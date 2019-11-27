BELTON — Mary Hardin-Baylor has its plan in place for Saturday’s second-round playoff game. There is, however, one question hanging over the heads of some of the Crusaders.
Who’s doing the cooking today for Thanksgiving?
Count out junior running back Marquis Duncan. Same goes for junior receiver Jaylan Jenkins and even linebackers coach Jack Johnson.
As for Duncan, he got his chance last Thanksgiving. To hear his teammates tell it, Duncan’s cooking skills did not match his athletic abilities.
“Some of us got together at a teammate’s house, and we had a good turnout. I made the mac and cheese, and there were no complaints,” senior quarterback Jase Hammack recalled. “Then Marquis Duncan cooked some questionable food.”
Questionable food? That shouldn’t be available on the Thanksgiving menu. And what does it even mean?
“He was supposed to make the yams,” Hammack said, “but it turned into a kind of yam soup.”
Questionable indeed.
It wasn’t enough to scare Hammack away from his teammates today, but there is one rule in place.
“Some of us are getting together again,” he said. “But we told Marquis if he comes this year, he can’t cook.”
On a similar note, it took Jenkins only a few attempts to learn that he’s not gifted in the culinary arts.
“I’ve tried to cook and it didn’t go well, so I just stay in my lane,” he said. “I can’t cook. I’m just going to be a receiver this Thanksgiving.”
That’s fitting given Jenkins’ role for the top-ranked Crusaders. So rather than trying to whip something up himself, Jenkins has plans to spend today at the house of receivers coach Steven Thrash or with teammates.
Going home to Florida isn’t an option for Jenkins. Believe it or not, though, Thanksgiving in Belton isn’t all that different from the holiday in the Sunshine State.
“My whole family would get together and have dinner and play cards and watch some football,” he said. “I know it’s kind of weird, but my family is actually Dallas Cowboys fans even though we’re from Florida.”
Understandably, Johnson’s Thanksgiving Day — as with every day in a coach’s life — includes football. It starts with a morning practice session in which he’s vital to the Crusaders’ preparation, followed by a meal at head coach Pete Fredenburg’s house where Johnson’s role isn’t as crucial.
“We have the standard turkey and things, but it’s a little bit of a potluck deal, so there’s always going to be a surprise,” Johnson said of the meal in the Fredenburg home. “I’m in charge of the tea, so that tells you about my cooking skills.”
If the tea thing doesn’t work out, Johnson could always take a page from the family recipe book of junior center Steven Sellers and purchase the main dish from someone else.
“I’m going up to Dallas to see my family. My grandfather always gets Cajun turkey from a place,” Sellers said. “We’ve done it for years, and it’s always nice to have that because it’s really, really good.”
There it is. Problem solved for Duncan, Jenkins and Johnson.
Then again, Duncan should probably buy two dishes to make up for the yam soup.