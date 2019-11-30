BELTON — Mary Hardin-Baylor’s Casey Armour stayed active on both ends of the floor regardless of the score or the time on the clock, and the sophomore guard’s persistence paid off for the Crusaders.
Armour had a double-double with 18 points, 15 rebounds and five steals, helping UMHB rally and then hang on for a 72-70 victory over Trinity on Saturday night at Mayborn Campus Center.
“I just go out and play hard every night and do the best that I can for my teammates to get the win,” Armour said. “Now we have to keep on pushing, win the next game and keep on going.”
The Crusaders (5-1) trailed 57-51 with 10:38 remaining before going on a 14-0 that began with Armour’s three-point play and ended with his dunk off an alley-oop pass from Logan Hicks for UMHB’s 65-57 lead with 7:26 to go.
“Coach had a talk with us and told us to keep on playing hard,” Armour said of the surge. “He said we were playing well and to keep it up, and we did that.”
The Tigers (1-4) used a 9-0 run to go up 70-69 with 1:50 left, and things remained tight the rest of the way.
Salomon Smith went 3-for-4 from the foul line over the next the next minute to put the Crusaders back on top 72-70, and Armour’s steal thwarted Trinity’s next possession.
After UMHB’s Sam Moore missed two free throws with 24.8 seconds remaining, the Tigers held for the last shot — Jack Williams’ 3-point attempt that caromed off the iron in the final second.
“We were flat-footed and sluggish for a while. Once we got it going, we were fine,” Crusaders coach Ken DeWeese said.
Devyn Brewton had 13 points and nine rebounds for UMHB, Sam Moore added 10 points, and Hicks — a senior transfer and Temple product — finished with 10 points and five assists.
“Logan has been at three programs in three years, so it has taken him a while to adjust to how we do things but he’s coming around,” DeWeese said. “I love his attitude.”
Carter Laramore scored a game-high 19 points, David Nickell had 12, and A.J. Clark 11 for the Tigers, who trailed for less than 11 minutes of the game.
Trinity built a seven-point lead by the 11:25 mark of the first half, and UMHB answered with a 7-0 run — capped by an Armour dunk — to tie it before the game was halted for 29 minutes because of an injured Tigers player.
Trinity junior guard Stephen Molina got caught up in a midcourt pile and stayed down on the floor as trainers and paramedics were extremely cautious because of a possible neck injury. Molina could move all of his limbs when he was stretchered off the court with 8:37 left before halftime.
“I thought the delay affected us a little bit and we weren’t getting back on defense like we needed to after the delay,” said DeWeese, whose team is on the road Wednesday night at Texas Lutheran. “Once we got that fixed, we played a lot better.”