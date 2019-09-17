BELTON — Things are going pretty well for Belton so far in District 12-6A, and the first-place Lady Tigers intend to keep it that way for as long as possible. Part of upholding that Tuesday night was ignoring the pull of contentment a few days removed from an emotional victory over perennial power Copperas Cove.
“We’ve talked all season that we can’t take any match for granted, so we’re taking it one night by one night,” Lady Tigers head coach Krystal Broadbeck said.
Belton stuck to its objective with a quick 25-13, 25-4, 25-21 sweep of Killeen that took less than an hour to complete at Tiger Gym.
“It’s a nice place to be,” Brodbeck said of her team’s view from the 12-6A plateau. “It’s relatively new for us but we’re also taking it match by match and making sure the focus is on our game. There’s plenty that we still need to work on and tweak and it’s exciting that we haven’t peaked yet.”
Coming off the program’s first win over Cove — a five-setter no less — in nine years last Friday, the Lady Tigers (13-18, 5-0) were adamant Tuesday to remain poised with the Lady Kangaroos (0-5 district) in town. Belton used a 5-0 start in Game 1 to get itself into the match, reeled off runs of 9-0, 6-0 and 6-0 in a dominant second set and dealt with bouts of turbulence it encountered accordingly to remain unbeaten, with a home match versus Harker Heights on the horizon Friday before a road showdown with fellow league-leader Hewitt Midway.
“I think that we did take care of business and I told my team that we just needed to treat this like it’s any other game because we have a target on our back right now,” Belton libero Tori Maldonado said. “I think that this match was no easy match. We needed to get in there and do what we needed to do.”
Six players had at least three kills for Belton, which substituted freely throughout the match. Elizabeth Smith led the way with six kills. MyKaela Johnston had five, Emily Holder and Sydney Sell added four apiece, and Abbey Karcher and Campbell Burnett posted three each. Holder’s six service aces were among the Lady Tigers’ 12, with contributions to that category from Karcher (three), Maldonado (two) and McKenzie Mansell (one).
Kaila Mills paced Killeen with four kills. Areta Maugaotega delivered seven assists.
“I liked that we talked a lot more tonight and we started running a lot more creative plays,” Johnston said. “And a lot of people got to play, which is always good to get more people on the court and get touches on the ball in a competitive way.”
Maldonado’s two aces were on back-to-back serves to close out the opening set, which featured Belton’s quick start and enough mini-runs to keep the Lady Kangaroos at a distance.
The Lady Tigers turned a 5-2 lead into a commanding 13-3 advantage with a 9-0 run in Game 2. They surrendered a point before going on a 6-0 run and repeated that exact sequence to secure the set.
Killeen took its first lead of the match from the get-go in Game 3, and led 3-0 before the back-and-forth began. Belton tied it at 4-all and again at 8 and 9 in a set that featured three lead changes and four ties. The Lady Kangaroos overcame a 16-11 deficit and took their final lead at 18-17, but the Lady Tigers recorded eight of the last 11 points to seal the outcome with Johnston’s block as the final tally.
“I think we had some moments where our errors got us but at the same time we were able to finish in three, which we haven’t always been able to do,” Brodbeck said. “So, we’re improving on that aspect.”