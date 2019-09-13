TROY — The last two meetings between the Robinson Rockets and Troy Trojans went to overtime. Friday’s contest at Trojan Field looked to be building toward three in a row after the teams battled to a halftime tie.
It wasn’t to be.
Robinson erupted in the second half and rolled to a 63-35 win over Troy, which had played the Rockets to a 28-all deadlock at halftime.
“I honestly don’t think the end result was a reflection of what the whole game was,” Troy coach Ronnie Porter said. “They got some breaks there in the second half. That’s the difference-maker. Robinson is a good football team.”
The Trojans went three-and-out on their first possession of the third quarter, but a good punt by Beau Workman backed up Robinson (3-0) to its 11-yard line. On third-and-long, Rockets quarterback Joseph McHenry — who finished the night with 195 yards on 18 carries — took off for 18 yards and a first down. Three plays later, he rushed for 28 yards and the Rockets cashed in with Brady Kay’s 1-yard scoring plunge for a 35-28 lead.
The Trojans (2-1) fumbled on the first play of their next drive, and the Rockets took over at the Troy 23. On the third play of the possession, McHenry ran it in from 10 yards out, giving Robinson a two-touchdown lead.
The Trojans answered on their next drive when Tyler Jarolik ran in from 3 yards out for a touchdown set up by a 39-yard pass completion from Jarolik to Zach Hrbacek. Troy struggled after that, though, never getting past midfield the rest of the night.
“We petered out a little bit,” Porter said. “We have some guys that have to get into better shape to last the duration of the football game.”
For most of the first half, it was the Trojans who were in control, creating three turnovers all leading to scores.
After Robinson took a 6-0 lead on a pass from McHenry to Jordan Rogers, the Trojans punted on their ensuing drive but picked off a pass in the end zone on the Rockets’ next drive.
The touchback and a penalty allowed the Trojans to start at their 35, and it took Hrbacek just one play to run it in from there and give Troy the lead.
After the Rockets retook the lead and got the ball back on another punt, the Trojans’ Sam Jones forced a fumble and teammate Elijah Sunderman recovered it to give Troy the ball at the Robinson 1. Hrbacek ran it in from there to give the Trojans a 14-13 lead after the extra point.
The third turnover came on the next drive when McHenry found Matthew Armes open in the middle. But Armes fumbled at the 1, with the ball going out of the end zone for a turnover that gave the Trojans the ball at their 35 after another Robinson penalty. Hrbacek picked up 20 yards on the first play and the other 45 on the next to give Troy a 21-13 lead with 11:48 left in the opening half.
“We did some good things. We did some bad things. I feel we are there. We just have to correct some things,” Porter said. “I feel every year we play Robinson it prepares us for our district. We will learn from this.”
ROBINSON 63, TROY 35
Robinson 13 15 14 21 — 63
Troy 14 14 7 0 — 35
Rob — Jordan Rogers 8 pass from Joseph Henry (kick failed)
Troy — Zach Hrbacek 65 run (Josh McKissick kick)
Rob — Malik Ford 2 run ( Robert Roque kick)
Troy — Hrbacek 1 run (McKssick kick)
Troy — Hrbacek 45 run ( McKissick kick)
Rob — Rogers 28 pass from Henry (Ford run)
Rob — McHenry 61 run (Roque kick)
Troy — Sam Jones 50 pass from Ben Presley (McKissick kick)
Rob — Brady Kay 1 run (Roque kick)
Rob — McHenry 10 run (Roque kick)
Troy — Tyler Jarolik 3 run ( McKissick kick)
Rob — Rogers 27 pass from McHenry (Roque kick)
Rob — Rogers 40 pass from McHenry (Roque kick)
Rob — Ethan Linder 11 run (Roque kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Rob Troy
First downs 22 16
Rushes-yards 42-342 44-189
Passing yards 318 118
Comp.-Att.-Int. 17-24-1 4-11-1
Punts-average 1-56 5-43.2
Fumbles-lost 2-2 1-1
Penalties-yards 8-66 7-53
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Robinson: McHenry 18-195, Brady Kay 13-99, Linder 6-47, Ford 3-10, team 2-(-9); Troy: Hrbacek 20-149, Jones 7-28, Tyler Jarolik 7-28, Xavier Hernandez 6-27, Presley 5-7, Hunter Martin 2-15, Beau Workman 1-(-11).
PASSING — Robinson: McHenry 17-24-1-318; Troy: Presley 3-9-1-71, Jarolik 1-2-0-39.
RECEIVING — Robinson: Rogers 6-162, Matthew Armes 7-107, Kay 2- 41, Tyler Bennett 1-8; Troy: Jones 1-50, Hrbacek 1-39, Kody Kaminski 1-26, Karolik 1-1.