Cameron Yoe and Troy entered this season with high expectations, both internally and externally. The Yoemen returned 24 seniors from last year’s team that went 11-2, secured a district title and reached the regional semifinals, while the Trojans brought back 22 seniors from last year’s 10-3 playoff squad.
Both are eyeing the district crown and lengthy playoff runs as the march to the postseason starts tonight with Troy traveling to Cameron in one of three District 10-3A-I openers.
Academy (1-3) welcomes Manor New Tech (1-3), and Lago Vista (3-1) travels to Jarrell (3-1) in the other 10-3A-I openers.
“Everyone is excited to get district started,” fourth-year Yoe head coach Tommy Brashear said. “Going up against Troy, that’ll be a good game. They’re one of the better teams in the district and this one could definitely have playoff implications.”
The Yoemen (3-0) got the better of the Trojans (3-1) in last year’s district opener, 39-26. Tonight, the difference could come down to which defense can hold the opposing offense in check.
Yoe comes into Week 5 averaging 50.3 points and 457 yards per game, led by quarterback Braden Brashear (744 yards passing, nine touchdowns), receivers Kobe Young (338 yards receiving, four TDs) and Zakorien Spikes (240 yards receiving, three TDs) and running back James DeBose (370 yards rushing, four TDs).
For the Trojans, Zach Hrbacek (601 yards rushing, nine TDs) leads their unrelenting ground attack with the help of a senior-heavy offensive line.
Defensively, the squads have produced similar numbers. Yoe yields 27.3 points and 384.3 yards per game, while Troy gives up an average of 26 points and 389.5 yards.
Sixth-year Troy head coach Ronnie Porter is confident the Trojans’ non-district schedule has prepared them for a difficult district opener. While it may not be ideal to travel to the reigning district champion to start league play, the Trojans have prepared just as they would for any 10-3A-I opponent.
“It doesn’t really matter a whole lot if you face (Yoe) now or later on,” Porter said. “You’re going to have to play them eventually, so you just prepare for whoever is on the schedule. We’re in a district where we’ve got to come prepared every week. It’s an extremely tough district, and Cameron is just another one of those teams that we have to be ready for.”
The Salado Eagles (3-1) ride a three-game winning streak into its District 8-4A-II opener tonight at Waco Connally (4-0). Fourth-year Eagles head coach Alan Haire acknowledged that it’s better to enter district on a positive trend, but it can make only so much of an impression.
“It’s a good feeling knowing that your hard work is paying off, but it’s been non-district,” Haire said. “You’re going to see some teams around the state who are winless pick up that first district win and you’ll see undefeated teams take a loss in that first district clash. As (a winning streak) serves as a sense of esteem, it can’t help you on Friday because Friday is you getting ready to battle for 48 minutes.”
The Eagles’ ground attack is led by a trio of running backs in Wrook Brown (441 yards, six TDs), Reid Vincent (385 yards, three TDs) and Hunter Turk (334 yards, four TDs). Their defense is fourth in the area, allowing 250 yards and 17.5 points per contest.
Salado beat the Cadets 40-35 in last year’s district opener and hopes to start 1-0 in district for the third time in the last four years.
“Nowadays, with seven or eight teams in a district, you have to be prepared to play your best football towards the top of your schedule,” Haire said. “You can’t wait until two or three games and try to turn it on then. You have to be ready to go.”
Kyle Shoppach has Bruceville-Eddy off to a strong start in his first year as head coach. The Eagles (3-1) open District 8-2A-I competition at Axtell (1-3) tonight, a week after topping Granger 37-35 in overtime. Shoppach said the victory gave the program more than just another tally in the win column.
“Until last week, I felt like a lot of us were still going in our own direction, but we really came together and I feel like we’re all together now,” Shoppach said. “Obviously, you want to ride into district play with confidence. Having played a really good Granger team that went three rounds deep last year and to win that in overtime, it just shows the resolve of our players.”
Nathan Quattlebaum (722 yards, seven TDs) is the area’s leading rusher and is the focal point of Bruceville-Eddy’s offense. TJ Jarmon (235 yards receiving, 208 yards rushing, nine total TDs) is an offensive spark at a variety of positions for an offense that averages 392.5 yards.
Moody (1-3) visits Italy (2-2) in the area’s other 13-2A-I opener.
The Holland Hornets begin defense of their District 13-2A-I title tonight with a tough road test at Hearne (2-2). Holland (4-0) already has notable wins against Mart and Crawford, and high-profile matchups served the purpose that eighth-year Hornets head coach Brad Talbert envisioned two years ago.
“I planned the schedule like that because I wanted to match Mart with Hearne and match Crawford with Thorndale,” Talbert said. “A lot of thinking went into where we’d play them and how each team plays, just to get our kids ready.”
The Hornets boast the area’s top defense at 126.8 yards per game and have yet to allow more than seven points in any game, all while outscoring opponents 170-23.
“We just have some really good players on that side of the ball,” Talbert said of his defense. “The coaches understand what we want, the kids know what they need to do and it’s just a good group.”
Rosebud-Lott (0-4) travels to Thorndale (3-1) tonight in another 13-2A-I opener.