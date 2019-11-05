BELTON — Three of District 12-6A’s playoff sports are filled by Temple, Hewitt Midway and Killeen Shoemaker. The remaining ticket is up for grabs on the final Friday of the regular season.
At the end of a three-month trek with more setbacks than Belton has experienced in recent years, the Tigers still have a path into the playoffs. It’s true.
All Belton (3-6, 3-4) has to do in Friday’s finale at Tiger Field is defeat league co-leader Hewitt Midway (6-3, 6-1) for the first time since 2011, then hope Shoemaker (6-3, 5-2) downs Harker Heights (4-5, 4-3), which has won four of its last five.
“All you can ask for is a shot. Everybody’s got a puncher’s chance. I’ve seen a lot of fighters who were heavy favorites lose because one little punch caught them just right,” Belton head coach Sam Skidmore said. “We only control one portion of it. All you can do is go out there and play as hard as you possibly can for 48 minutes and enjoy one guaranteed game, if you’re a senior, with your brothers, leave it all out there and be exhausted after the game — so tired you have to get carried off the field.”
The way in isn’t ideal. But, really, what has been this season?
It all started with a humbling 48-0 loss to Austin Westlake and never fully regained its bearings. A youthful roster with first-year starters around every corner was overcome at times by injuries that wouldn’t go away, and a three-game district losing streak assured the path to a sixth consecutive postseason would be tricky to navigate with limited margin for error. The Tigers appeared to catch their breath two weeks ago with a stirring 14-12 win over Killeen Ellison, only to have the air sucked right back out of their sails last week in a 24-21 loss to last-place Waco.
Yet, there’s one more out to avoid being left out. The cure-all is snapping a seven-game skid against the Panthers — who no doubt will be highly motivated, needing a win to wrap up a Class 6A Division II bi-district home game — and a Grey Wolves victory.
Again, it’s a chance.
Should it pan out in Belton’s favor, the Tigers would face Rockwall in Division I’s opening round for the second consecutive season.
“We’re going to have to go out there and play our best football, play mistake-free,” Skidmore said. “I’m looking for our guys to finish out the regular season right, with great effort and fly around. I told them today don’t have regrets.”
QB Jimenez set to return
Skidmore said junior quarterback Ruben Jimenez will play Friday after serving a two-game suspension for violating Belton ISD’s athletic policy. Sophomore Wriley Madden started in Jimenez’s absence as the Tigers went 1-1 in that span.
Back from illness/injury for the finale after missing last week’s game are defensive end Malik Jackson and running back Mike Davis. Receiver Luke Bramlett remains out after suffering a concussion against Killeen on Oct. 17.
Midway paced by RB Nixon, defense
Converted wide receiver Will Nixon, a senior, is second in 12-6A with 1,322 yards rushing behind Copperas Cove’s Micah Cox. Nixon averages 6.99 yards per carry and has a league-high 21 touchdowns for an offense that puts up 370.8 total yards an outing.
The Panthers defense has yielded a district-low average of 17.5 points in their seven 12-6A games.
“It all starts with Coach (Jeff) Hulme and his staff. They do a great job over there,” Skidmore said. “(Nixon) is amazing. He’s got a quick twitch on him. He’s something special. Defensively, they are very sound. You know where they are going to be but they are going be sound in their execution.”
Skidmore’s final home game as coach
After three seasons as Belton’s offensive coordinator and three more as head coach, Skidmore —approved as Belton ISD’s athletic director Aug. 19 — is set for his final home game on the sideline as he continues to transition into his administrative role. Baring Belton pulling off the upset, it could be his final game period.
“It’s kind of surreal. The kids are why we do this,” Skidmore said. “It’s exciting but at the same time, I’m going to miss a lot of those kids. I mean, I still talk to players from my first year.”
A job posting for Belton’s next varsity head football coach was posted Tuesday as was one for the first football coach for Lake Belton, which opens next fall.