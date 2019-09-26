— District 8-4A-II —
SALADO at WACO CONNALLY
7:30 p.m., Mac Peoples Stadium
Records: Salado Eagles 3-1, 0-0; Connally Cadets 4-0, 0-0
Last week’s results: Salado 24, Taylor 21; Connally 50, Gatesville 21
Last year’s meeting: Salado 40, Connally 35
Eagles to watch: RB Wrook Brown, RB Hunter Turk, RB Reid Vincent, LB Caleb Self, LB Peyton Miller, S Konnor Baird, LB Greg Washington.
Cadets to watch: RB Jay’Veon Sunday, CB/WR Korie Black, WR/DB Kavian Gaither, OL Trent Pullen.
Note: Brown, who leads Salado with 441 yards rushing, booted a game-winning field goal last week to boost the Eagles into their district opener against Connally. Three of the Cadets’ four wins were by at least 18 points. Their closest result was a 21-20 victory over China Spring in Week 3. Salado’s defense is yielding 250 yards per game, the fourth least among area schools. Sunday, listed at 5-foot-11, 190 pounds, is a verbal commit to Washington.
— District 10-3A-I —
MANOR NEW TECH at ACADEMY
7:30 p.m., John Glover Stadium
Records: New Tech Titans 1-3, 0-0; Academy Bumblebees 1-3, 0-0
Last week’s results: Burnet 52, New Tech 8; Academy 56, Florence 7
Last year’s meeting: Academy 54, New Tech 0
Titans to watch: QB Alexavior Gonzales, RB Ja’quille Rosario, WR Jackson Williams, WR Dominque Tasby, LB Canaan Monroe, DB Jaydin Martinez, DB Keshawn Wilson.
Bumblebees to watch: TE Braeden Lilly, WR Jaylin McWilliams, QB Jerry Cephus, S Dalton Head, LB/OL Wyatt Gardner, WR Kollin Mraz, S Corbin Bush, OL/DL Tanner Rambeau, RB Darion Franklin.
Note: This district opener could be a high-scoring affair. Academy has allowed an average of 51 points in its three losses, while New Tech has allowed 47.6 points to opponents in its defeats. The Bees snapped a three-game losing streak last week with a big win over Florence. Five Bees ran for touchdowns in the victory. Franklin led the pack with his best game of the year so far, tallying 123 yards rushing and three TDs. Cephus leads the team in yards rushing (353), yards passing (592) and total touchdowns (11). Lilly (30 receptions for 375 yards) continues to be Academy’s top weapon in the passing game. Gonzales has thrown for 475 yards and six touchdowns. Williams is the Titans’ top option at receive with 23 catches for 230 yards and a TD.
TROY at CAMERON YOE
7:30 p.m., Yoe Field
Records: Troy Trojans 3-1, 0-0; Yoe Yoemen 3-0, 0-0
Last week’s results: Troy 44, Hillsboro 21; Yoe 49, Giddings 27
Last year’s meeting: Yoe 39, Troy 26
Trojans to watch: RB Zach Hrbacek, LB/TE Beau Workman, FB/LB Sam Jones, OL/DL Ian McDonald, OL/DL Jordan Cotanny, WR/DB Tyler Jarokik, QB/DB Ben Presley, S Kody Kaminski.
Yoemen to watch: RB/LB Nico Vargas, RB/WR James DeBose, QB Braden Brashear, WR Kobe Young, WR Zakorien Spikes, DB Iverson Braziel, S Calvin Stewart.
