BELTON — For the better part of 33 minutes Saturday night, it was difficult to tell which of Mary Hardin-Baylor’s problems was more debilitating. There was no timing in the passing scheme, the rushing attack was almost non-existent, and the defense struggled to get Albright off the field.
What transpired over the final 27 minutes at least gave Crusaders fans hope that there is a fighting chance to see their team compete for another national title while giving the coaching staff a glimpse of what some of the program’s newcomers can do.
Top-ranked UMHB erupted for 39 points in a 286-yard second-half performance, and the Crusaders opened defense of their NCAA Division III national title with a 56-15 victory over the Lions at Crusader Stadium.
UMHB, playing without some of its playmakers because of injuries and suspensions, got a second-half spark from senior quarterback Luke Poorman, who came off the bench early in the third quarter and threw for 87 yards and a touchdown to go with a rushing score in only one quarter of action as the Crusaders pulled away after leading just 17-9 at halftime.
“We had some guys step up in the second half and say, ‘Hey, we need to get the job done.’ Guys made plays in the second half and it was fun,” said Poorman, who relieved Ryan Redding at quarterback in the absence of injured second-year starter Jase Hammack. “We were hurting ourselves in the first half so we had to take a look around at each other and say, ‘We need to pick this up.’ And we did.”
Poorman moved the Crusaders 81 yards in nine plays for his 16-yard TD pass to Brenton Martin that put UMHB up 24-9 midway through the third, and he ran in from 4 yards out to make it 31-9 with 3:53 left in the quarter.
The Lions (0-2) tried to answer with Jimmy Lahay’s 26-yard scoring toss to Mike Jordan on the final play of the third, but UMHB safety Jefferson Fritz intercepted the 2-point conversion pass and returned it all the way for a 33-15 tally.
The wheels came off from there for Albright, which suffered its 13th consecutive loss.
Two plays after the Lions’ failed onside kick attempt, UMHB’s Tye Hill raced 47 yards for a score. When Malik Bootman fumbled on the ensuing kickoff return, the Crusaders tacked on Anthony Avila’s 31-yard field goal and the flood gates were open.
Tommy Bowden — UMHB’s third quarterback of the night — ran 18 yards for a TD, and Jo’Vel McDaniel went 10 yards to the end zone to cap the scoring.
All of that was in stark contrast to the first half.
UMHB looked like a team defending a national championship for part of the opening quarter, and then looked lost for the remainder of the first half.
A five-play, 54-yard opening drive was capped by Redding’s 23-yard touchdown pass to Michael Stimpson to put the Crusaders up 7-0 early. The first of strong safety Drake Johnson’s two first-half interceptions set up Redding’s 9-yard TD scamper that made it 14-0 with 4:23 to go in the initial quarter, and Johnson’s second pick led to Anthony Avila’s 47-yard field goal for a 17-0 advantage.
UMHB struggled from there as the offense sputtered and the defense started bending.
The Lions got Chris Knop’s 27-yard field goal to get within 17-3 and, after the Crusaders fumbled away the ball with a botched handoff at the Albright 36-yard line, the visitors capitalized.
Albright moved 66 yards in 17 plays, converting twice on fourth down — including once when it advanced a blocked punt — and once on third-and-16, cashing in with Lahay’s 14-yard scoring pass to Lucas Roselli to cut the margin to 17-9 just 36 seconds before halftime.
UMHB finished with only 88 yards in the first half, 54 of which came on the opening drive, and yielded 162 yards to the Lions.
The Crusaders, who open American Southwest Conference action by hosting Belhaven next Saturday night, recovered to finish with 374 yards — 206 rushing and 168 through the air — and the Lions managed only 111 yards over the final two quarters. UMHB senior linebacker Tevin Jones, who wasn’t part of the program all of last season, had a team-high 15 tackles in his first game back to lead the defense.
In his first career start, Redding was only 4-of-11 passing for 55 yards as UMHB’s quarterbacks combined to go just 11-of-23 with an interception.
“We’re young and inexperienced and we’re still looking for a quarterback to take ownership of this football team. I’m disappointed with our quarterback play overall,” Crusaders head coach Pete Fredenburg said. “We didn’t make some plays we needed to make on defense, and (Albright) did a nice job of attacking us.
“We’ll learn and get better, but we really have to go to work to get better.”