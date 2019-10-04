TROY — Even though it wasn’t the near-perfection the Troy Trojans might have hoped for, the domination they were looking for showed up.
The Trojans, after knocking off District 10-3A-I favorite Cameron Yoe last week, took a while to find their footing but did so in a big way with a 49-13 homecoming victory over Jarrell on Friday night.
Troy (5-1) moved to 2-0 in district play, while Jarrell (3-3) slipped to 0-2.
“When it comes down to it, we did what we needed to do to fulfill our goal,” Troy coach Ronnie Porter said. “There are things to clean up and things to fix, but we’re 2-0.”
Troy’s potent running game took over in the final three quarters. Three Trojans — Zach Hrbacek, Sam Jones and Xavier Hernandez — rushed for more than 100 yards and scored two touchdowns apiece as Troy totaled 437 yards on the ground to wear down the Cougars.
“We created some turnovers, which was good,” Porter said. “But we sputtered some and didn’t capitalize like we did against Cameron.”
Following a scoreless first quarter, the Trojans got on the board on the first play of the second after Troy’s Kody Kaminski intercepted a Jarrell pass at the Cougars 3-yard line.
Jones rumbled for 54 yards to not only give the Trojans breathing room but also put them in Cougars territory. Hrbacek carried four straight times before quarterback Ben Presley hit Tyler Jarolik on a 19-yard catch-and-run and a 7-0 lead.
On Jarrell’s first play on the ensuing drive, Jarolik picked off a pass to put the ball right back in the Trojans’ possession.
Troy went 68 yards in eight plays to go up 14-0 with 8:52 left in the half. A 19-yard dump-off pass to Jones put the Trojans at the 4 and set up Hrbacek, who banged it in from there.
Jarrell got its passing game going enough to cut the Trojans’ lead in half when Heron Rodriguez connected on four passes for 53 yards to set up his 7-yard touchdown keeper to make it a 14-7 game with 5:21 to go before intermission.
“Jarrell came out strong and we were a little shell-shocked early in the first half,” Porter said.
The Trojans came out of the next kickoff with the ball at the Jarrell 49. It took five plays for them to score from there. Hrbacek carried twice for 28 yards and Presley hit Beau Workman for 15 yards before they went back to Hrbacek, who went into the end zone untouched from the 7 for a 21-7 margin.
Troy couldn’t capitalize after Jordan Parnell recovered a Cougars fumble at midfield and took it to the Jarrell 35. A pair of quarterback sacks set back the Trojans, and 37-yard field goal attempt at the end of the half went wide right.
Jarrell came out strong to start the second half, but a nice drive stalled inside the Troy 10 and the Cougars settled for 25-yard field goal by Jesus Perez to close the gap to 21-10.
From then on, the Trojans ran off 28 unanswered points with a pair of touchdown runs by Jones followed by two more scoring rushes by Hernandez.
Hrbacek, Jones and Hernandez posted totals of 180, 146 and 121 yards rushing, respectively.
Perez added a 43-yard field goal for the Cougars with 18 seconds left in the game.
Troy travels to across Bell County to face Academy next Friday, when Jarrell hosts Cameron Yoe.
TROY 49, JARRELL 13
Jarrell 0 7 3 3 — 13
Troy 0 21 21 7 — 49
Troy — Tyler Jarolik 19 pass from Ben Presley (Josh McKissick kick)
Troy — Zach Hrbacek 4 run (McKissick kick)
Jar — Heron Rodriguez 7 run (Jesus Perez kick)
Troy — Hrbacek 7 run (McKissick kick)
Jar — Perez 25 field goal
Troy — Sam Jones 52 run (McKissick kick)
Troy — Jones 8 run (McKissick kick)
Troy — Xavier Hernandez 8 run (McKissick kick)
Troy — Hernandez 5 run (McKissick kick)
Jar — Perez 43 field goal
TEAM STATISTICS
Jar Troy
Rushes-yards 18-61 53-437
Passing yards 144 124
Comp.-Att.-Int. 12-23-3 10-14-1
Punts-average 1-47 0-00.0
Fumbles-lost 2-2 1-0
Penalties-yards 5-55 8-73
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Jarrell: Martin Torres 6-47, Derrick Warren 5-26, Rodriguez 4-20, Aden Edgar 3-(-15); Troy: Hrbacek 19-180, Jones 6-146, Hernandez 17-121, Hunter Martin 3-44, Beau Workman 1-5, Presley 6-(-32).
PASSING — Jarrell: Rodriguez 9-16-3-73, Adrian Buxton 3-7-0-61; Troy: Presley 10-14-1-124.
RECEIVING — Jarrell: Joseph Crathers 8-107, Warren 3-126, Charley Guerra 1-11; Troy: Jones 4-62, Workman 3-31, Jarolik 2-26, Charles Guerra 1-11, Kaminski 1-5.