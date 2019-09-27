CRAWFORD — Rogers quarterback Heath Schiller delivered a 1-yard touchdown run in the second overtime before the Eagles’ defense mounted a goal line stand, stuffing Crawford’s Dustin Ivy on fourth-and-goal from the 1 to secure a thrilling 35-28 victory in non-district action Friday night.
Schiller’s first 1-yard TD tied it at 28-all in the fourth quarter. Neither team scored in the first overtime.
It was knotted at 21 at halftime.
Alex Vargas recorded an early 75-yard TD run, and Jordan Riley had a 60-yard rushing score and a 47-yard TD reception in the first half for Rogers (5-0), which overcame four lost fumbles to remain unbeaten.
Riley finished with 138 yards rushing among the Eagles’ 310. Schiller totaled 51 on the ground and the two short TDs.
Ivy carried the ball 24 times for 81 yards and hit Chance Connally for a 68-yard second-quarter score that briefly put the Pirates (3-2) ahead 21-14.
ROGERS 35, CRAWFORD 28 (2 OT)
Rogers 7 14 0 7 0 7 — 35
Crawford 7 14 0 7 0 0 — 28
Rog — Alex Vargas 75 run (Julian Lashbrook kick)
Cra — Dustin Ivy 3 run (kick failed)
Cra — 3 run (kick good)
Rog — Jordan Riley 60 run (Lashbrook kick)
Cra — Chance Connally 68 pass from Ivy (Ivy run)
Rog — Riley 47 pass from Heath Schiller (Lashbrook kick)
Cra — 78 run (Ty Tolbert kick)
Rog — Schiller 1 run (Lashbrook kick)
Rog — Schiller 1 run (Lashbrok kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Rog Cra
First downs 15 14
Rushes-yards 46-310 53-243
Passing yards 71 127
Comp.-Att.-Int. 3-1-0 9-23-0
Punts-average 3-33 5-37
Fumbles-lost 5-4 0-0
Penalties-yards 3-17 2-20
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Rogers: J. Riley 9-138, Alex Vargas 3-79, Schiller 21-51, Christian Riley 8-49; Crawford: Ivy 24-81.
PASSING — Rogers: Schiller 3-10-0-71, Riley 0-1-0-0-; Crawford: Ivy 3-11-0-71.
RECEIVING — Rogers: J. Riley 1-47, Lashbrook 2-24; Crawford: Connally 4-93.
— Reported by Cory Cross
Lago Vista 56
Jarrell 30
JARRELL — Logan Parsons scored four touchdowns to lead Lago Vista past Jarrell in the District 10-3A-I opener for both teams.
Parsons rushed for 201 yards on 13 carries for the Vikings (4-1). Quarterback Buck Pounds fueled Lago Vista, running for 238 yards — including a 27-yard TD scamper — and completing six of 14 passes for 116 yards and a score.
Jarrell (3-2) kept it close in the first quarter, trailing only 14-10 before Lago Vista started pulling away in the second. Derrick Warren rushed 17 times for 148 yards for the Cougars, and Heron Rodriguez completed 12 of 23 passes for 133 yards.
LAGO VISTA 56, JARRELL 30
Lago Vista 14 14 14 14 — 56
Jarrell 10 0 13 7 — 30
Jar — Derrick Warren 31 run (Jesus Perez kick)
LV — Sam Hurley 12 run (Bryce Erickson kick)
LV — Logan Parsons 64 run (Erickson kick)
Jar — Perez 37 field goal
LV — Parsons 19 run (Erickson kick)
LV — Hurley 77 pass from Buck Pounds (Erickson kick)
Jar — Aden Edgar 7 run (kick failed)
LV — Lane Powers 6 run (Erickson kick)
LV — Parsons 38 run (Erickson kick)
Jar — Joseph Shamburger 18 pass from Heron Rodriguez (Perez kick)
LV — Parsons 22 run (Erickson kick)
Jar — Joseph Shamburger 23 pass from Heron Rodriguez (Perez kick)
LV — Pounds 27 run (Erickson kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
LV Jar
First downs 26 25
Rushes-yards 38-499 45-215
Passing yards 116 133
Comp.-Att.-Int. 6-14-1 12-23-1
Punts-average 1-55.0 4-37.5
Fumbles-lost 1-0 0-0
Penalties-yards 10-95 9-100
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Lago Vista: Pounds 14-238, Parsons 13-201, Powers 7-39; Hurley 2-21, Erickson 1-0, Noah Yetley 1-0; Jarrell: Warren 17-148, Rodriguez 19-53, Jasper Compton 2-20, Joseph Crathers 2-9, Aden Edgar 1-7, Joseph Shamburger 1-0, Charles Guerra 1-(-6) , Ian Neitsch 1-(-8) , Weston Miller 1-(-8).
