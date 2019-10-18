By TIM WAITS
CAMERON — If ever the Cameron Yoe Yoemen needed to sharpen their skills, the time has arrived.
As far as Friday night was concerned, the Yoemen remained on schedule.
Behind the strong running of Nico Vargas and the passing distribution of quarterback Braden Brashear, the Yoemen put away Academy 50-7 at Yoe Field in a District 10-3A-I game.
The victory moved the Yoemen to 6-1 overall and 2-1 in district and set up a critical showdown next week against Milam County rival Rockdale.
Academy slipped to 2-6 overall and 1-3 in district.
“We had been making mistakes but we are gradually getting better,” Yoe coach Tommy Brashear said. “We had no turnovers and that was a big focus and we forced a couple of turnovers. We still had a few too many penalties.”
Vargas rolled up 112 yards rushing with three touchdowns to pace the Yoemen ground game. Braden Brashear threw for 244 yards and two touchdowns and ran for one as Yoe stayed in command throughout.
Scoring came fast and furious in the first quarter with the Yoemen getting on the board on their first possession.
Yoe went 53 yards in six plays, highlighted by a pair of receptions by Kobe Young for a combined 23 yards before Vargas finished it off with a 5-yard blast through the middle. The point-after failed, leaving the Yoemen with a 6-0 lead.
That first lead was short-lived, though, as Academy answered on the first play of its ensuing possession in spectacular fashion. Rian White connected with Braeden Lilly, who got behind the Yoe defense on a post route and went 85 yards for the touchdown and a 7-6 lead at the 6:06 mark of the first quarter.
Two minutes later, that lead was gone as the Yoemen went 66 yards in six plays. Vargas took the first carry 31 yards and successive receptions by Jaidyn Sanchez combined for 21 yards. Brashear capped the drive by keeping it 7 yards around left end for a touchdown. The 2-point attempt failed to make it 12-7.
Yoe scored again before the end of the quarter, taking advantage of a short field with one play. Brashear hit Zakorien Spikes on a fly route for a 40-yard TD and the Yoemen had a 19-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Yoe added one more tally before halftime following a Sanchez interception. A circus catch by Spikes for 43 yards to the Academy 2-yard line set up Vargas’ second touchdown 2 minutes before halftime at which the Yoemen led 26-7.
Staying camped in the Academy end of the field, the Yoemen reeled off three third-quarter touchdowns to put the game away in a hurry.
Brashear hit Thomas Melton on a short pass that he took through the middle of the Academy defense and went the 62-yard distance in the first minute of the second half.
A quick turnover led to another Yoe score with Vargas rolling through the Bees’ defense for a 13-yard TD.
Later in the quarter, the Yoemen went 30 yards in four plays for their final touchdown. Brashear found Young open over the middle on a 12-yard touchdown and the Yoemen carried a 47-7 lead into the fourth.
Axel Martinez added a 30-yard field goal for the Yoemen to round out the scoring.
The Bees could get little traction on the Yoemen, who didn’t allow this one to be a trap game before traveling to Rockdale.
“We’re very similar teams,” Tommy Brashear said. “We have a lot of the same strengths. It’s going to be a big one.”
CAMERON YOE 50, ACADEMY 7
Academy 7 0 0 0 — 7
Yoe 19 7 21 3 — 50
Yoe — Nico Vargas 5 run (kick failed)
Aca — Braeden Lilly 85 pass from Rian White (White kick)
Yoe — Braden Brashear 7 run (pass failed)
Yoe — Zakorien Spikes 40 pass from Brashear (Axel Martinez kick)
Yoe — Vargas 2 run (Martinez kick)
Yoe — Thomas Melton 62 pass from Brashear (Martinez kick)
Yoe — Vargas 13 run (Martinez kick)
Yoe — Kobe Young 12 pass from Brashear (Martinez kick)
Yoe — Martinez 30 FG
TEAM STATISTICS
Aca Yoe
Rushes-yards 24-14 38-205
Passing yards 136 255
Comp.-Att.-Int. 12-19-1 16-23-0
Punts-average 6-33.1 1-38
Fumbles-lost 1-1 2-0
Penalties-yards 8-75 8-60
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Academy: White 13-(-9), Darion Franklin 6-10, Trenton Flanagan 5-13; Yoe: Vargas 17-112, Brashear 6-(-7), Davioun Scott 8-76, Zane Zeinert 4-14, Daman Smith 3-10.
PASSING — Academy: White 12-19-1-136; Yoe: Brashear 15-21-0-244, Zeinert 1-2-0-11.
RECEIVING — Academy: Jayden Simmons 2-13, Taygen Jones 6-39, Jaylin McWilliams 2-2, Lilly 2-82; Yoe: Young 4-44, Jaidyn Sanchez 7-47, Vargas 1-8, Spikes 2-83, Melton 1-62, Iverson Braziel 1-11.