Note: Cameron Yoe hosts Troy in perhaps the most intriguing 10-3A-I opener. Yoe, the reigning district champ, and Troy have hopes of claiming the title this year as both have a slew of seniors on both sides of the ball. Brashear (744 yards passing, nine touchdowns, one interception) paces Yoe’s high-scoring offense that averages 50.3 points and 457 yards per game. DeBose (370 yards rushing, four touchdowns) and Vargas (197 yards rushing, three touchdowns) give the Yoemen a solid running back duo. Young (338 yards receiving, four touchdowns) and Spikes (240 yards receiving, three touchdowns) are Brashear’s favorite targets. For Troy, the Trojans’ offense starts and ends with Hrbacek, who is third in the area with 601 yards rushing and has an area-leading nine touchdowns. The Trojans bounced back from a 63-35 loss to Robinson with a win at Hillsboro. Both defenses are similar in yards allowed. Yoe has allowed 384.3 yards per game, while Troy is averaging 389.5 yards.
LAGO VISTA at JARRELL
7:30 p.m., Cougar Field
Records: Lago Vista Vikings 3-1, 0-0; Jarrell Cougars 3-1, 0-0
Last week’s results: Lago Vista 42, Llano 28; Jarrell 70, Rosebud-Lott 0
Last year’s meeting: Jarrell 31, Lago Vista 15
Vikings to watch: WR/DB Sam Hurley, OL Griffin Beard, RB Layne Powers, LB Jack Hood, LB Josh Hernandez.
Cougars to watch: QB Heron Rodriguez, RB DJ Warren, WR Joseph Crathers, OL/DL Jake Copeland, OL/DL Billy LaFrance.
Note: This district opener between teams with matching winning records is an interesting one, with both squads riding waves of momentum after last week’s victories. Rodriguez has thrown for 630 yards and seven touchdowns with only one interception for the Cougars, who also have big-play threats in Warren (388 yards rushing, six TDs) and Crathers (13 receptions, 344 yards, four TDs). The Vikings compiled their 3-1 record against a schedule of non-district opponents with a combined record of 10-6, including last week’s win over previously unbeaten Llano.
— District 8-2A-I —
BRUCEVILLE-EDDY at AXTELL
7:30 p.m., Ellison Field
Records: Bruceville-Eddy Eagles 3-1, 0-0; Axtell Longhorns 1-3, 0-0
Last week’s results: Bruceville-Eddy 37, Granger 35 (OT); Chilton 28, Axtell 7
Last year’s meeting: Bruceville-Eddy 51, Axtell 48
Eagles to watch: RB Nathan Quattlebaum, OL Jed Davis, QB Trapper Ensor, WR John Lopez, WR/QB T.J. Jarmon, S Brandon Stratton.
Longhorns to watch: OL/LB Hayden Vahrenkamp, RB/LB Paul Pina, QB Koby Hollingsworth, FB/DL Dustin Wilson, OL/DL Billy Gann, WR/DB Jack Driver.
Note: The Eagles start district play on the road with a trip to Axtell. Bruceville-Eddy is coming off a big win against Granger, in which the Eagles overcame an early score by Granger in overtime with their TD and 2-point conversion for the victory. Jarmon led the Eagles with two rushing scores, a TD reception and two 2-point conversions. Quattlebaum enters Week 5 as the area’s leading rusher with 722 yards and is third with seven touchdowns on the ground. The Longhorns are averaging less than 12 points per game while the defense has given up about 35 points per contest, including a 69-0 shutout loss against Thorndale.
MOODY at ITALY
7:30 p.m., Gladiator Coliseum
Records: Moody Bearcats 1-3, 0-0; Italy Gladiators 2-2, 0-0
Last week’s results: Moody 48, Meridian 7; Italy 21, Marlin 20
Last year’s meeting: Italy 44, Moody 12
Bearcats to watch: QB/S Da’Mon Allen, QB/S Ryder Hohhertz, RB/LB Trashawn Hill, RB Tra Hill, OL/DL Jackson Orr, OL/DL Davis Orr, RB/CB Evan Norward, OL/LB Hunter Mauch, OL/LB Rene Contreras.
Gladiators to watch: WR/DB Cahl Horn, WR/DB Michael Gonzalez, WR/DB Kort Holley, OL/LB Bryce DeBorde, RB/LB Julius Williams.
