CAMERON — Nico Vargas rushed only four times, but three went for touchdowns as Cameron Yoe blew past Manor New Tech for a 77-6 victory Friday night in a District 10-3A-I game.
Vargas finished with 132 yards to lead all rushers.
Yoe (8-1, 4-1), which had already locked up a playoff berth, built a 63-6 lead in the first half that started with Zakorien Spikes’ 90-yard TD return on the opening kickoff. Spikes scored again on a 35-yard pass from Braden Brashear, followed by a touchdown from Kobe Young, two by Vargas, and one each from Davioun Scott and Daman Smith.
Smith and James DeBose scored second-half touchdowns for Yoe to produce the final score.
Jackson Williams scored on a 63-yard run in the second quarter for the Titans (1-8, 0-5).
CAMERON YOE 77, MANOR NEW TECH 6
New Tech 0 6 0 0 — 6
Yoe 42 21 7 7 — 77
Yoe — Zakorien Spikes 90 kickoff return (Axel Martinez kick)
Yoe —Spikes 35 pass from Braden Brashear (Axel kick)
Yoe — Kobe Young 53 pass from Brashear (Martinez kick)
Yoe — Nico Vargas 61 run (Martinez kick)
Yoe — Davioun Scott 27 run (Martinez kick)
Yoe — Vargas 10 run (Martinez kick)
Yoe — Scott 38 run (Martinez kick)
Yoe — Vargas 47 run (Martinez kick)
NT — Jackson Williams 63 run (pass failed)
Yoe — Daman Smith 1 run (Juan Hernandez kick)
Yoe — James DeBose 9 run (Sinbad Millan kick)
Yoe — Smith 33 run (Hernandez kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Yoe
First downs 11
Rushes-yards 20-344
Passing yards 113
Comp.-Att.-Int. 4-4-0
Punts-average 1-43.0
Fumbles-lost 1-0
Penalties-yards 5-70
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Yoe: Vargas 4-132, Smith 6-97, Scott 3-76, DeBose 1-39, Martinez 1-14, Millan 1-(-5), Hernandez 1-(-3), Heath Hollas 1-6.
PASSING —Yoe: Brashear 4-4-0-113.
RECEIVING —Yoe: Young 1-53, Spikes 1-35, Pharell Hemphill 1-19, Billy Collier 1-6.
— Reported by Bertie Shuemate
Rogers 65
Florence 14
FLORENCE — Seven Rogers players scored touchdowns as the Eagles easily eclipsed Florence (1-8, 0-3) in District 8-3A-II action.
Hayden Sisneroz started the Eagles onslaught when he recovered a Buffaloes fumble and returned it for a touchdown. Rogers (9-0, 3-0) built a 51-0 halftime lead, getting touchdowns from Joshua Minor, Jacob Glasgow, Brady Sisneroz, Jeremiah Quinones and Christian Watkins, who scored twice in the second quarter. JJ Frieden added a touchdown in the third and another in the fourth.
ROGERS 65, FLORENCE 14
Rogers 22 29 7 7 — 65
Florence 0 0 7 7 — 14
Rog — Hayden Sisneroz fumble return (Julian Lashbrook kick)
Rog — Joshua Minor 23 run (Lashbrook kick)
Rog — Jacob Glasgow 18 pass from Heath Schiller (Schiller run)
Rog — Brady Sisneroz 33 pass from Riley Dolgener (Christian Riley run)
Rog — Jeremiah Quininoes 14 run (Lashbrook kick)
Rog — Christian Watkins 9 run (Lashbrook kick)
Rog — Watkins 3 run (Lashbrook kick)
Rog — JJ Frieden 11 run (Lashbrook kick)
Flo — 4 run (kick good)
Rog — Frieden 15 run (Lashbrook kick)
Flo — 26 run (kick good)
TEAM STATISTICS
Rog Flo
First downs 15 13
Rushes-yards 20-272 46-241
Passing yards 98 0
Comp.-Att.-Int. 4-5-0 0-5-2
Punts-average 0 6-32
Fumbles-lost 1-1 2-2
Penalties-yards 2-15 5-28
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Rogers: Watkins 5-75, Frieden 3-73, Quinones 5-54, Dolgener 2-29, Christian Riley 2-28; Florence: Jakobi Lewis 5-22.
PASSING — Rogers: Schiller 3-4-0-65, Dolgener 1-1-0-33.
RECEIVING — Rogers: Sisneroz 1-33, Quinones 1-24, Glasgow 1-18.
— Reported by Cory Cross
Holland 41
Thrall 13
THRALL — Clay Cooper rushed for 208 yards on 16 carries — three of them for touchdowns — to lead the Holland Hornets past Thrall in a District 13-2A-I tilt.
The win kept the Hornets (9-0, 5-0) unbeaten and atop the district standings.
Holland built a 21-0 first-half lead on touchdowns from Zane Spinn and Cooper, and the Hornets pushed their lead to 34-0 in the third quarter when Spinn scored on a 66-yard keeper and Cooper added a 27-yard touchdown run.
Thrall (6-4, 3-3) cut it to 34-7 in the fourth when Colter Hill found Brayden West with a 15-yard scoring pass.
