After finishing the football season Friday night, Temple’s Quentin Johnston initially planned to take off a week before he played his first basketball game.
The Wildcats are glad he changed his mind.
Johnston scored 18 points and helped lead Temple back from a 14-point deficit to beat College Station A&M Consolidated 63-57 in the Wildcats’ home opener Tuesday night.
“The way I am, the competitive nature in me, I can’t just sit back and watch,” Johnston said. “If I know I have the chance to play, I am going to knock the dust off and come out and play.”
With Temple (2-0) down 32-18 at halftime, Johnston got the Wildcats rolling with an inside basket followed immediately by a steal and a bucket to cut the gap to 32-22 only 20 seconds into the third quarter.
A turnover by Consolidated (0-2) set up an open 3-pointer for Temple’s Elcid Smith at the top of the arc to make it 32-25. Johnston added two more baskets, and Leon Hudson converted a three-point play to cap the Wildcats’ 14-2 run to open the half.
Temple took the lead for good with 2:13 left in the quarter on Smith’s open 3 from the left wing, putting the Wildcats up 37-36.
“At first I was down at halftime, but then the other team came out talking like they already had the game won, and that lit a fire under me,” Johnston said.
The Wildcats led 42-36 at the end of the third and increased it to 50-38 before the Tigers got within eight down the stretch.
“We need games like this,” Temple coach Michael Thomas said. “You have to win some ugly games and you have to win some close ones and some up-tempo games.”
The Wildcats struggled early, falling behind 7-0 in the opening quarter before a basket by Hudson with 5:52 left in the opening frame finally got them on the board. A 3 by Aundra Jackson and back-to-back buckets by Jaiden Pate gave Temple a 9-8 lead with 3:55 to play in the quarter, but Consol controlled the action for the rest of the first half and used a 10-0 run to build its 14-point lead by intermission.
Temple is on the road to face Waco University on Friday and returns home for a 1 p.m. contest against Bryan Rudder on Monday.