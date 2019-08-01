There soon will be a brand new banner hanging inside Troy’s gym commemorating the Trojanettes’ trek last year to the Class 3A volleyball state semifinals. It’s another sign the euphoria of that special season might linger for quite a while.
Head coach Rachel Melancon said she is just fine with the leftover giddiness, as she described it, because the players returning from the state tournament squad quickly demonstrated Thursday that they have every intention of putting forth the effort required to reach similar heights.
“We are still kind of living in a little bit of the joy of it, but they know they have to work,” Melancon said after her group — like the rest of the area’s volleyball teams — kicked off the 2019 season with its first practice that consisted of conditioning, skill-specific drills and simulated match situations.
Thursday also marked the first official day of practice for student-athletes participating in cross country and team tennis.
“What I’ve tried to talk to them about is it’s a new year. We have the same dream but it’s a new year,” Melancon added. “We will be realistic with our goals, but at the same time, they know what it takes to get there, so it should be a goal.
“They seem like they are ready. They’re eager. There’s a lot that needs to be done and we’re having to fill some holes, but I’m confident we can do that.”
Troy, the reigning 3A Region III champion that went 36-11 last season, graduated four starters but gets back eight from 2018: Savannah Sebek, Alexis Tippit, Graycee Mosley, Layni Tanner, Shelby Whiteaker, Kalynn Smith, Amber Jackson and Brooke Dunlap.
Sebek and Tippit are two of five seniors, and Mosley returns after a successful freshman campaign. The three carry over the majority of on-court experience for Melancon.
“We have some major players back and they have to step up the leadership,” said Melancon, whose team opens the regular season next Thursday at the Florence tournament. “I’m hoping the new seniors are just as dedicated and step into that leadership role that we lost. Savannah already sent me a list of personal goals and team goals. She worked on that during the summer and that just shows that they are willing.
“Yeah, we lost four players who never really came off the floor, but they all got a taste of it and experienced it, so it’s up to them. How far do they want to go?”
Up a few classifications, Temple hit the court for Day 1 of coach JoAnna Vaden’s second season in charge. With a senior-heavy side last season, the Tem-Cats missed the playoffs one year after advancing to the postseason for the first time since 2011.
Temple, though, welcomes back four players — Hayli Hesse, Bella Brea, Jessica Vaden and Kenna Fort — all of whom were key pieces in the rotation a year ago.
“I told them now it’s their time to lead. They have to fill that role. We are going to have a bunch of young kids so they have to step up and lead. What they want in their team, they are going to have to show it and bring it out in others,” JoAnna Vaden said.
The Tem-Cats’ season opener also is their home debut, which is slated for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday versus Round Rock McNeil.
“I am very excited about the possibilities. I’m always excited for the kids and so passionate about the sport,” the coach said. “They have already started giving me all they have. They are showing me they have grit and when you’ve got a kid with grit, they are going to give everything they’ve got. I can’t ask for more hustle and heart.”
Meanwhile, Temple’s District 12-6A counterpart Belton is coming off a second consecutive playoff appearance, though last year’s roller coaster journey — one that ended with a sub-.500 record — had more downs than head coach Krystal Brodbeck preferred. So the name of the game this season is steadiness through the ride.
“I feel like this team will be prepared to hold itself to a higher level. We plan on being more consistent. I would like to see more consistency as a whole. We had some key moments last season, but those were followed by difficult lows,” said Brodbeck, entering her fourth year in charge. “This year, we want to make sure our efforts are more consistent and our daily practice time more disciplined and focused on our goals.”
Isabel Holguin, Abbey Karcher, Miranda Davila, Emily Holder, Elizabeth Smith and Morgan Weber return from last year’s fourth-place 12-6A team and will be looked to for stability as the Lady Tigers prepare for a season opener that’s right around the corner.
Belton rolls into the year with a pair of matches Tuesday, starting with a 3 p.m. contest against Round Rock Stony Point. That’ll be followed by a meeting with Austin Bowie at 4:30. Both are at Stony Point.
The Lady Tigers play their first home match Aug. 20 opposite Hutto.
“Because of the limited time we have, it’s essential that they dive into team cohesion from the get-go,” Brodbeck said. “With a new situation, we are asking them to be versatile until we find a lineup that works for us.”