HOLLAND 41, THRALL 13
Holland 7 14 13 7 — 41
Thrall 0 0 0 13 — 13
Hol — Zane Spinn 1 run (Spinn kick)
Hol — Clay Cooper (Spinn kick)
Hol — Cooper 24 run (Spinn kick)
Hol — Spinn 66 run (kick failed)
Hol — Cooper 27 run (Spinn kick)
Thr — Brayden West 15 pass from Colter Hill (kick good)
Hol — Brady Shelton 10 run (Spinn kick)
Thr — Cayden Watson 25 pass from Hill (kick failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
Hol Thr
First downs 13 9
Rushes-yards 37-380 37-31
Passing yards 84 161
Comp.-Att.-Int. 7-14-0 11-26-0
Punts-average 2-30 3-38
Fumbles-lost 1-1 0-0
Penalties-yards 5-55 6-50
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Holland: Cooper 16-208, Spinn 10-114, Caleb Cearley 1-30, Shelton 2-14, Ethan Mann 3-7; Thrall: Isaac Martinez 4-12, Tyreke Irvin 7-10, Hill 18-6.
PASSING — Holland: Spinn 7-14-0-84; Thrall: Hill 10-22-0-155.
RECEIVING — Holland: Shelton 3-45, Logan Mann 2-18, Shelton 3-45, Cearley 1-20; Thrall: Watson 4-105, Clayton Allen 3-32.
— Reported by Robby Edwards
CTCS 41
SA St. Gerard 0
SAN ANTONIO — Central Texas Christian blanked San Antonio St. Gerard in a TAPPS Division IV-3 game.
Quarterback Carter Smith threw touchdown passes to Nathan Beck and Andrew Lange to give the Lions (5-4, 1-1) a 14-0 lead. Lange followed with a 15-yard touchdown run to make it 20-0 by halftime. The Lions extended their lead in the third quarter when Smith scored on a 1-yard keeper, followed by a 67-yard scamper by Lange to make it 34-0. Charlie Hudson capped the scoring with a 5-yard run.
Lange finished with 129 yards on just four carries, and Hudson carried 14 times for 107 yards.
Ricky Mesquiti led the Royals (1-6, 0-2) with 53 yards on 17 carries. He also completed three of 10 passes for 103 yards.
CENTRAL TEXAS CHRISTIAN 41,
SAN ANTONIO ST. GERARD 0
CTCS 20 14 7 0 — 41
St. Gerard 0 0 0 0 — 0
CTCS — Nathan Beck 33 pass from Carter Smith (Charlie Hudson kick)
CTCS — Andrew Lange 75 pass from Smith (Hudson kick)
CTCS — Lange 15 run (kick failed)
CTCS — Smith 1 run (Hudson kick)
CTCS — Lange 67 run (Hudson kick)
CTCS — Hudson 5 run (Hudson kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
CTCS StG
First downs 17 14
Rushes-yards 31-324 36-121
Passing yards 114 103
Comp.-Att.-Int. 6-9-0 3-11-0
Punts-average 0 1-26.0
Fumbles-lost 1-1 3-3
Penalties-yards 4-46 3-15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — CTCS: Lange 4-129, Hudson 14-107, Ryan Turley 5-60, Smith 4-35; St. Gerard: Ricky Mesquiti 17-53, Jay Johnson 2-1.
PASSING — CTCS: Smith 6-9-0-114; St. Gerard: Mequiti 3-10-0-103.
RECEIVING — CTCS: Lange 2-75, Beck 2-27, Conner Ling 2-25; St. Gerard: Julian Rodriguez 1-39.
— Reported by PJ Thurman
Waco Live Oak 53
Holy Trinity Cath. 8
WACO — Waco Live Oak (2-7, 2-2) built a 41-0 halftime lead on the way to a victory over Holy Trinity Catholic in a TAPPS six-man Division II-2 game.
Guido Zecca caught a 17-yard scoring pass for the Celtics (1-8, 0-4) in the third quarter. He finished with three recptions for 30 yards and blocked two extra-point attempts. Patrick Weisbruch rushed for 37 yards on 10 carries for Holy Trinity, and Zaylin Blackwood caught four passes for 80 yards and rushed five times for 40 yards.
Mexia 21
Salado 6
MEXIA — Salado (6-3, 3-2) fell to the Mexia Blackcats (5-3, 4-1) in a District 8-4A-II game, but the Eagles clinched a playoff berth by virtue of Lorena’s win over Madisonville.
No other information was reported before press time.
Moody 35
Axtell 21
AXTELL — The Moody Bearcats (2-7, 1-4) took down the Axtell Longhorns (1-8, 0-5) in a District 8-2A-I game.
No other information was reported before press time.
Stephenville 49
Gatesville 24
GATESVILLE — The Stephenville Yellow Jackets (5-4, 2-2) defeated the Gatesville Hornets (0-9, 0-3) in a District 5-4A-I game.
No other information was reported before press time.
Milano 6
Rosebud-Lott 0
MILANO — The Milano Eagles (1-8, 1-4) edged the Rosebud-Lott Cougars (0-9, 0-5) in a District 13-2A-I game.
No other information was reported before press time.
Chilton 46
Bartlett 12
BARTLETT — The Chilton Pirates (6-3, 2-1) toppled the Bartlett Bulldogs (0-9, 0-3) in a District 13-2A-II game.
No other information was reported before press time.
Calvert 46
Buckholts 0
BUCKHOLTS — The Calvert Trojans (6-3, 2-0) shut out the Buckholts Badgers (3-6, 1-1) in a District 14-1A-II game that ended at halftime on the 45-point mercy rule.
No other information was reported before press time.