Note: The Bearcats ended their three-game losing streak at the right time. Moody is riding a big win over Meridian last week into its district opener at Italy. The Bearcats’ 48 points last week were more than their entire scoring output of their first three games of the year. Norward ran for 280 yards and three touchdowns last week. Moody averages 332.3 yards per game on offense and has allowed 42 points per game on defense. Italy squeezed by Marlin last week for its second win of the year and has now won two straight after starting the season with consecutive losses. The Gladiators’ defense has held opponents to 22.5 points per game.
— District 13-2A-I —
HOLLAND at HEARNE
7:30 p.m., Wood Field
Records: Holland Hornets 4-0, 0-0; Hearne Eagles 2-2, 0-0
Last week’s results: Holland 27, Crawford 7; Hearne 59, Lexington 6
Last year’s meeting: Holland 40, Hearne 32
Hornets to watch: QB/CB Zane Spinn, WR/FS Ayden Tomasek, DB/WR Logan Mann, RB/LB Clay Cooper, WR Caleb Cearley, DL Heath Hutka, RB/WR Josh Evans.
Eagles to watch: QB Micah Smith, WR/DB Damian Dunn, WR Jalen Gonzales, LB Alijah Miles.
Note: The Hornets begin defense of their district title tonight against Hearne, which was picked to finish third. Holland’s offense (484.5 yards per game) and defense (126.8 yards allowed) rank second and first, respectively, among area teams, which makes sense considering the Hornets’ impressive four-game winning streak to start the year. Cooper’s 695 yards rushing trail just Bruceville-Eddy’s Nathan Quattlebaum (722). The Eagles have alternated lopsided losses (49-6 and 51-7) and one-sided wins (31-13 and 59-6) to begin the year.
ROSEBUD-LOTT at THORNDALE
7:30 p.m., Bulldog Stadium
Records: Rosebud-Lott Cougars 0-4, 0-0; Thorndale Bulldogs 3-1, 0-0
Last week’s results: Jarrell 70, Rosebud-Lott 0; Thorndale 42, Dawson 8
Last year’s meeting: Thorndale 40, Rosebud-Lott 7
Cougars to watch: QB/WR John Paul Reyna, LB Colby Coker, QB Jordyn Watson, WR Zach Buhl. RB Wyatt Walker.
Bulldogs to watch: RB/LB Jagger Rubio, RB/DB Michael Herzog, OL/DL Jacob Pedroza, OL/LB Corbin Preusse.
Note: Rosebud-Lott opens district against one of the league’s favorites for the title. After allowing 70 points last week, the Cougars face another offense that’s been in a groove for most of the season in the Bulldogs, who averaged 58 points in their three wins and are coming off a 421-yard rushing performance last week. Walker leads Rosebud-Lott with 199 yards rushing.
— Non-district —
LAMPASAS at GATESVILLE
7:30 p.m., McKamie Stadium
Records: Lampasas Badgers 3-1; Gatesville Hornets 0-4
Last week’s results: Lampasas 48, La Vernia 28; Waco Connally 50, Gatesville 21
Last year’s meeting: Gatesville 33, Lampasas 27
Badgers to watch: QB Ace Whitehead, RB Jack Jerome, RB Daunte Cuffie, WR Cameron Everts, WR Jaylon Porter, WR Michael Murray.
Hornets to watch: RB Jason Delong, RB Hayden Mooney, QB Wesley Brown, WR Aveyn Sarinana, WR Jacob Baker, OL Waylon Jones, OL/DL Stephen Fitzer, DL Luke Gregory.
Note: Gatesville faces another stern challenge tonight as it seeks its first victory. The Hornets will need stellar performances from Brown (437 yards passing, three TDs), Delong (247 yards rushing, two TDs), Mooney (164 yards rushing, four TDs), Sarinana (11 catches, 159 yards) and Baker (10 receptions, 123 yards) to keep up with high-scoring Lampasas. Whitehead runs the show for the Badgers and has thrown for 1,280 yards and 14 touchdowns. Everts (33 receptions, 437 yards, three TDs), Porter (21 catches, 356 yards, four TDs) and Murray (17 receptions, 386 yards, five TDs) give him plenty of options, and Jerome and Cuffie have combined for almost 700 yards rushing to fuel Lampasas’ ground game.
