ROCKDALE — For the second year in a row, the bell will reside in Cameron. As for the cherry on top, Yoe got that as well.
In the 65th annual Battle of the Bell, Yoe jumped out to a 14-0 first-quarter lead, held the high-scoring Rockdale Tigers without a touchdown and moved into a tie for second place in District 10-3A-I with a 31-3 win at Tiger Stadium to ensure the 117-pound brass railroad bell remained in Cameron for another year.
“It means everything bringing the bell home,” said fourth-year Yoemen head coach Tommy Brashear, who is 2-2 in Battle of the Bell games as a head coach. “It’s sad that someone has to lose it, but it’s nice when you get to keep it.
“Our defensive staff had a great game plan and our kids executed it very well. We’re getting better and better on defense each week and we knew this was going to be a tough test.”
The Yoemen led 14-0 at halftime and outscored Rockdale 17-3 in the second half while their defense recorded three interceptions, recovered a fumble and held the Tigers to just 4-of-17 on third-down conversions. Rockdale’s three points were its lowest scoring output since Yoe beat the Tigers 27-6 in 2015.
“I could probably talk for 20 minutes about the issues we had on offense. That’s on me. This team deserves better than what I’ve given them the past few weeks,” said 14th-year Rockdale head coach Jeff Miller, whose Tigers dropped into fourth place in district after two straight losses. “Defensively, we settled in and played well at times, but we just didn’t do what we needed to do offensively.”
Yoe (7-1, 3-1) took a 6-5 advantage over Rockdale in Battle of the Bell meetings over the last 11 meetings and has now won the bell in back-to-back years after the Tigers (6-2, 2-2) won it in 2016 and ’17. The Yoemen lead the all-time rivalry series — which dates back to 1954 — 44-21
Yoe held Rockdale — which averaged 470 yards and 54 points per game — to 301 total yards, including 165 in the first half. The Yoemen forced the Tigers to punt away their first possession and drove 71 yards in six plays to take the lead on a James DeBose 3-yard TD run. The Tigers failed to convert on fourth down, punted and fumbled away the ball on their next three series, and Yoe pushed further ahead following a 17-yard touchdown pass from Braden Brashear to Kobe Young for a 14-0 lead with 1:09 left in the first.
After Yoe made it 17-0 with a 24-yard field goal by Axel Martinez on its first drive of the third quarter, Rockdale responded with Ross Loth’s 27-yard field goal. The Tigers recovered their ensuing onside kick and Jace Robinson threw what appeared to be a 49-yard TD pass to Loth on the next play, but a holding penalty negated the score and Rockdale had to punt four plays later.
“Coming out of halftime, we really felt like we could go get some points,” Miller said. “Recovering the onside kick we thought really shifted the momentum, but that was it. We had two or three really big plays that were negated by penalties.”
DeBose recorded his second rushing score with a 16-yard run that made it 24-3 less than 2 minutes into the fourth quarter. Young picked off Robinson for the second time on Rockdale’s following drive and Nico Vargas broke away for a 28-yard touchdown run to ice it for the Yoemen.
CAMERON YOE 31, ROCKDALE 3
Yoe 14 0 3 14 — 31
Rockdale 0 0 3 0 — 3
Yoe — James DeBose 3 run (Axel Martinez kick)
Yoe — Kobe Young 17 pass from Braden Brashear (Martinez kick)
Yoe — Martinez 24 field goal
Roc — Ross Loth 27 field goal
Yoe — DeBose 16 run (Martinez kick)
Yoe — Nico Vargas 28 run (Martinez kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Yoe Roc
First downs 17 13
Rushes-yards 32-298 35-165
Passing yards 112 136
Comp.-Att.-Int. 8-19-2 11-27-3
Punts-average 3-28.6 4-27
Fumbles-lost 1-0 1-1
Penalties-yards 6-55 7-60
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Yoe: DeBose 18-151, Vargas 10-120, Davioun Scott 3-23, Brashear 1-4; Rockdale: Cam’ron Valdez 23-132, Jace Robinson 8-21, KeSean Raven 3-16, Kobe Mitchell 1-(-4).
PASSING — Yoe: Brashear 8-19-2-112; Rockdale: Robinson 10-25-3-132, Mitchell 1-2-0-4
RECEIVING — Yoe: Young 3-67, Vargas 1-20, Jaidyn Sanchez 1-9, Zakorien Spikes 1-8, Patrick England 1-6, DeBose 1-2; Rockdale: Raven 3-88, Anthony Dansby 3-25, Loth 4-23, Hagen Land 1-0.