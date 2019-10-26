BELTON — Redemption can be found in many ways, and the length of time needed to gain vindication is just as varied.
Mary Hardin-Baylor sophomore kicker Anthony Avila found it with his right leg in a span of 14 seconds.
From downtrodden to dogpile in 14 ticks of the clock.
Down to its last gasp Saturday afternoon at Crusader Stadium, UMHB rushed its field goal unit onto the field as the clock wound down, and Avila split the uprights from 43 yards away to lift the No. 1-ranked Crusaders to a 15-14 victory over No. 14 Hardin-Simmons in the latest installment of the teams’ heated rivalry.
It was Avila’s errant PAT attempt in the first quarter that left UMHB (7-0, 6-0 American Southwest Conference) chasing points all afternoon before he finally saved the day.
“I wanted (that chance),” he said. “I needed that chance to overcome the earlier adversity.”
A grudge match in which neither team moved the ball with any consistency boiled down to the final minutes.
The Cowboys (5-2, 4-2) chewed more than 6 minutes off the clock and forced the Crusaders to use all of their timeouts on defense before HSU finally punted the ball back to UMHB with 1:17 remaining.
Two completions by Jase Hammack moved the Crusaders to the Cowboys 34-yard line with 1:01 left. A pass for no gain near the sideline on first down was followed by Jo’Vel McDaniel’s rush attempt on second down that lost 3 yards and cost precious time, before Gary Ruckman made a sliding 11-yard catch in the middle of the field with 14 seconds to go.
Avila and the field goal unit ran onto the field, lined up quickly and snapped the ball as the clock went to zero. The 43-yard kick sailed true, and the Crusaders mobbed Avila in an exuberant pile.
“At halftime, everybody was telling me to keep my head up and that it’s not how you start but how you finish,” Avila said. “I was focused as soon as it got to two minutes. I knew we had to get out there, and we always practice that.”
Cowboys coach Jesse Burleson — who declined to be interviewed after the game — immediately implored the officials to overturn the call, claiming they should have stood over the ball and delayed the snap to give his team time to substitute its field goal defense. It was to no avail after a huddle by the officials, and the Crusaders celebrated again.
“We practice that 14-second field goal all the time, and Anthony went out there like he always does and kicks it,” UMHB coach Pete Fredenburg said. “This was a real testament to the resilience of this team, and that means so much.”
The end result was one of the few bright spots for the Crusaders, who executed just 48 offensive plays, totaled only 211 yards and punted eight times.
“We played so bad on offense, to get the win is amazing," Fredenburg said. "When (an opponent) gives you a three-man front and drops eight people in coverage, you need to run the ball. We should have had some success running it. We should be able to run the ball against a three-man front.”
The Cowboys didn’t fare much better with the exception of senior running back Jaquan Hemphill, who rushed for 148 yards and accounted for 68 percent of their offensive production.
Hemphill’s 6-yard touchdown run staked HSU to a 7-0 lead in the opening minute of the second quarter. UMHB answered 13 minutes later with Hammack’s 32-yard scoring pass to Jonel Reed, only to have Avila bang the extra-point kick off the right upright after a false start penalty.
The Cowboys went ahead 14-6 by faking a field goal with 3:48 left in the third when holder Gatlin Martin hopped up with the ball at the 9 and ran in untouched.
The Crusaders had another chance to pull even early in the fourth after Hammack found Ruckman open down the seam for a 30-yard TD completion, but Hammack’s 2-point conversion pass slid off the outstretched fingertips of Brenton Martin.
The UMHB defense — led by senior linebacker Tevin Jones, who set a program single-game record with 20 tackles — rose to the occasion from there, forcing the Cowboys to punt on their final two possessions and setting up the heart-stopping finish.
“I never really got worried because I have such trust in this team. Playing in big games last year helped,” said Hammack, who helped guide the Crusaders to the national title last season. “We were calm and ready to go. I knew as soon as we got in field goal range that Anthony would be able to hit it.”
It was UMHB’s 21st win in the last 23 meetings with HSU and extended the Crusaders’ advantage in the all-time series to 21-6.
It wasn’t pretty, but it stretched UMHB’s overall winning streak to 22 games and kept it tied atop the ASC standings with Texas Lutheran — which played late Saturday — with three regular-season games remaining.
“There were times when our guys were coming off the field and I was concerned, because it’s really hard to come back and fight and do the things that they did,” Fredenburg said. “I think this is an incredible step for our football team.”
NOTE: Here is the passage from the official NCAA rule book dealing with Saturday’s end-of-game situation: “Late in a half Team A is out of timeouts. A pass play on third down ends inbounds at the B-25 short of the line to gain with the game clock showing 0:10. Facing fourth down and three, Team A immediately hurries its field goal team onto the field. RULING: Team B should reasonably expect that Team A will attempt a field goal in this situation and should have its field-goal defense unit ready. The umpire will not stand over the ball, as there should be no issue of the defense being uncertain about the next play.”