PASSING — Lago Vista: Pounds 6-14-1-116; Jarrell: Rodriguez 12-23-1-133.
RECEIVING — Lago Vista: Hurley 2-82, Yetley 4-34; Jarrell: Shamburger 4-55, Warren 3-35, Crathers 1-19, Christopher Pursley 2-10, Guerra 1-8, Compton 1-6.
Bruceville-Eddy 55
Axtell 7
AXTELL — Nathan Quattlebaum eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the season as the Bruceville-Eddy Eagles (4-1) topped Axtell in the District 8-2A-I opener for both teams.
Quattlebaum rushed 27 times for 304 yards, bringing his season totals to 1,026 yards on 122 carries to lead all area rushers. He also scored five touchdowns, bringing his season total to 12.
With the Eagles leading 14-0 in the first quarter, the Longhorns (1-4) scored to close the gap to 14-7. That was as close as Axtell got. The Eagles ripped off six straight touchdowns — four from Quattlebaum — and added a 21-yard field goal from Colby Tolbert.
BRUCEVILLE-EDDY 55, AXTELL 7
Bruceville-Eddy 14 20 12 9 — 55
Axtell 7 0 0 0 — 7
B-E — TJ Jarmon 12 pass from Trapper Ensor (Colby Tolbert kick)
B-E — Nathan Quattlebaum 7 run (Tolbert kick)
Axt — 10 pass (kick good)
B-E — Quattlebaum 29 run (Tolbert kick)
B-E — John Lopez 28 pass from Ensor (Tolbert kick)
B-E — Quattlebaum 52 run (kick failed)
B-E — Quattlebaum 25 run (kick failed)
B-E — Quattlebaum 35 run (kick failed)
B-E — Dalton Harris 15 run (kick failed)
B-E — Tolbert 21 field goal
TEAM STATISTICS
B-E Axt
First downs 20 10
Rushes-yards NA-426 NA-82
Passing yards 128 73
Comp.-Att.-Int. 9-15-0 4-13-0
Fumbles-lost 1-1 0-0
Penalties-yards 4-45 NA
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Bruceville-Eddy: Quattlebaum 27-304.
PASSING — Bruceville-Eddy: Ensor 9-15-0-128; Axtell: Koby Hollingsworth 4-13-0-73.
RECEIVING — Bruceville-Eddy: Lopez 4-45, Cody Janek 2-40, Jarmon 2-31.
— Reported by Matt McNew
Anderson-Shiro 42
Granger 10
GRANGER — Anderson-Shiro fed Granger a steady dose of Zacarrius Haynes and walked away with a win in non-district action.
Haynes scored five touchdowns and rushed for 293 yards on 24 carries to lead the Owls (5-0).
Granger (3-2) built an early 10-7 lead on a 9-yard pass from Thomas Rhoades to Johnny Ryder in the first quarter and a 23-yard field goal by Carlos Garza in the second. The advantage didn’t last long, though, as Haynes scored twice before halftime to put Anderson-Shiro up 21-10.
It was all Owls in the second half, when Haynes scored twice and Cole Werner scored on a quarterback keeper.
ANDERSON-SHIRO 42, GRANGER 10
Anderson-Shiro 7 13 15 7 — 42
Granger 0 10 0 0 — 10
A-S — Zacarrius Haynes 7 run (Chalon Pratt kick)
Gra — Johhny Ryder 9 pass from Thomas Rhoades (Carlos Garza kick)
Gra — Garza 23 field goal
A-S — Haynes 5 run (Pratt kick)
A-S — Haynes 17 run (kick failed)
A-S — Haynes 61 run (Shyheim Jones run)
A-S — Cole Werner 31 run (Pratt kick)
A-S — Haynes 4 run (Pratt kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
A-S Gra
First downs 18 11
Rushes-yards 36-348 41-105
Passing yards 6 48
Comp.-Att.-Int. 1-5-0 4-13-0
Punts-average 1-46 4-26.8
Fumbles-lost 2-2 0-0
Penalties-yards 9-72 4-48
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Anderson-Shiro: Haynes 24-293, Werner 9-10, Pratt 1-22, Shadeed Jones 1-13, Shyheim Jones 1-10; Granger: Carlos Reyna 22-78, Donnie Cantwell 5-26, Rhoades 3-10, Garza 1-7, DJ McClelland 2-(-2), Travunta Fisher 3-(-6), Tripp Wilkie 5-(-8).
