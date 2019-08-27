SALADO — The contributing factors to Salado’s sub-.500 season a year ago weren’t figments of the imagination. Inexperience loomed and injuries mounted, and none of that helped the Eagles, who were coming off a 12-win campaign and in the midst of a refreshing turnaround.
Though Salado lost a bit of steam in its recent charge back to relevance — a 4-6 dip after 19 wins and two playoff appearances the previous two seasons — the Eagles are determined to toss last season into the anomaly bin, rev right back up and keep the good times rolling.
“We definitely want to improve on last season, fix the mistakes and make sure it doesn’t happen again,” said cornerback Ethan Scott, one of just 11 seniors on a squad with 35 juniors. “With the returners we have coming back, I think we’ll be able to do that.
“Basically, we want to go into every game with the right mentality, more leadership on the field, pick guys up, start off with a bang and keep the momentum going through the season.”
Salado went 2-4 in District 8-4A last season, including a one-point loss to Madisonville that was the third defeat in a crippling three-game skid that left the Eagles out of the playoff mix.
Missing the postseason for the first time in his tenure at his alma mater wasn’t ideal, but fourth-year Salado coach Alan Haire, as per his usual, saw some silver lining and took hold of the broader perspective after what around the program was considered a down season.
With the injuries and small senior class, the Eagles’ underclassmen gained playing time early in their careers. Sure, some bumps, bruises and overall disappointments accompanied the valuable minutes on the field, but the experience as a whole became useful preparation for 2019.
“We were in every game. We just didn’t take advantage of scenarios and situations that were available,” Haire said, touting a new-year-type approach to this season. “You start over with another group that has aspirations of being successful. One thing I’ve learned to do in all the years I’ve been in this is, we’re going to enjoy the journey and learn from the journey. We’re trying to learn along the way, each week, not only to be better football players but also people.”
Salado’s Slot-T offense — which posted 336.1 yards per game a year ago, down 66 yards from its Class 4A Division II state quarterfinal run of 2017 — will have some familiar components back with the return of sophomore quarterback Hutton Haire, who started eight games a freshman, fullback Hunter Turk, tailback Wrook Brown and halfback Reid Vincent. Chris Bates also is expected to see time in the backfield.
Turk was second on the team with 974 yards and 11 touchdowns on 152 carries, and Brown — the quarterback before injuries forced his move to halfback — churned out 930 yards rushing and eight scores last year. Turk said the team isn’t defining goals with numbers but more so with effort and hard work.
“If you’re working for the guy next to you and going all out, that’s success,” Turk said.
Junior center Bryce Dobbins, one of four players who started all 10 games in 2018 as a sophomore, anchors the Eagles’ offensive line. He’ll be flanked by Kory Walker, Gavin Keyser, Joe Sampson, Hunter Seymour, and either Baldimore Rodriguez or Nick Sibbit.
A slew of veterans boost the experience meter on Salado’s defense, which yielded 299.3 yards per game last season. Ryan Poe and Blake Madden are back on the line, Peyton Miller, Greg Washington and Caleb Self are slotted in at linebacker, and Latrell Jenkins and Ethan Scott bolster the secondary.
“We’re in 100-degree heat, but everybody loves to be out there and wants to be out there,” Scott said. “We’re competitors. We go out there ready to play.”