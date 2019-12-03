BELTON — Copperas Cove coach Tiffney Barnes-Graham knew her guard-heavy Lady Dawgs couldn’t match Belton’s size, but they could pressure the young Lady Tigers.
Belton committed more than 30 turnovers, and Cove capitalized for a 43-32 win in the teams’ District 12-6A opener Tuesday night at Tiger Gym.
“We have to apply pressure because Belton is huge compared to us,” Barnes-Graham said. “We are small so we had to do it someway.”
The plan for the Lady Dawgs (8-2) was to apply a full-court press part of the time and have a player — if not two — in the face of Belton’s ball handler at all times, and the Lady Tigers (3-8) continued to struggle in the turnover department.
“Take away some of those turnovers and it’s really a tight game,” Belton coach Brenda Gomez said. “They were aggressive on us, but (some of those times) we didn’t have to throw that ball. I think valuing possession of the ball has to be a little more important to some of them. But I really felt like we handled the press OK, better than the 47 turnovers we had maybe a month ago.”
It was a fairly tight affair most of the opening half, with a 5-0 run late in the first quarter giving the Lady Dawgs a 14-9 lead.
The gap increased to 17-9 early in the second quarter before Belton fought back thanks in large part to the rebounding of Jocelyn Brewer, making her season debut, and Campbell Burnett.
“We have Campbell, (Brewer) and (Alexis) Wade. They all can rebound well,” Gomez said. “And (Nylah Modeste) was out sick. It’s hard to defend that many people on the floor when they are that much bigger.”
Belton went on an 8-0 run that began with a jumper by Brewer and ended with a runner by Karina Fisher to tie it at 17 with 3:41 left in the half. Burnett and McKenna Maddux, who led the Lady Tigers with 11 points, added the other four points during the surge.
The Lady Dawgs answered with an 8-0 run when three Belton turnovers led directly to points, including two layups by Madisen Honea. The run ended when Esperanza Morena hit a 3-pointer just before halftime to pull Belton within 25-20, which was as close as it got the rest of the way.
Honea and Kayshea MacCloud led the Lady Dawgs with 12 points apiece. Brewer added eight for Belton.
“We let (Honea) free a couple of times and she hit those 3s that put us back down,” Gomez said. “It was a good game. And it was some encouragement for the girls knowing we can complete in this district.”