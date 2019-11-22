BURLESON — It might not have been the first interception for 5-foot-9, 300-pound Rogers defensive lineman Jayce Jones this season but it definitely ranks at the top of the list.
Jones fourth-quarter pick — as sure a sign as any that Friday night belonged to the Eagles — was one of the final cherries on top of a sweet and scintillating second half at Burleson Stadium for Rogers, which poured it on and claimed a 46-14 Class 3A Division II area-round victory over Jacksboro.
“It didn’t really feel real until I got to the sideline,” Jones said.
It was real as real can be, and so is Rogers’ upcoming Region II semifinal encounter with Gunter (11-1) at 2 p.m. next Friday in Corsicana.
“Anytime in our world, when you can practice on Thanksgiving, that’s a neat deal,” Rogers coach Charlie Roten said. “It’s a neat thing for this community and these kids.”
The Eagles (11-1) will bask in third-round glory because they turned a seven-point halftime lead into a rout.
Christian Riley returned the third-quarter kickoff 76 yards to the Jacksboro 15-yard line. One play later, quarterback Heath Schiller churned his way through traffic for a 15-yard touchdown, and the Eagles were home free from there.
Schiller, the senior signal-caller who led a game-winning TD drive last week after spending most of the night on the sideline because of an injury he suffered in the regular-season finale, returned to the starting lineup and orchestrated an offense that piled up 404 total yards.
Jordan Riley delivered a game-high 119 yards rushing, including a 42-yard TD run. Christian Riley had 66 on the ground and a score, and Schiller hit pay dirt three times with his legs while completing 12 of 17 passes for 121 yards and TDs of 9 and 6 yards to Brady Sisneroz (four catches, 25 yards). Jacob Glasgow, who entered with 13 receptions on the season, recorded eight for 96 yards to pace Rogers’ air assault.
“There’s no better feeling. All the hard work just paying off,” Glasgow said.
Meanwhile, the Eagles’ defense forced four turnovers and limited the Tigers’ ball-control rushing attack to 4.7 yards per carry. Jordan Riley had two interceptions, and Ty Sebek recovered a fumble for Rogers.
Caleb Helm led Jacksboro with 58 yards on 10 touches.
“Our defense played well. I knew they would,” Roten said. “First down was huge. Those guys, if they get the ball second-and-6, that’s exactly what they want. They did a little bit there, but our defense played really well.”
Schiller’s 9-yard toss to Sisneroz in the back, left corner of the end zone capped Rogers’ first possession at 4:54 of the opening quarter.
Jacksboro then gobbled up 10 minutes on its methodical 21-play, 75-yard drive that was kept alive by a 32-yard completion to the 2 between quarterback Jordan Yount and Landon Davenport on fourth-and-17. Helm punctuated the excursion with a 1-yard TD run on fourth down to bring the Tigers even midway through the second period.
Glasgow’s diving 31-yard reception kick-started the Eagles’ next possession, which ended with Schiller’s 1-yard keeper with 1:37 left before the break.
After Schiller’s 15-yard TD 20 seconds into the second half, he crossed the goal line again 7 minutes later to make it 27-7.
Fourth-quarter touchdown runs by Christian and Jordan Riley, and the second scoring completion between Schiller and Sisneroz inflated the advantage to 46-7 before Davenport caught a 9-yard TD from Yount with 2:13 to go for the final margin.
Now, let Thanksgiving week commence.
“As the coaches say, another Monday is always great,” Jones said.
ROGERS 46, JACKSBORO 14
Jacksboro 0 7 0 7 — 14
Rogers 7 7 13 19 — 46
Rog — Brady Sisneroz 9 pass from Heath Schiller (Julian Lashbrook kick)
Jac — Caleb Helm 1 run (Edwin Salazar kick)
Rog — Schiller 1 run (Lashbrook kick)
Rog — Schiller 15 run (Lashbrook kick)
Rog — Schiller 4 run (pass failed)
Rog — Christian Riley 7 run (kick failed)
Rog — Jordan Riley 42 run (kick failed)
Rog — Sisneroz 6 pass from Schiller (Lashbrook kick)
Jac — Landon Davenport 9 pass from Jordan Yount (Dario Piedra kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Jac Rog
First downs 16 20
Rushes-yards 43-206 34-283
Passing yards 105 121
Comp.-Att.-Int. 8-17-3 12-17-0
Punts-average 0 1-29
Fumbles-lost 2-1 3-1
Penalties-yards 6-35 1-5
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Jacksboro: Helm 10-58, Justin Louks 11-36, Yount 3-49, Davenport 12-43, Dylan Thomas 1-8, Taylor Donnelly 2-5, Edwin Salazar 1-4, Trey Laake 1-3, Cody Frie 1-2, Piedra 1-(-5); Rogers: J.Riley 7-119, C.Riley 9-66, Schiller 12-54, Christian Watkins 1-22, Ivan Lopez 2-11, Jeremiah Quinones 1-7, JJ Frieden 1-7.
PASSING — Jacksboro: Yount 8-14-2-105, Davenport 0-3-1-0; Rogers: Schiller 12-17-0-121.
RECEIVING — Jacksboro: Seth Isbell 2-22, Davenport 1-32, Aaron Harmonson 1-12, Laake 1-12, Rylan Chalmers 1-11, Davenport 1-9, Loucks 1-7; Rogers: Jacob Glasgow 8-96, Sisneroz 4-25.