MOODY — The time of transition for the Moody Bearcats looks to be done other than, hopefully, a move to the top tier of the district standings.
Jason Hill was promoted to head coach just three months before last season, when the Bearcats struggled to a 1-9 campaign and finished at the bottom of District 8-2A-I.
Obviously, there’s nowhere to go but up, and that’s the intention.
“I wholeheartedly believe that if our offense and defense stay on the same page, we are a playoff team,” Hill said.
With a mixture of veterans and youth, the Bearcats have the makings to be much better. On the flip side, most of the players will need to play on both sides of the ball — a common issue for 2A teams — and keeping them healthy is vital.
“Having a spring this year as an offseason to prepare will be the biggest difference,” Hill said. “We’ve had great summer workouts, and I feel like we are a lot more ready.”
On both sides of the ball, Hill wants to have a “downhill” football team that always goes forward rather than side to side. Team workouts have reflected that.
“We spent less time on the track and more time in the hills pushing and pulling things,” he said. “You have to work to take that position.”
The quarterback position is a competition between senior Da’Mon Allen (6-foot-4, 180 pounds) and freshman Ryder Hohhertz (6-1, 160). If Hohhertz can mature quickly, Allen could become a game-changer as a receiver.
In the backfield, Moody is bolstered by similarly built running backs. The leader of that group is senior Trashawn Hill (5-9,180), and sophomore Gavin Green (5-9, 160), senior Barrett Hubbard (5-8, 150) and junior Evan Norward (5-10, 175) are other viable options.
The tackles figure to be brothers Jackson (5-10, 260) and Davis Orr (6-1, 275), and both will also man tackle positions on defense. The guards are sophomores Hunter Mauch (5-10, 180) and Rene Contreras (5-10, 180). Ryan Davidson was slated to be the center, but a collar bone injury delayed the start of his season at a position that is now uncertain, as is tight end.
The Bearcats are moving to a 4-3 defensive set with Green, Hill and either Mauch or Contreras as the linebackers. Positional battles are ongoing for both end spots.
In the secondary Allen, Hohhertz and Hubbard will rotate as safeties, with Norward and sophomore Jayden Fletcher as the cornerbacks.
“Our strength is the unity,” Jason Hill said. “I’ve been in Moody for five years, and this is the most unified we’ve been. Everybody is on the same page. They understand what we’re doing and have bought in.”