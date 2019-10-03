Cody Little is a football player, and a good one. In his first varsity season for Temple, the 6-foot-2, 240-pound junior is a starting defensive end who’s made 12 tackles and demonstrated the versatility to play other positions along the line.
“I think Cody’s done a phenomenal job,” said Temple coach Scott Stewart, whose Wildcats (3-1, 2-0 District 12-6A) travel to battle rival Belton (2-3, 2-1) at 7:30 tonight at Tiger Field, seeking Temple’s seventh straight win in the series. “He’s not going to be the most physically dominant kid who comes through here, but he does his job and he busts his tail. Production-wise, he’s done a good job.”
However, being a football player doesn’t define Little. Not even close, really.
For example, take his academics. The bespectacled Little possesses a 5.1 grade-point average while carrying a challenging workload that includes advanced-placement statistics and chemistry and three classes in Temple’s International Baccalaureate program: English, regional studies and Spanish 4.
“Spanish 4 is not to my liking,” he joked.
Little also is musically inclined, singing with Temple’s Polyfoniks and Meistersingers groups. He was a percussionist in the band for his first two years of high school, and he says “my big instrument is piano.” Before Temple’s home games, he’s in full uniform while helping the Polyfoniks perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” in front of the home stands at Wildcat Stadium.
“I think it’s kind of funny,” he said.
Little is a longtime member of Boy Scouts of America, with whom he’s taken memorable trips to the Grand Canyon, Pikes Peak, Arkansas and Guadalupe Peak, the highest point in Texas. He’s earned all the merit badges required to become an Eagle Scout, needing only to complete a project to join his older brothers Sam and Seth in achieving Boy Scouts’ highest rank.
“I enjoy it. It’s what you make of it,” Little said. “I like long hikes that are hard. You’re able to bond a lot more. It’s like our (season-opening Round Rock) Cedar Ridge game. It was a hard loss but it makes the team come together a lot more.”
Regarding college plans, Little is highly interested in following brother Sam’s path by attending the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., with an eye on possibly continuing his football career. That’s despite Sam informing Cody that midshipmen must “make your bed, shave and get dressed perfectly in 7 minutes. He says you get a system where you do it immediately.”
“I want to go to a military academy. I’m in the process of that,” Little said while wearing a United States Marine Corps T-shirt.
His father, Dr. Danny Little, serves as a pediatric surgeon for Baylor Scott & White Health, and Cody has thoughts about pursuing a career as an orthopedic surgeon, whether that journey begins at the Naval Academy or perhaps at Oklahoma State, where his parents attended.
“I’m thinking of orthopedic surgery and trying to do that through a military academy,” Little said. “But I also could see myself trying to go through the ranks and be a surface warfare officer. I aspire to do what (my dad) does and just be successful.”
Little said his parents always have encouraged him to be a high achiever, which he’s embraced.
“They both push me a lot to do good in academics, especially my mom (Rebekah). She doesn’t love the idea of me getting hit (in football), but she’s very supportive,” said Little, who has a younger sister, Claire.
Little wakes up at 7 a.m., takes classes until 4 p.m., goes to football practice after school and generally returns home after 7. Then it’s time to eat dinner — he’s a big fan of “cheap chicken pot pies” — and tackle his grueling schoolwork, which regularly keeps him up until 11:30.
Does the combination of academics, athletics and other activities ever get too big for Little to handle?
“I wouldn’t say so. Sometimes you’re sitting there writing an essay that’s a thousand words and you’re like, ‘How am I going to do this in 2 hours?’ You just find a way,” Little said. “I think the point of desperation is when you’re at your strongest.”
Unlike most of Temple’s standout football players, Little didn’t bring many on-field accolades into high school. He said he “was one of the weakest ones” in middle school and felt out of position as a seventh-grade receiver at Lamar, then didn’t play football in eighth grade. He added strength by doing pushups — as many as 69 in a row — and returned to football as a 170-pound defensive lineman on the freshman team, although playing time was scarce.
However, Little continued to get bigger and stronger and improve his skills, becoming a starter last year on Temple’s top junior varsity squad. After the Wildcats went 8-3 last season they lost all four members of a hulking defensive line to graduation, and Little stepped up to earn a starting role along with fellow junior linemen Isaiah Fach and Jayven Taylor.
Little’s approach to playing the game is simple.
“I don’t need to make the play; just do your job,” said Little, whose brother Sam was a backup quarterback on Temple’s state runner-up team in 2016. “I don’t think I’m the most athletic player on the field, but I think I try to do my job. That’s my sole focus.”
Little’s varsity debut — Temple’s 35-29 loss at Cedar Ridge — exemplified the ups and downs of a player learning as he goes.
“I got sunken in a little too much and the quarterback ran through me. The coaches let me know about it, and I was like, ‘I got you,’” Little said. “The next play, I got a sack. That felt good.”
When Temple needed Little to shift toward the middle of the line in its 12-6A opener at Harker Heights, he executed that assignment well to aid the Wildcats’ 37-3 win.
“Cody played really well against Heights and held his own against a pretty aggressive and athletic offensive line,” Stewart said. “And he played his tail off (in the 38-28 comeback win) against (Killeen) Shoemaker.”
Stewart compared Little’s football acumen to that of former Wildcats end AJ Gulley, a standout defender in 2016.
“You get the consummate student of the game. Cody’s going to come ask you a question in the middle of a play in practice,” Stewart said. “If it’s not exactly like you said, he’ll say, ‘Coach, you said it was going to be this.’ And he’ll remember what you said six weeks ago, so you have to pay attention to what you say to him. Because if you cross paths, he’s going to call you on it.”
Little said practicing against Temple’s starting offense has done wonders for expediting his growth into a reliable varsity player.
“At first I expected it to be so much faster, but in practice we work on the pace of the game,” Little said. “A year ago, I couldn’t even believe going against (current senior offensive linemen) Markel Carter and Dakari White. All the practice we do gets me up to the pace of the game.”
Going nose-to-nose with 290-pound linemen? Just another item on Little’s big, always-busy plate.