ROGERS at CRAWFORD
7:30 p.m., Pirate Stadium
Records: Rogers Eagles 4-0; Crawford Pirates 3-1
Last week’s results: Rogers 52, Bosqueville 20; Holland 27, Crawford 7
Last year’s meeting: Rogers 24, Crawford 21
Eagles to watch: WR/DB Joshua Minor, QB/LB Heath Schiller, WR Jordan Riley, RB Christian Riley, LB J.J. Frieden, WR Brady Sisneroz, RB/LB John Hill.
Pirates to watch: QB/DB Tate Abel, WR/LB Trey Lacina, DE/OL Will Browning, RB/LB Jed Whitney.
Note: The Eagles continue to score at a blistering pace, averaging 55 points per game, and can start a season 5-0 for the first time since 2013. Jordan Riley leads Rogers with 326 yards rushing. Hill has 239 on the ground. Schiller hasn’t thrown an interception on 40 pass attempts while seven of his 25 completions have gone for touchdowns. Sisneroz has snared four of those. Abel accounted for Crawford’s lone points last week, a 1-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.
BARTLETT at FROST
7:30 p.m., Joe Parum Stadium
Records: Bartlett Bulldogs 0-4; Frost Polar Bears 1-3
Last week’s results: Central Texas Christian 50, Bartlett 6; Frost 51, Malakoff Cross Roads 30
Last year’s meeting: Frost 57, Bartlett 6
Bulldogs to watch: QB Daniel Juarez, OL/DL J.J. Shaw, OL/DL Myles Buchhorn, RB/DB Levonta Davis, DB Devonta Davis, RB Levonta Davis, DB Joshua Garcia, OL/DL Kenneth Smith, WR/DB Jared Cooper, RB Marcus Belcher.
Polar Bears to watch: QB/LB Antoni Alvarado, RB/DB Ramon Manriquez, OL/DL Leopoldo Perez, OL/DL Jeffery Wilson, OL/DL Rube De Los Santos, RB/LB Gabriel Martinez.
Note: The Bulldogs were hoping to pick up their first win of the season — and first under new head coach Brian Kozma — last week against TAPPS member Central Texas Christian. However, after trailing just 14-6 after the first quarter, Bartlett was outscored 36-0 the rest of the way. Levonta Davis was the lone bright spot for Bartlett, rushing for 143 yards and a 66-yard touchdown, along with catching one pass for 42 yards. Frost ended three straight losses to start the season with a 51-point outburst against Malakoff Cross Roads. Before last week, the Polar Bears had yet to break the 21-point mark offensively.
ANDERSON-SHIRO at GRANGER
7:30 p.m., Lion Stadium
Records: Anderson-Shiro Owls 4-0; Granger Lions 3-1
Last week’s results: Anderson-Shiro 46, Bryan Brazos 0; Bruceville-Eddy 37, Granger 35 (OT)
Last year’s meeting: Granger 21, Anderson-Shiro 6
Owls to watch: RB Zacarrius Haynes, LB Kreese Milligan, QB Cole Werner, OL Zane Moriarty, DL Chad Roebuck.
Lions to watch: RB Carlos Reyna, QB Thomas Rhoades, LB/WR Nathan Flores, S/WR Johnny Ryder, LB Nicholas Jonse, LB Carlos Garza.
Note: Granger looks to rebound from its first regular-season loss since Aug. 31, 2018 after giving up a season-high 37 points last week. The Lions had allowed just 39 points over their previous three outings heading into that matchup. For the second straight season, the Owls, who shut out three of their first four opponents, take an undefeated record into their game against Granger. Reyna is fifth in the area with 453 yards rushing. His eight TDs on the ground are tied with two others for second.
