra point at 6:18 of the first quarter.
The Lions tied it with Adrian Rodriguez’s 1-yard TD and the PAT with 2:39 left in the first.
Smith’s 28-yard field goal put Belton ahead 10-7 before Logan Turner recovered the ensuing kickoff at Waco’s 22-yard line after the Lions misplayed the midrange boot. The Lions held firm after the Tigers had it first-and-goal at the 5, and Smith’s 20-yard field goal made it 13-7.
Waco had its first lead about 3 minutes later when Devion Long connected with Ratliff for a 43-yard scoring strike that made it 14-13 with 3:32 left before halftime.
WACO 24, BELTON 21
Belton 7 6 6 2 — 21
Waco 7 7 0 10 — 24
Bel — Jonah Jimenez 76 blocked field goal return (Logan Smith kick)
Waco — Adrian Rodriguez 1 run (Sammy Bacerra kick)
Bel — Smith 28 field goal
Bel — Smith 20 field goal
Waco — Jerome Ratliff 43 pass from Devion Long (Bacerra kick)
Bel — Wriley Madden 3 run (pass failed)
Waco — Ratliff 36 pass from Nate Reyna (Bacerra kick)
Waco — Bacerra 34 field goal
Bel — Safety
TEAM STATISTICS
Bel Waco
First downs 7 15
Rushes-yards 35-112 45-184
Passing yards 10 184
Comp.-Att.-Int. 4-8-0 11-16-0
Punts-average 3-41.3 0
Fumbles-lost 2-2 2-1
Penalties-yards 2-27 9-80
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Belton: D’emante Smith 11-55, Javier Luna 12-28, Madden 8-3, Mason Ramm 4-16; Waco: Jayden Ridge 22-163, Ratliff 11-67, Remond O’Neal 1-16, Rodriguez 1-1, Reyna 2-(-14), Long 5-(-41), team 3-(-15).
PASSING — Belton: Madden 4-8-0-10; Waco: Reyna 8-13-0-98, Long 3-3-0-86.
RECEIVING — Belton: Bryan Henry 2-9, Keagan Wolfe 2-1; Waco: Ratliff 5-136, Ja’Quan Wells 2-24, O’Neal 2-6, Anthony Abrams 1-11, Ridge 1-7.