BELTON — Spirits are certainly on the rise at Mary Hardin-Baylor, where the top-ranked Crusaders prepare for the season’s first road game after finding their groove in the finale of a three-game homestand.
“Our guys were so prepared to play. They were chomping at the bit,” UMHB head coach Pete Fredenburg said Monday in reference to last Saturday’s 65-0 rout of Howard Payne. “We still have a ways to go, but that game was a real positive for us. It moves us in a positive direction.
“There’s a culture that has to be developed and within that culture, there are expectations. We weren’t meeting those expectations (the first two weeks), and we had kind of a wake-up call. Out of that came an incredible amount of leadership.”
The Crusaders (3-0, 2-0 American Southwest Conference) woke up in time to turn in their best performance of the young season against the Yellow Jackets.
On the offensive side of the ball, Luke Poorman made his second straight start and was 5-of-7 passing for 129 yards and a touchdown before giving way to fellow senior quarterback Jase Hammack, who went 11-for-16 for 139 yards and two scores in his first action following offseason ankle surgery.
Hammack is expected to start Saturday afternoon when UMHB faces McMurry (0-4, 0-3) in Abilene.
“I think Jase did well. The thing he can do is he can throw it all over the field,” Fredenburg said. “He has a presence in the pocket, and he can throw it so far and so accurately.
“He felt good after the game. He wanted to play so badly early on that he felt like we were almost sabotaging his career by not letting him play, but I just didn’t want him to get out there until he was ready.”
Freshman quarterback Tommy Bowden even got in on the scoring act against Howard Payne, rushing for 37 yards and a touchdown as part of a UMHB offense that churned out 557 yards.
With Hammack, Poorman, Bowden and sophomore Ryan Redding — who ran for a score as the starter in the season opener — the Crusaders now find themselves with an over-abundance of quarterbacks.
“We’re going to have one for each occasion,” Fredenburg said with a laugh.
All four quarterbacks will make the trip to Abilene, but UMHB won’t keep all of them on the varsity roster that will have to be whittled down come playoff time.
“We’re going to carry all four this week. Once we have to narrow it down, though, someone will have to stay home,” Fredenburg said. “They all have something that they do kind of special, but Jase gives us the best chance to get it to our receivers.”
As productive as the offense was, the UMHB defense was even more impressive against Howard Payne, which mustered only 23 yards rushing, 80 yards overall and just six first downs.
Fredenburg said the difference on defense was easy to spot.
“Wherever the ball was this time, there were lots of purple jerseys there or on their way there,” he said. “In the other games, the purple jerseys weren’t moving quite as rapidly. There was a huge difference in how we ran to the ball.”
RB by committee
Freshman running backs Jo’Vel McDaniel and Robert McGrue split the bulk of the carries last week, with McDaniel carrying eight times for 59 yards and two TDs, and McGrue rushing 10 times for 57 yards and a score.
The shared time kept both guys fresh, but Fredenburg would prefer to see one running back step up and take over.
“I wish somebody would establish themselves. They both have some neat qualities,” he said. “Right now, though, neither guy has really stood up so that we’ll say, ‘This is going to be the guy that we’re going to give the ball to 30 times.’”
Seeing clearly now
After dropping a pass and struggling to field punts in the season’s first game, there was a simple solution that helped freshman receiver Tavion Page turn a short swing pass into a 74-yard touchdown and average almost 20 yards per punt return last week.
“He’s got him some contacts now so he can see the ball,” Fredenburg explained. “I went to him (after the first game) and said, ‘Is there anything wrong with your eyes?’ He said, ‘Have you been talking to my dad?’ I said, ‘No. I’m just trying to figure out how I can get you on the field so you can catch a ball.’
“Sure enough, he went and had it checked and his eyes were bad, so he got him some contacts.”
McMurry struggling
McMurry is off to a rough start in its first season under new head coach and former Hardin-Simmons quarterback Jordan Neal.
The War Hawks average only 18 points a game while giving up 41 per outing and are coming off a 46-18 loss to previously winless Belhaven.
Fritz earns ASC honor
UMHB junior free safety and punter Jefferson Fritz was named the ASC special teams player of the week for his performance against Howard Payne.
Fritz ran 36 yards on a fake punt to keep the Crusaders’ opening drive alive and averaged 41 yards on three punts, all of which pinned the Yellow Jackets inside their 15-yard line.
The preseason All-American safety also had five tackles, including two for losses.
“He’s such a dynamic player and leader,” Fredenburg said. “He has taken the responsibility of being the leader for this program. He doesn’t just show up and do it in the fall of the year. It’s a 365-day-a-year job for him.”