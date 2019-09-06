SALADO — First game on the new turf field at Eagle Stadium. Check.
First pass completion of the season for Salado. Check.
And one final check — the first win of the season for the Eagles, who rolled past the Academy Bumblebees 52-21 on Friday night.
“I’m proud of our kids,” Salado coach Alan Haire said. “They were able to come out here and be successful. Academy has a talented group, a young group. They are going to cause some people some problems. We knew it was going to be a ballgame.”
It was the Eagles’ Wrook Brown who caused problems for the Bees (0-2).
The junior running back finished with 143 yards rushing with touchdown runs of 20, 7, and 26 yards. He also had a touchdown reception for 37 yards and a 32-yard field goal as well.
“It was a great team win,” Brown said. “This week was a lot more fun than last week. We knew tonight is the standard. Last week is not how we want to play football.”
The Eagles (1-1) lost to Troy 28-14 last week in their opener, and, at least early on, it appeared they’d have another battle on their hands as the Bees (0-2) took the lead on their opening drive.
Quarterback Jerry Cephus led the way, completing five of six passes on the drive, including a 13-yard touchdown strike to Jaylin McWilliams to cap an 11-play, 74-yard drive and give the Bees a 7-0 lead with 7:14 to play in the first quarter.
“We knew they had an explosive offense,” Brown said. “And we knew we’d have to put points on the board.”
So, Salado did.
The Eagles outscored the Bees 28-0 the rest of the half, with Hunter Turk scoring the first touchdown on a 17-yard run on the Eagles’ opening drive.
The Bees, still trying to determine their starting quarterback, put in Kollin Mraz on their second drive, which was a quick three-and-out with an incomplete pass and a sack.
Cephus played the rest of the half and didn’t fare much better, as the Eagles limited the Bees to just 124 yards through the first 24 minutes.
“Our defense came to play today,” Brown said. “They had a really good game.”
And while the defense was shutting down the Bees, the Eagles offense was rolling, with Brown scoring two rushing touchdowns and Hutton Haire adding a 1-yard quarterback sneak for a score.
“The line was creating great holes all night long,” Brown said.
Brown then added a 26-yard touchdown run on the opening drive of the second half, and on the next drive reeled in a 37-yard pass from Haire to make it 42-7, with his sixth extra point of the night.
“We don’t throw a lot, so it’s nice to reel one in,” Brown said. “Every now and then we bust out the pass.”
Said Alan Haire of Brown: “He deserves it. He’s an exemplary kid in his behavior and work ethic. That’s all him. I’m just fortunate to be his coach.”
The Bees, though, didn’t concede defeat quite yet, as Mraz returned to quarterback in the second half, and led the Bees on two late scoring drives, finishing the night 17-of-22 passing for 162 yards, with touchdown passes to Braeden Lilly and Taygen Jones.
Lilly led all receivers with 78 yards on nine receptions.
Salado hosts Austin Travis next week while Academy hosts Hempstead.
SALADO 52, ACADEMY 21
Academy 7 7 0 14 — 21
Salado 7 21 14 10 — 52
Aca — Jaylin McWilliams 13 pass from Jerry Cephus (Blake Bundy kick)
Sal — Hunter Turk 17 run (Wrook Brown kick)
Sal — Brown 20 run (Brown kick)
Sal — Hutton Haire 1 run (Brown kick)
Sal — Brown 7 run (Brown kick)
Sal — Brown 26 run (Brown kick)
Sal — Brown 37 pass from Haire (Brown kick)
Sal — Brown 32 field goal
Sal — Blake Volk 17 run (Brown kick)
Aca — Braeden Lilly 1 pass from Kollin Mraz (Bundy kick)
Aca — Taygen Jones 12 pass from Mraz (Bundy kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Aca Sal
First downs 19 23
Rushes-yards 13-49 43-330
Passing yards 252 47
Comp.-Att.-Int. 27-39-0 2-3-0
Punts-average 3-34.7 1-33
Fumbles-lost 3-3 0-0
Penalties-yards 8-75 13-64
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Academy: Cephus 6-24, Darion Franklin 2-14, Trenton Flanagan 2-8, Kollin Mraz 4-3; Salado: Brown 16-143, Reid Vincent 10-78, Turk 7-60, Noah Mescher 10-39,Volk 2-20, Chris Bates 3-13, Travis Carter 2-10, Haire 3-(-9) team 2-(-4).
PASSING — Academy: Cephus 10-17-0-89, Mraz 17-22-0-162, team 0-1-0-0; Salado: Haire 2-3-0-47.
RECEIVING — Academy: Lilly 9-78, McWilliams 8-62, Rian White 3-34, Franklin 2-18, Jones 2-15, Jayden Simmons 2-42, Flanagan1-3; Salado: Brown 2-47.