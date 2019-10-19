True faith often is best revealed when it’s tested in trying times.
When R.J. and Angela Bacon learned their son would be born with a congenital heart defect and would only survive through a series of long, delicate and rare surgeries, their deep spiritual faith was put through a rigorous trial.
It still is, though. It hasn’t wavered. That doesn’t mean the situation was any easier.
“It was hard to talk about,” said R.J. Bacon, the offensive coordinator and head track coach at Academy, who still chokes back tears when describing the ordeal of his infant son, Harvey. “Just saying my son has a heart defect was hard to bring out.”
The first time Bacon vocalized it was to his former boss, Killeen head coach Neil Searcy, in the spring of 2018 as the Kangaroos were in the throes of spring football.
“There were a lot of tears,” he said of that office meeting with Searcy. “We decided to make a game plan in athletics and on the education side. (Former principal) Susan Buckley said take care of you and your family and don’t worry about anything here.”
R.J. and Angela had just learned prior to Harvey’s birth through a routine examination at Baylor Scott & White that their baby had a heart condition that required surgery immediately after he was born and that they should stay in Houston near Texas Children’s Hospital where the procedures could take place almost instantaneously. It meant uprooting for an extended time as Angela worked at Temple ISD and the couple also had toddler Curtis to raise.
With the blessing of their respective employers, R.J. and Angela left their school posts to live in an apartment owned by R.J.’s lifelong friend DeJuan Cooper, a former Rice University defensive tackle. The couple purposely didn’t learn Harvey’s gender prior to birth.
“We wanted joy in that moment because we knew what was going to happen immediately after,” R.J. said.
After Harvey was induced and born on May 29, 2018, he remained in the NICU for almost a month before his first surgery. His condition was known as Tetralogy Fallout, which basically means his heart didn’t develop and blood was not distributing properly. Beside that condition, required subsequent surgeries known as pulmonary atresia and mapcas occured. Harvey had three open-heart surgeries before his first birthday — the last one took more than 12 hours without a break — all performed by renown pediatric surgeon Dr. Michiaki Imamura, who described the difference of performing such procedures on adults versus infants as the difference between noodles and angel hair pasta. In other words, extremely delicate. Only one in 80,000 babies are born with these heart conditions.
In the midst of the ordeal with their baby, the Bacons made significant job moves. Angela now teaches kindergarten in Salado and R.J. switched from his beloved Killeen alma mater, where he was a receivers coach and sub-varsity basketball coach, to his current positions at Academy at which he essentially filled the posts vacated by new athletic director Jared Hunt.
R.J.’s Killeen roots run deep. His family was major cattle ranchers for generations, he grew up riding horses and roping as he was raised by his grandparents. Harvey is named for R.J.’s grandfather. Bacon Ranch Road in Killeen is named for his family. They were in Killeen before Killeen was called Killeen and was a small farming community known as Palo Alto.
R.J., a 2002 Killeen graduate, starred for the Kangaroos under former coach David Wetzel. Killeen went 9-4 his senior year and R.J. went on to a collegiate football career as a fullback and tight end at Panhandle State in Oklahoma. A shoulder injury ended his playing career after three years and he transferred to Texas A&M. His coaching career included stops at Brazos Christian, Angelo State, Sabine, Kilgore and Clifton before returning home to Killeen.
Leaving Killeen for Academy was an emotional career move for R.J., though he maintains a residence in a new home in Killeen. The promotion was hard to ignore and, even more important to R.J., the ability to oversee Fellowship of Christian Athletes groups, which ministers to coaches, their families and student-athletes.
Between Harvey’s therapy sessions, a surgery on the horizon and the demands of new professional responsibilities, the Bacons have treasured the simple moments of their child’s development after getting off to a slow start.
“You know those surgeries are coming,” he said. “But we get to see him just being a baby, crawling and pulling up on things. It’s a precious time before they crack him open and put him out for a little while.”
The reality of extended hospital stays and surgeries naturally brings the financial burdens that follow. The Bacons have been helped greatly by fundraisers and other donations along the way and there will be more to come.
“We’re in a great place with great people and we’re blessed to be able to have insurance,” he said. “But there are still deductibles and we get those calls from collectors. We just nod and say, ‘OK, that’s fine. We’ll be paying it off whenever we can for as long as we can.’”
Compared to a year ago, Harvey is in a much better place medically. Still, there is a long haul ahead for him and the Bacon family. The aid of faith, family and friends has helped ease the load. R.J.’s new school and coaching staff alter their typical schedules to accommodate him when he has to be away with Harvey.
“As a coach you don’t want to miss a snap or a drill,” he said. “We’re on our way (in Academy). Great things are going to happen within a few years. But family comes first.”