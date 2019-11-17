BELTON — The first step in Mary Hardin-Baylor’s defense of the national title will be against a familiar opponent.
The top-ranked Crusaders host No. 23 Redlands at noon Saturday in the first round of the NCAA Division III playoffs. It will be UMHB’s sixth meeting with the California program, and the Crusaders are 5-0 all-time against the Bulldogs, including playoff victories in 2013 and ’16.
“I remember they challenged us in the first half (in 2016). It was kind of a wake-up call for us, realizing nobody was going to just lay down for us,” UMHB senior linebacker Tevin Jones said. “Our goal doesn’t change, no matter who we’re playing. Our goal is to dominate any opponent across from us. We know there are some great teams, with great histories and great coaching, so we’re going to have to put our best foot forward.”
UMHB (10-0) — the American Southwest Conference champion — is making its 16th consecutive playoff appearance and seeks its fourth straight trip to the national championship game, while Redlands (9-1) is back in the postseason after receiving one of the five at-large bids for the 32-team playoff field.
“They do a great job coaching,” Crusaders coach Pete Fredenburg said of the Bulldogs. “We’ve had several games with them, so we know what a challenge it will be. It’s fun, though, just to be getting ready for the playoffs again.”
Saturday’s winner will advance to face No. 20 Berry (9-1) or Huntingdon (7-3) — both 0-1 all-time against UMHB — in the second round.
The other first-round matchups in the Crusaders’ eight-team quadrant of the bracket are Wisconsin-Whitewater (9-1) — which will fall from its No. 3 ranking today after suffering its first loss over the weekend — against Monmouth (7-2), and No. 19 Wartburg (9-1) versus Hope (9-1).
The other top teams in UMHB’s half of the bracket are No. 4 Wheaton (10-0) and No. 11 St. John’s (9-1).
The two quadrants on the other side of the bracket are headlined by No. 2 Mount Union (10-0) and No. 7 Salisbury (9-0).
All 32 teams in the playoff field are vying a spot in Stagg Bowl XLVII on Dec. 20 in Shenandoah, where UMHB knocked off Mount Union to win last year’s title.
“The bottom line is that we have a game Saturday, and we want to have a game the next Saturday,” Fredenburg said. “In order to do that, you have to prepare and work hard and focus in.”