BUCKHOLTS at GHOLSON
7:30 p.m., Wildcat Stadium
Records: Buckholts Badgers 0-3; Gholson Wildcats 3-1
Last week’s results: Round Rock Concordia 52, Buckholts 7; Waco Parkview 40, Gholson 18
Badgers to watch: TE/LB Kenneth Shelton, QB/DB Zachary Hafley, WR/DB Thomas Maldonado, WR/CB David Lansford, RB/DL Ivan Baez, RB/LB Issacc Alvarez.
Wildcats to watch: RB CJ Hutchison, OL J.J. White, LB Michael Hutchison, QB/DB Julio Salinas, OL Dylan Woodlock.
Note: Buckholts’ game against Concordia was ended in the third quarter because of the mercy rule, leaving the Badgers another week without a victory. Through three games, the Badgers have been outscored 148-23 and have yet to reach the 20-point plateau. Gholson had its three-game winning streak snapped last week by Parkview. The Wildcats average 43 points per game and have held opponents to less than 21 points per outing.
FORT WORTH CALVARY at CENTRAL TEXAS CHRISTIAN
7:30 p.m., Frazee Field
Records: Calvary Conquerors 2-1; CTCS Lions 3-1
Last week’s results: Calvary 60, Dallas A+ Academy 7; CTCS 50, Bartlett 6
Conquerors to watch: QB Teshaun Manning, OL/DL Xander Liles, WR/DB Troy Collins, WR/DB Treston Johnson, WR/LB Adrian Maldonado, OL/DL Cash Wilson.
Lions to watch: QB Braydon Davis, OL/DL Tim Marwitz, RB/LB Ryan Turley, WR/DB Matt Diguire, WR/LB Nathan Beck, OL/LB Christian Snyder, RB/LB Charlie Hudson, FB/DL Connor Ling.
Note: The Lions made it back-to-back wins last week with the big victory over Bartlett. CTCS is averaging 31.5 points per game, but the Lions’ defense has been even stronger. CTCS has held opponents to 229.5 yards per game and has allowed just 20 points in its three wins. Hudson is fourth in the area in yards rushing (508) and is tied for second with eight scores this year. He also leads the Lions with four catches for 99 yards. Davis has 333 yards passing and two touchdowns so far in his first season at quarterback. Calvary has averaged 53 points in its two wins and scored just 25 in its loss. The Conquerors have alternated wins and losses through three games and are holding opponents to 17.6 points per game.
HOLY TRINITY CATHOLIC at JONESBORO
7:30 p.m., Pruitt Field
Records: Holy Trinity Celtics 1-2; Jonesboro Eagles 3-1
Last week’s results: Bryan Allen 54, Holy Trinity 8; Coolidge 17, Jonesboro 0
Last year’s meeting: Jonesboro 63, Holy Trinity 34
Celtics to watch: QB Guido Zecca, FB/DL Jonas Muñoz, WR/CB Zaylin Blackwood, RB Patrick Weisbruch, TE/S Nikelis Estrada, OL/LB Christian Leurs, QB Jace Martin, OL Trent Lockhart.
Eagles to watch: RB Tyler Wilson, WR/RB Keith Sanders, QB/RB Sean Hernandez, QB/WR Ian Shoaf, LB Wade Foote, DB Brandon Nemlka.
Note: The Celtics hit the road tonight and hope to end their recent trend of misfortune playing outside of Temple. Holy Trinity has dropped both its road games this year but was victorious in its lone home contest two weeks ago. The Celtics have been outscored 109-14 in their losses and scored 54 points in their win. Zecca had 10 carries for 61 yards and six catches for 47 yards, including a 2-yard pass from Martin for the Celtics’ lone score last week. The Eagles had won three straight before last week’s loss to Coolidge. Jonesboro was averaging 48.6 points per game before getting shutout on the road. Wilson (251 yards rushing, four touchdowns) and Sanders (223 yards rushing, four touchdowns) are the Eagles’ main offensive weapons. Foote leads the team with 32 total tackles and Sanders’ seven tackles for loss is tops for Jonesboro.