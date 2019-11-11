BELTON — Mary Hardin-Baylor already has a playoff berth and at least a share of the American Southwest Conference crown locked up. There is no rest for a national title contender, though, so the defending champion Crusaders aren’t letting up heading into their regular-season finale.
“No one wants to be satisfied. We’ve had a big goal ever since we started, and our guys want to come out of this game feeling positive about themselves,” UMHB coach Pete Fredenburg said Monday. “It’s really important that we as coaches and the leadership of this team go into this game trying to get better. Regardless of who we play, we have to continue to get better because we’re moving toward the playoffs and we want to be at a special place at a special time.”
The top-ranked Crusaders (9-0, 8-0) visit Sul Ross State (3-6, 3-5) on Saturday after knocking off Texas Lutheran 41-3 last week to lock up the ASC’s automatic berth in the NCAA Division III playoffs.
UMHB got touchdowns from five players last week and, despite giving up 365 yards and trailing in time of possession, kept TLU out of the end zone.
“Our offense really played extremely well. We challenged them two or three weeks ago to get a little more tempo and a little more imagination, and they’ve really done a great job of moving the ball,” Fredenburg said. “Our defensive coaches and players aren’t thrilled because (TLU) moved the ball some. The reality, though, is that our guys did a great job to contain their quarterback.”
The Crusaders are riding a 24-game winning streak and have battled a rash of injuries but have no plans to rest any players Saturday. With the playoffs set to begin next week, Fredenburg knows there’s still work to be done.
“We can’t play like we did against TLU and win against some of the teams we’re going to face in the playoffs,” he said. “Our guys need the practice and need to keep moving forward. We have to continue to push the envelope. We’re excited about being in the playoffs. We want to go win the conference outright now.
“Our guys understand what it takes. There’s 22 of them that went to the national championship game last year and 11 of them that played in it. They know what it takes to get there. It’s hard work to get there, and they understand that.”
Long trip to Alpine
The almost 900-mile roundtrip to the Sul Ross State campus in Alpine will be UMHB’s longest trek of the season.
In addition to dealing with the lengthy bus ride, the Crusaders will face a Lobos team that averages only 256 yards per game but has nothing to lose this week.
“Every team does something that presents a challenge for your offense and defense. Playing in Alpine always presents a challenge,” Fredenburg said. “There’s a challenge to get there. There’s a challenge to get back. There’s a challenge while you’re there. It’s always an adventure in Alpine.”
Injury update
Junior linebacker Akeem Jackson injured his foot early in last week’s game and won’t be available this week. Junior Mikkah Hackett is expected to start on the weak side, with a now-healthy Jacob Mueller back on the strong side.
Junior guard DoRion Dreighton will miss his second consecutive game because of injury. He’ll be replaced by freshman Jacob Poston — who got his first start last week — or sophomore Pete Smith, a converted defensive lineman.
ASC honor
UMHB linebacker Tevin Jones was named ASC defensive player of the week for his performance against TLU.
Jones — a senior out of Belton who set the UMHB single-game record with 20 tackles against Hardin-Simmons two weeks ago — broke the program mark with 21 stops, including two for losses.