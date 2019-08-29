BELTON — The first half alone between Academy and Rogers had a little bit of everything. There was a 94-yard interception return for a touchdown, a 98-yard kickoff return for a score, a 72-yard touchdown pass and even an ejection.
Yes, the high school football season began Thursday night with plenty of fireworks at Mary Hardin-Baylor’s Crusader Stadium, including the third quarter the Eagles put together that was almost undone by a late, fourth-quarter comeback attempt by the Bees.
Rogers outscored Academy by 22 in the third to turn a 25-20 halftime deficit into a 48-31 lead entering the fourth quarter and survived a blitz by the Bees en route to defeating Academy for the second straight season, 55-45.
The Eagles’ victory gives Rogers a 6-4 advantage over Academy in the teams’ last 10 meetings. Leading by three points, Joshua Minor iced the outcome with a 22-yard rushing touchdown with 1:13 left to secure Rogers’ victory.
Heath Schiller threw three touchdown passes in the third quarter for the Eagles. He connected twice with Brady Sisneroz on passes of 54 and 10 yards, and found Julian Lashbrook for a 31-yard touchdown to begin the quarter. John Hill ran for a 4-yard score to make it 48-31 with 1:33 left in the third.
The Bees scored twice in the fourth and trimmed Rogers’ lead to three with 8:37 left. The Eagles forced a turnover on downs after Academy failed to convert a fourth-and-7 from its 46.
Minor provided the highlights in the first half, producing two non-offensive touchdowns for the Eagles. He intercepted a pass on fourth-and-goal from the 6 and took the ball 94 yards for a touchdown to inch Rogers closer to Academy, 7-6. Academy scored on its next two possessions with touchdown passes from Jerry Cephus to Jayden Simmons for 42 yards and from Kollin Mraz to Jaylin McWilliams for 25 yards. Minor again kept Rogers in it by returning a kickoff 98 yards.
Both sides exchanged late first-half scores to go into the break with Academy leading 25-20.
Academy jumped out to an early lead with a 3-yard touchdown run by Cephus, pushing the Bees ahead 6-0 less than 3 minutes into the game.