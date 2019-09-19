Five area teams — Cameron Yoe, Rockdale, Rogers, Holland and Granger — stand unblemished entering Week 4, surviving the first few weeks of the season by defeating a wide-ranging set of opponents in a variety of ways.
Some of their wins have been notable, such as Holland taking down Mart, Rogers defeating McGregor and Rockdale topping Giddings. Others have been dominant victories, such as Cameron Yoe’s rout of Gatesville and Granger’s previous two wins.
Regardless of how it’s been done and against which teams, the five ball clubs are pleased with their progress so far and are looking forward to more as the year rolls along.
“It obviously feels good. Being 3-0 feels better than being 0-3 or even 2-1,” said Rogers third-year head coach Charlie Roten, whose team joins Rockdale, Holland and Granger as the area’s lone 3-0 teams. Cameron Yoe stands at 2-0, having already had its idle date during Week 2. “The guys are approaching every day like we want them to. I don’t think our record has changed anything.”
The Eagles — who play at Bosqueville at 7:30 tonight — made a statement in their 10-point season-opening win over rival Academy, and have since beat Bruceville-Eddy by 36 and McGregor by 33. Rogers scored more than 50 points in all three contests and is led by the rushing duo of Jordan Riley and John Hill, who have combined for 449 yards and six touchdowns.
Rogers’ schedule ramps up after tonight. The Eagles face Crawford next week and hosts Burton in Week 6 prior to its off night. District 8-3A Division II kicks off for the Eagles Oct. 18.
“We’re prepared for that,” Roten said. “Those are some good teams and we’re looking forward to seeing how we stack up against them. We’ve played well so far and we want to continue to keep that going.”
The Yoemen may lack one game of experience so far, but fourth-year head coach Tommy Brashear isn’t worried about his team’s progress — not after last week.
Coming off an idle week, Yoe routed Gatesville 68-34 and avoided a second sluggish start with a 33-point first quarter. The Yoemen travel to Giddings at 7:30 tonight looking for their first 3-0 start under Brashear.
“I was very proud of our performance,” Brashear said. “Having two weeks to prepare gives you an obvious advantage, but you just worry that your kids won’t be in as good game shape as other teams when you have the early bye. That doesn’t seem to be the case.”
In Rockdale, the Tigers have relied on a high-volume offense, primarily fueled by three junior standouts. Jace Robinson leads the area with 929 yards passing and 10 touchdowns, KeSean Raven’s 372 yards receiving are tops among all receivers and Cam’Ron Valdez has 358 yards rushing and five touchdowns, pacing the Rockdale offense to 45.6 points and 498.3 yards per game.
“The enthusiasm and intensity has been tremendous,” Rockdale’s 14th-year head coach Jeff Miller said. “Effort is really all we talk about in the beginning of the year. We’re not that concerned with what our record is right now.”
Miller believes when it comes to the non-district schedule, a balance of winnable games and challenging opponents is key — especially when you compete in a difficult district such as 10-3A-I.
“You have to have some confidence going into district,” Miller said. “We try to schedule opponents that we can get some wins against but also, more importantly, just keep getting better. It’s going to be a tough five to six week stretch there in district, so, right now, we just have to focus on us.”
In 2A, Holland is right where it wants to be sitting at 3-0. Hornets eighth-year head coach Brad Talbert is happy with the success Holland has had and is enjoying the limelight being shined on his program.
“We want to keep this going as long as we can,” Talbert said. “We’re getting a lot of attention from the newspaper and T.V., so we want to keep this going. We feel that if we lose, people will just say ‘Oh, it’s the same, old Holland.’ We want to ride this train as long as we can.”
The Hornets made waves by downing two-time defending 2A-II champion Mart in Week 2 and welcome another tough opponent tonight with Crawford. Holland’s non-district schedule has been up-and-down when it comes to the level of competition. Holland routed Moody 64-6 and Florence 59-7 — both 0-3 entering tonight — in games that sandwiched the victory at Mart.
“We’ve got guys on this team who know what it takes to be a top team and know that you can’t play down to your opponent,” Talbert said. “We just need to keep taking care of business. We don’t care who is on our schedule. We’re just worried about the Holland Hornets.”
Granger continues to roll after finishing 11-2 last season with a trip to the regional semifinals. The Lions have held opponents to 179.7 yards per game and have yielded just 39 points. Still, third-year head coach Walt Brock and the Lions believe they have something to prove this year.
“We really felt a need to prove at the start that we didn’t lose anything,” said Brock, referring to Granger’s 13 graduated seniors from last year’s team. “We didn’t want to start slow and have people doubting us.”
Granger travels to Bruceville-Eddy at 7 tonight in a game that Brock described as a must-win and said that the Lions should enter with a playoff mindset.
“We’re a young team, but the guys have responded well to the early success,” Brock said. “We’ve got kids who want to show that they can still get the job done and get wins.”