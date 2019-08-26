LITTLE RIVER-ACADEMY — Considering the overwhelming odds stacked against the Academy Bumblebees at the start of last season, Paul Williams can’t help but grin when he thinks about the positive strides his team made.
Not only did Williams take the reins as head coach last season, he was tasked with replacing eight coaches, implementing a new offensive scheme and finding a new quarterback, all while starting several sophomores.
Despite those obstacles, Academy garnered a playoff berth for the first time since 2015. The Bees lost to West in the bi-district round, but the fire to keep their recent success alive had been lit.
“The saying goes, ‘For every sophomore you’re starting, you’ve got a loss on the schedule.’ But this team contradicted that last year, and we’re hoping we can do it again this year,” Academy’s second-year head coach said. “Comparing how things were before last season to how things are now, it’s night and day.”
With a taste of the playoffs still on their palates, the Bees are eager to ensure that last season isn’t remembered as a fluke. In order to achieve that, the coaching staff has adopted a philosophy that goes beyond the traditional game plan and focuses on the personal development of the players.
“The first step in trying to establish this new expectation had nothing to do with football,” Williams said. “It really was all about addressing the individual and developing relationships with our athletes. We had a lot of talks with our guys about character development and what it means to be a respectful young man.”
The second step of the process is to increase the team’s understanding of the playbook. The Bees, a traditionally run-oriented team, increased their passing attack last year and are expected to do the same this season. The name of the quarterback attempting the throws is undecided, with juniors Jerry Cephus (1,244 yards passing, 14 touchdowns last season) and Kollin Mraz vying for the position.
Cephus won the starting spot midway through last season after competing with now-senior Rian White — who has made the move to wide receiver — and led the Bees in carries (94) and yards rushing (459). Mraz spent most of last year on the junior varsity team.
“They both have the skills to help this offense,” Williams said. “They both have the ability to use their legs to hurt defenses. Kollin has a strong arm, and Jerry has a little bit stronger understanding of the offense because of his experience last year. It’ll be a tough decision that’ll have to be made a lot sooner this year.”
The receiving corps is expected to be the bread and butter for the Bees, who return junior Jaylin McWilliams (44 receptions, 681 yards, five touchdowns), a first-team all-district selection last season. White will be the other wideout, and senior Braeden Lilly — a senior transfer from Cedar Park — is expected to start at tight end.
“I think we’re just overall more experienced than last year,” Cephus said. “Everyone is hungry to get better and get rolling. Getting that taste of the playoffs last year, it just made everyone want to go deeper and push themselves harder and further in practice.”
Defensively, Academy boasts three seniors in the secondary. Corbin Bush and Dalton Head will start as safeties, and Taygen Jones will fill one of the cornerback positions. Junior Wyatt Gardner — a first-team all-district selection last year — anchors the group of linebackers, which will be rounded out with players from last year’s junior varsity team. The defensive line returns junior starters Tanner Rambeau, Tyler Lambert and Eddie Hernandez.
“We’re determined not to let last year just become something that happens every few years,” Head said. “We’re ready to make it an expectation and something that people will expect us to do every year. We want that challenge, and we’re ready for it.”