PASSING — Anderson-Shiro: Werner 1-5-0-6; Granger: Rhoades 3-10-0-19, Reyna 1-3-0-29.
RECEIVING — Anderson-Shiro: Kreese Milligan 1-6; Granger: Reyna 3-39, Ryder 1-9.
FW Calvary 65
CTCS 46
Fort Worth Calvary outlasted the Central Texas Christian Lions in a non-district slugfest that produced 1,227 yards of total offense.
The Conquerors (3-1) were led by Troy Collins, who rushed for 221 yards on 18 carries and three touchdowns. He also caught nine passes for 139 yards.
The Lions (3-2) had three 100-yard rushers. Charlie Hudson rushed 20 times for 215 yards and two touchdowns, Ryan Turley ran 18 times for 154 yards and two scores, and Braydon Davis had 144 yards on 12 attempts.
FORT WORTH CALVARY 65,
CENTRAL TEXAS CHRISTIAN 46
Calvary 10 28 7 20 — 65
CTCS 13 13 13 7 — 46
Cal — Troy Collins 33 pass from Teshaun Manning (Ezra Adams kick)
CTCS — Charlie Hudson 3 run (Hudson kick)
Cal — Adams 25 field goal
CTCS — Carter Smith 15 pass from Braydon Davis (kick failed)
CTCS — Ryan Turley 14 run (Hudson kick)
Cal — Collins 30 pass from Manning (Adams kick)
Cal — Manning 3 run (Adams kick)
Cal — Treston Johnson 25 pass from Manning (Adams kick)
Cal — Jonah Cortina 18 pass from Manning (Adams kick)
CTCS — Hudson 5 run (kick failed)
CTCS — Turley 52 run (kick failed)
Cal — Manning 15 run (Adams kick)
CTCS — Turley 5 run (Hudson kick)
Cal — Collins 20 pass from Manning (Adams kick)
CTCS — Turley 20 run (Hudson kick)
Cal — Manning 75 run (kick failed)
Cal — Manning 2 run (Adams kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Cal CTCS
First downs 29 23
Rushes-yards 28-312 52-517
Passing yards 346 52
Comp.-Att.-Int. 20-33-0 4-7-1
Punts-average 2-23.5 1-40
Fumbles-lost 1-1 2-2
Penalties-yards 7-66 6-71
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Calvary: Manning 18-221, Luke Anderson 4-25, Gabriel Serrano 2-2, Adrian Maldonado 1-0; CTCS: Hudson 20-215, Turley 18-154, Davis 12-144.
PASSING — Calvary: Manning 20-33-0-346; CTCS: Davis 4-7-1-52.
RECEIVING — Calvary: Collins 9-139, Anderson 4-49, Maldonado 2-56, Johnson 1-33, Cortina 1-25; CTCS: Matt Deguire 2-7, Nathan Beck 1-26, Carter Smith 1-15.
— Reported by PJ Thurman
Jonesboro 48
Holy Trinity Cath. 0
JONESBORO — The Jonesboro Eagles (4-1) built a 42-0 halftime lead over Holy Trinity Catholic in a non-district six-man contest that was halted in the third quarter because of the mercy rule.
Zaylan Blackwood caught three passes for 16 yards for the Celtics (1-3).
Waco Connally 28
Salado 21
WACO — The Waco Connally Cadets (4-1) hung on to topple the Salado Eagles (3-2) in a District 8-4A-II opener.
No other information was reported by press time.
Lampasas 59
Gatesville 0
GATESVILLE — The Lampasas Badgers (4-1) did all of its scoring in the first half and cruised over the Gatesville Hornets (0-5) in a non-district game.
No other information was reported by press time.
Thorndale 63
Rosebud-Lott 0
THORNDALE — The Thorndale Bulldogs (4-1) shut out the Rosebud-Lott Cougars (0-5) in a District 13-2A-I opener.
No other information was reported by press time.
Italy 55
Moody 6
ITALY — The Italy Gladiators (3-2) defeated the Moody Bearcats (1-4) to begin District 8-2A-I play.
No other information was reported by press time.
Frost 26
Bartlett 6
FROST — The Frost Polar Bears (2-3) held off the Bartlett Bulldogs (0-5) in a non-district game.
No other information was reported by press time.
Gholson 70
Buckholts 21
GHOLSON — The Gholson Wildcats (4-1) pulled away from the Buckholts Badgers (0-4) in the second half of a non-district six-man game.
No other information was reported by press time.