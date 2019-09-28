On a warm summer evening in 1939, Curtis Elliott was shooing some of his athletes out of an East Temple pool hall.
Certainly nothing was unusual about that for the young Temple Dunbar coach, who looked after the boys he instructed as if they were his own. What was unusual on this given night was the presence of a huge, strapping young man who just arrived in Temple.
Big Willie Hicks had written to Elliott a few days prior from his home in Odessa to say he was coming to Temple and wanted to play football for the Dunbar Panthers. Sure enough, Hicks turned up in the pool hall that night and reiterated to Elliott what he had previously written. With no place to stay and no family in tow, Elliott took in Hicks. Then he made Hicks the team’s quarterback.
With that addition appearing out of the thick West Texas dust, Elliott had a Panthers team that rivaled any other all-black school football team in Texas and perhaps beyond, regardless of race.
Football at Dunbar was well-established by 1939, having already fielded notable teams since 1924. Elliott himself was on the first few teams along with Ike “Whiskey” Stevenson, a legend in his own right who might well have become the first famous football player to come out of Temple had segregation not been the rule of the day. Tales had it that Dana X. Bible, the Hall of Fame collegiate coach of Texas A&M at the time, saw Whiskey in action, shook his head, and said he would recruit him if not for the color barrier. He might well have said the same thing if he had seen Hicks and, sadly, future pros Rufus Granderson and Joe Greene, who emerged from Dunbar in subsequent decades.
Elliott returned to Dunbar in 1932 after graduating from modern-day Huston-Tillotson, taking a pay cut from working as a bellman in Austin’s Driscoll Hotel where he, by his own admission, earned a little extra by sneaking bootleg whiskey to his customers. After a year as an assistant he embarked on one of the longest football head coaching careers in Central Texas history, remaining until Temple was fully integrated in 1969. An East Temple street bears his name.
The Prairie View Interscholastic League (PVIL), the governing body for black high schools, was one year away from sanctioning a football playoff system that led to an official state champion in each classification. In the meantime, all Dunbar and fellow black schools did was play as many games as they could and win as many as they could.
Interest in Temple’s “other” school and football team grew that fall. Temple High was barred from the UIL in football and basketball that year based on recruiting charges brought by Holland and “having control of athletes outside of the school superintendent.” Temple, which figured to have a legitimate shot at a state title, was forced to play a rogue schedule. The sentiment of the city became, “If the Wildcats don’t, the Panthers do.”
And the Panthers did.
Dunbar, led by Hicks, along with brothers Raymond and Robert Lee Smith and A.J. Wright, plus a talented supporting cast, rolled through its seven-game regular-season schedule against teams from Hearne, Mexia, Houston Wheatley, Houston Washington, Austin, Corsicana and San Antonio by a combined score of 120-40. The Panthers matched up in a postseason battle against Corpus Christi and kept their winning ways alive with a 19-0 victory to set up an unofficial state title game with Waco Moore in Waco on Dec. 7. Dunbar was as dominant as ever with a 42-0 swamping, and the Panthers’ championship claim was undeniable.
But there was more to do to drive that point home.
Efforts were made to bring a top team from Tulsa, Okla., to Temple for a game to settle who was best in Texas and Oklahoma. However, Tulsa insisted on more guaranteed money than Dunbar was able to secure and that game fell through. Instead, Dunbar scheduled a game with the Denton Dragons, the dominant black team of North Texas, for a game at Woodson Field. Special sections were set aside for white fans to watch the game.
Hicks and Wright led a scoring barrage as the Panthers blew out Denton 44-0 to leave no doubt as to the best all-black team in Texas.
There was still the matter of Louisiana and another showdown was set for Christmas Day at Buffalo Stadium in Houston against Bogalusa, the champion from the Bayou State. The teams played in extremely sloppy conditions and the game’s 13 points were all scored in the first half. Bogalusa got on the board first after a Dunbar turnover, but the extra point was blocked for a 6-0 margin. Later, Bogalusa’s punter fumbled in the end zone and Dunbar defensive end C.L. Robinson pounced on it for a touchdown.
Appropriately enough, Hicks booted the decisive extra point for a 7-6 win and a fitting, triumphant ending to the season for a player who arrived in a Temple pool hall sight unseen just a few months prior.
Forty years later, Temple High celebrated its first football state championship in its sixth title game attempt. Another 40 years have passed since then. Only a few artifacts and news clippings remain from Dunbar’s rightful claim to Temple’s first state football title.
Official or not, none were better than the Dunbar Panthers in 1939.